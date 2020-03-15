Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 6:54 p.m. March 9 along Westbranch Highway and Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers said Ram UK, 30, of Lakewood, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending. A 2005 Toyota Camry was the suspect vehicle, it was noted.
Burglary
• Between noon March 2 and noon March 7 at 51 Delta Place, Kelly Township.
According to police, a suspect(s) entered the camper, a 1998 Sprinter RV, through the roof, ransacked the RV and left through the door. The RV belongs to Paul Wertman, 75, of Watsontown. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Burglary
• Between 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and 6:40 a.m. Feb. 16 at 333 JPM Road, Kelly Township.
Someone stole a lockbox from the bedroom, then proceeded to steal several items from neighboring residences and vehicles. Troopers are investigating. Victims listed included Brian Broadt, 46; Mark Wohlschlegel, 60; Nickolas Kifolo, 27, and Leona Kerby, 88, all of Lewisburg. Items stolen included mail, black lather handbag valued at $100; black sunglasses valued at $100, black gloves valued at $10, a black wheelchair valued at $100, metal lockbox valued at $20, passports, miscellaneous certficates, a backpack valued at $70, Under Armour clothes valued at $250, sneakers valued at $50, phone charger valued at $30, keys valued at $500, apple headphones valued at $250, costume jewelry valued at $150, a keychain valued at $5 and metal band watches valued at $25.
Theft from building
• 8 a.m. March 2 at 123 Main St., Hartleton.
Someone took approximately 51 Subutex pills from the residence of Alicia Weikel, 37, of Millmont, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
• 8 a.m. March 3 at 2974 Church Road, Buffalo Township.
Lonnie Kauffman, 67, of Mifflinburg, was deceived of $2,700 by an unknown individual, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 7:42 p.m. Feb. 29 at Swanger and Millers Bottom roads, White Deer Township.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Suzulight and processed the driver, an unnamed 20-year-old New Columbia woman, for DUI and drug possession, it was noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Caleb Johnston, 21, of Milton, and Gabirelle Santiago, 21, of Milton.
• Cheyenne Weiser, 22, of Herndon, and Sean Esch, 24, of Herndon.
• Jason Finfinger, 36, of SUnbury, and Tiffany Deibler, 36, of Sunbury.
• Derek Lahr, 34, of Sunbury, and Ashley Ford, 32, of Sunbury.
• Randy Bloom, 64, of Northumberland, and Leticia Baney, 58, of Northumberland.
• Dawn Miller, 49, of Shamokin, and Paul Lubold, 52, of Shamokin.
• Bradley Wetzel, 33, of Herndon, and Kennedy Leister, 25, of Herndon.
Deed transfers
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Kenneth P. Hollenbach Jr. to U.S. Bank National Association trustee and Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp, property in Watsontown, $1,463.10.
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Alec K. Engleman and Jessica M. Hendershot, property in Milton, $188,000.
• Jack R. Yost and Donna Louise Yost to Jack and Donna Yost Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Susan K. Yost trustee, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Brian T. Snyder and Amy A. Snyder to Samuel C. Yoder and Barbara S. Yoder, property in Delaware Township, $320,000.
• Ronald H. Baker and Christine Y. Baker to Ronald H. Baker, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Cynthia K. Kessel to Eli B. Hostetler, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and William Samsair to Riza Shala, property in Mount Carmel, $2,057.14.
• Joshua S. Newbury and Tonia L. Newbury to Darci Renee Shuttleworth, property in Northumberland, $124,850.
• Hudson Homes Management LLC agent, US Bank Trust NA Trustee and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Jonathan E. Latsh and Zoey Tyn Latsh, property in Mount Carmel Township, $14,900.
• Arlene S. Yocum to Tim L. Yocum, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Donna L. Yucha to James F. Boyer, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Donald J. Stamets and Sharon A. Stamets to Kimberly M. Crone, Joseph G. Boslego and Thomas J. Boslego, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Allen R. Kramer Jr. and Elizabeth E. Kramer to Thomas Emmett Donahue and Karen Donahue, property in East Cameron Township, $90,000.
• James W. Descano to Lorenzo H. Walker Jr. and Nina Harbaugh, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Brooke L. Woodring and Northumberland Borough to Daniel J. Mahoney and Mary Beth Mahoney, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Albert A. Bogetti to Sherry A. Popiel, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Jolene Kumangai, Joleen Sanders and John Sanders to Dace J. Landis, property in Shamokin, $1.
• US Bank Trust NA trustee, LSF10 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC agent to Rose Shannon, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Robert E. Haupt and Darlene K. Haupt to Samuel F. Zook Jr. and Rosanne Zook, property in Rockefeller Township, $675,000.
• Joseph R. Gilroy estate, Marianne Marino co-executrix and Marigrace Canfield co-executrix to George Grogan, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Darlis E. Garman estate and Suan G. Shipe executrix to Susan G. Shipe and Brian P. Garman, property in Subnury, $1.
• Darlis E. Garman estate and Susan G. Shipe exectruix to Susan G. Shipe, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Gregory D. Kerstetter and Janet P. Kerstetter to James Yocum and Mara L. Carpenter, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Matthew R. Reinard and Heaven M. Reinard to Joshua N. Lucas, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Jessica A. Stancavage, Jessica A. Nahodil and David Stancavage to Lindsay A. Vanvliet and Gary Hynoski Jr., property in Coal Township, $47,000.
• Mathlene L. Campbell, Mathlene L. Hallick and Mathlene L. Sosnoski to Mathlene L. Sosnoski, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Donald J. Stamets and Sharon A. Stamets to Brandon E. Kashner, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
• Ryan A. Scholl and Megan L. Scholl to Kacey K. Leitzel and Brian M. Weller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Wanda M. Wert to Thomas M. Nevius and Sara E. Farbo, property in Rockefeller Township, $235,000.
• Timothy A. Boetsch and Jade R. Boetsch to Rodney L. Murphy II and Emily Murphy, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Kodiak Coal Company Inc. and Reading Anthracite Company to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
State Police At Milton Driving while license is DUI suspended
• 9:14 p.m. Wednesday along Apple and South Front streets, Milton.
Troopers stopped a 2013 Kia Soul for an alleged violation when it was learned the driver, Darrell Alston, 50, of Milton, had a suspended license due to DUI. Charges were filed.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 10:56 p.m. March 3 along Muncy Exchange Road, north of County Line Road, Anthony Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Matthew R. Temple, 29, of Muncy, was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a pole/post, troopers noted. Temple was not belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• Between 7 a.m. June 1 and 11 a.m. July 31 at 1269 White Hall Road, Anthony Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly held a 15-year-old Turbotville boy by the neck, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Disorderly conduct
• 4 p.m. March 2 at 80 Cherokee Road, Valley Township.
A bullet traveled through the house of Jon Wetzel, 63, of Danville, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
• 6:26 p.m. Tuesday along South Susquehanna Trail and Dundore Road, Union Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2013 Kia Sorento, at which time a search of the vehicle resulted in the arrest of Christina Strouse, 33, of Union Township, for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Additionally, Strouse reportedly had multiple warrants in Snyder County.
Suicide attempt
• 8:04 a.m. March 9 in Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a suicide attempt during which multiple pills were ingested by an unnamed female. She was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for evaluation.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI crash
• 11:04 p.m. Feb. 26 along Route 87 and Dunwoody Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers investigated a crash and reported the operator was determined to be under the influence. A 2017 Chevrolet was allegedly involved.
PFA violation
• Between 6:45 p.m. March 6 and 10:11 a.m. Sunday along Kellsburg Road, Cascade Township.
Troopers said Jody Schmidt, 40, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, attempted to contact a 33-year-old Trout Run woman via telephone and text message in violation of a protection from abuse order.
Harassment
• 8:41 p.m. March 2 at Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic and reported that Stanley Hockenbrock, 66, of Muncy, resisted arrest. He was charged. The victim in the alleged incident was a 68-year-old Muncy woman.
Drug possession
• 3:52 a.m. Saturday along Northway Road and Commercepark Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation when troopers said Stephanie Quartman, 50, of Williamsport, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Quartman was a passenger in the vehicle.
Drug possession
• 6:02 a.m. Sunday along Cemetery Road and I-180 west, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Acura TL was stopped and a search produced cocaine and paraphernalia. Kassidy Phillips, 30, of Montoursville, was charged with drug offenses and traffic violations, it was noted.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Scoville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 22-year-old Knoxville man was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. March 1 and 12:10 p.m. Thursday along Elm Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the shed of a 63-year-old Hughesville man and took an EdenPure heater, troopers reported.
