Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are next due in court Jan. 27 for formal arraignment.
• Anthony Broch Irvine, 33, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of driving without a license, pass when prohibited, disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
District Justice Richard Cashman Summary trials
• Stephanie Chrismer, 32, of Lewisburg, was guilty of obedience to traffic control devices, a summary charge.
• Kimberly A. Markunas, 48, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices, a summary charge.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived was scheduled for Monday, Jan 27 in Union County Court.
• Donna M. Shaffer, 42, of Shamokin, waived misdemeanor allegations of contraband non-controlled substance and a related conspiracy count to court.
• Zackery D. Hayes, 23, of Lansdale, waived misdemeanor allegations of contraband non-controlled substance and a related conspiracy count to court.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 7:06 p.m. Dec. 2 at 10770 Old Turnpike Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said that through an investigation it was determined that Kayla Weaver, 24, of Middleburg, injected heroin, then drove a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. She was charged.
DUI
• 4:40 a.m. Nov. 10 at 2050 Swengle Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle and found Harley Fortner, 31, of Millmont, was under the influence of alcohol. He was processed for DUI, troopers noted.
3-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:17 p.m. Dec. 2 along Westbranch Highway, south of Ziegler Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2004 Dodge Stratus driven by Miranda E. Boyer, 23, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 driven by Elna C. Williamson, 55, of West Milton, which was pushed into the rear of a 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by Kimberly A. Wheeland, 51, of Montoursville. Each driver was belted. Boyer was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury, troopers said. Williamson sustained an unspecified injury, but was not transported, police noted. Boyer will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:32 p.m. Dec. 2 along Route 15 at Ziegler Road, Kelly Township.
A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Kevin R. Jacobs, 37, of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2017 Kia Sorento driven by Leah L. Kling, 37, of New Columbia, troopers noted. Both drivers and both passengers in the Kia were belted and no injuries were reported. Jacobs will be cited with carless driving, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:55 p.m. Nov. 23 along I-80 west at mile marker 198, West Buffalo Township.
A westbound 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Linh Tran, 24, of Boston, Mass, left the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times, troopers noted. Tran was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
• 12:03 p.m. Nov. 19 along Route 15 north, north of the White Deer/Watsontown exit, White Deer Township.
A 2012 Nissan Altima was stopped for speeding, troopers noted, when criminal activity was detected and search initiated. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed Anyrah Bohannon, 19, of Williamsport, to be in possession of illegal drugs.
Criminal mischief
• 4:40 a.m. Nov. 20 at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Someone put an unknown white liquid on the hood of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala belonging to Joyce Spaid, 58, of Mifflinburg, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-54-2662.
Northumberland County
Watson town Police Department Harassment
• 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1,000 block of East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
Carl Randall, 19, of Watsontown, was charged after allegedly kicking a boy in the residence.
State Police At Milton Warrant
• 4:41 p.m. Thursday at 1050 Golf Course Road, Turbot Township.
Raymond Rushing, 35, of Milton, was taken into custody on an active, full-extradition warrant out of Travis County, Texas, troopers noted. Charges of arrest prior to requisition were filed in Milton.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mahoning Street, Turbot Township.
A 2011 Honda CRV driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2014 Ford F150 XLT. No one was injured.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 11:33 a.m. Tuesday along Lycoming Mall Drive at John Brady Drive, Muncy Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Honda Ridgeline driven by Kevin D. Valentine, 68, of Watsontown, struck a left-turning 2010 Kia Sedona driven by Raymond G. Dincher, 78, of Muncy. Dincher was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury, police noted. Both drivers will be issued warnings for obedience to traffic-control signals.
Hit and run
• 4:48 p.m. Dec. 2 along I-180 west, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
A 2016 Nissan Pathfinder driven by an unknown person was traveling west in the right lane when it changed to the left lane in front of a 2006 Ford F150 XLT driven by Cameron A. Gillies, 19, of Aston, and a large sheet of ice came from the roof of the Nissan and hit the Ford, troopers reported. Ice damaged the grill and bent the radiator of the Ford, police noted. Gillies was unable to get the attention of the driver of the Nissan, police noted.
DUI roving patrol/sobriety checkpoint results • Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Troopers said 11 DUI arrests were made, along with multiple summary traffic arrests.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly struck James Trione, 77, of Mount Carmel, on the head with a closed fist.
Criminal trespass
• 1:39 p.m. Nov. 22 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township.
Troopers responded to a report of trespassing and noted Raymond Mather, 60, was seen driving by the residence. A traffic stop was initiated and Mather was taken into custody and charged, police reported.
