Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
• 11:49 p.m. Feb. 22, South Sixth and St. George streets, Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Jihong Hang, 19, of Lewisburg, with two counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance after responding to a report of a vehicle striking parked vehicles. Hang, who allegedly fled the scene, returned and was interviewed by an officer who said he could clearly smell the odor an alcoholic beverages. Hang was then taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a legal blood draw. Summary allegations were also filed, including minor prohibited from operating a vehicle with any alcohol.
DUI
• 2:49 a.m. Feb. 23, Route 15 and Martin Street, Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a 2012 Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Jeremiah M. Brice, 27, of Selinsgrove, after observing it crossing the fog line in the roadway several times. Preliminary field testing of Brice allegedly indicated alcohol consumption. A blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.184% at the time of testing. Brice was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance and DUI highest rate of alcohol as well possession of small marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI
• 4:25 a.m. Feb. 22, Route 15 at Route 44, Gregg Township.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a 2005 BMW 330XI allegedly driven erratically by Jastin Mattu, 34, of Harrisburg, after following it north from the Evangelical Community Hospital area. After initial testing confirmed suspicion of alcohol use, Mattu was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital where a blood draw alleged his BAC was 0.194 % at the time of the test. Mattu was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, DUI highest rate of alcohol and a summary allegation of disregard traffic lane (single).
DUI
• 6:35 a.m. Feb. 16, Route 45 and Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township.
Rachel M. Mike, 24, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance metabolite and summary careless driving after a two-vehicle crash. Buffalo Valley Regional Police said Mike was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital after initial testing for a blood draw. Results were returned March 4 and allegedly indicated presence of amphetamine, Diazepam, Nordiazipam, THC compounds, caffeine and numerous other substances.
DUI
• 11:04 p.m. Feb. 26, Fairground Road and St. Mary Street, East Buffalo Township.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford F150 driven by Evan C. Decker, 27, of Lewisburg, for allegedly having a tinted front window. Upon detecting an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath, a field sobriety test was performed. After a blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital allegedly indicated a BAC of 0.93%, Decker was charged with two counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary allegations.
DUI
• 7:10 p.m. Feb. 12, St. Anthony Street, Lewisburg.
A trooper and state game warden took Dylan T. Houseknecht, 22, of Middleburg, into custody along St. Anthony Street. Houseknecht, driving a 2009 Subaru Forester, allegedly hit the rear of a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle as it was pulling away from a traffic stop. A scuffle ensued before officers successfully applied handcuffs. Analysis of a blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital alleged presence of Delta-9 THC and related compounds. Houseknecht was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and several summary allegations.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 8:04 p.m. Feb. 27 at Route 44 and White Deer Baptist Church Road, Kelly Township.
Theodore William Reich, 55, of 5746 N. Route 44, Jersey Shore, was charged with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a one-vehicle crash. Troopers said Reich’s vehicle struck a utility pole and went through a field. Reich allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. Later blood tests showed his blood alcohol content was .22 percent, police reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
DUI
• 2:07 p.m. Feb. 21 at Route 304 and Westbranch Highway, Union Township.
Michael Alan Owens, 45, of 645 Edison Ave., Sunbury, was charged with DUI (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, obedience to traffic-control devices and duty to give information or render aid. Owens was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash and later determined to be under the influence of alcohol.A search of the vehicle yielded alleged marijuana and open containers. Blood tests showed an alleged blood alcohol content of .211 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Firearms not to be carried without license
• 10:09 a.m. March 4 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 199.2, West Buffalo Township.
Bernard Ross Calhoun, 28, of 1528 E. 195th St., Euclid, Ohio, was charged with firearms not to be carried without license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Troopers said a search of the vehicle produced a plastic baggie with marijuana, a marijuana joint and a Hi-Point mod C9 9mm handgun with eight rounds of ammunition. Calhoun allegedly has no permit to carry a concealed weapon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Jacob Tyler Rodola, 22, of Sunbury, 53 days to 12 months in Northumberland County Jail, plus fines, fees and costs, to be paroled upon the expiration of the minimum sentence, credit given for previously served 53 days, for disorderly conduct.
• Keith Jermaine Light Jr., 24, of Northumberland, 113 days to 12 months in Northumberland County Jail, plus fines, fees and costs, credit given for a previously served 113 days, for resisting arrest.
• Rhonda Zagata, 43, of Coal Township, 6 to 12 months in Northumberland County Jail, plus fines, fees and costs, credit given for 73 days previously served, for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tymber McLaughlin, 21, of Charlotte, North Carolina, probation for 12 months, plus a fine of $100 for possession with intent to distribute.
• Joshua Parker, 36, of Pennsylvania Furnace, 30 days in Northumberland County Jail, credit for 11 days served prior, may not consume, purchase or possess any alcohol or enter any establishment whose primary purpose is serving alcohol, plus fines, fees and costs, for DUI.
• Tiffany Marie Casto, 30, of Sunbury, 4 to 11 months in Northumberland County Jail, credit for 47 days previously served, plus fines, fees and costs, for disorderly conduct.
• Michael Christenson, 30, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, plus a fine of $100 for possession of a controlled substance.
• Shannon Taylor, 45, of Shamokin, a fine of $50, plus costs, for disorderly conduct.
• Francine Gerrity, 52, Ashland, placed in an Intermediate Punishment Program for 23 months supervised by Northumberland County Adult Probation with house arrest and electronic monitoring for a period of 30 days, a fine of $100, plus costs, for retail theft.
• James Caton, 45, of Dewart, placed in an Intermediate Punishment Program for 23 months supervised by the Northumberland County Adult Probation, with house arrest and electronic monitoring for a period of six months, fine of $200, plus costs, for possession of a controlled substance.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Motorcycle crash
• 3:53 p.m. Saturday along Route 220 north, west of School Street, Woodward Township.
A 2006 Honda VTX 1300 driven by an unnamed male was traveling east when it went down on its left side, troopers noted. The driver was not injured. He will be cited and issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police said.
Vehicle into rock
• 9:48 p.m. Monday along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township.
A northbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unnamed female struck a rock in the road and came to rest in the northbound lane. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 10:21 p.m. March 2 along Route 973, north of Route 287, Mifflin Township.
A westbound Geo Prizm driven by Todd A. Hill, 45, of Jersey Shore, went off the north side of the roadway, down an embankment, into a creek and hit a tree, troopers reported. Hill allegedly fled the scene and the crash remains under investigation, police noted.
Resisting arrest
• 3:48 a.m. Tuesday at 899 Cherry St., Montoursville
Kyle Buttorff, 30, of Williamsport, allegedly got into the vehicle of a newspaper carrier and would not get out. The driver proceeded from Williamsport to State Police At Montoursville, where troopers made contact with Buttorff, who became combative and resisted arrest, it was noted. When troopers took him into custody, he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and paraphernalia. He was charged with misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia charges, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $35,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.