Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg DUI
• 4:30 a.m. Nov. 11, Route 15 South and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
Troopers were dispatched to Route 15 and the West Branch Highway for an accident involving a 2009 Audi A4 and another vehicle. On arrival they found that Jeffrey L. Merchant of Chappaqua, N.Y., the alleged driver of the Audi, had been taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. Troopers interviewed Merchant at the hospital where he purportedly admitted to consuming alcohol and exhibited bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils. Merchant refused a chemical blood test, after which a warrant was issued for hospital records which alleged his blood alcohol content to be over the legal limit. Merchant was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (two counts) and summary allegations.
DUI
• 2:30 a.m. Nov. 20, Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel E. Danowsky, 25, of Lewisburg, was stopped for crossing over the white fog and center lines of Crossroads Drive. Troopers detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage from the motorist and a Yeti-style cup with a presumed alcoholic beverage. A blood test later came back alleging Danowsky had a blood alcohol content of 0.132%.
DUI
• 2:10 a.m. Nov. 28, North Seventh and St. Mary streets, Lewisburg.
A 2011 Jeep Patriot driven by Jared K. Snyder, 32, of Lewisburg, was stopped by Buffalo Valley Regional Police after allegedly not stopping at a stop sign. The motorist was placed under arrest for DUI after sufficient clues from field sobriety tests. Results from a blood test taken at Evangelical Community Hospital indicated an alleged blood alcohol content of 0.217% at the time of testing.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
Defendants with hearing held or waived to court are scheduled for formal arraignment Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jenifer Kelly Payne, 31, of Shamokin, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of trespass and summary charge of disorderly conduct. A count of criminal trespass was withdrawn.
• Merle S. Hoover, 32, of Lewisburg, had charges of neglect of animals-sustenance/water and neglect of animals-vet care held for court.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic arrest, 3:28 p.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 3:48 p.m., North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam; traffic arrest, 4:21 p.m., Grangers Road at Route 15 south, Monroe Township; traffic arrest, 4:43 p.m., Westbranch Highway at construction zone; traffic arrest, 5:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway at construction zone; traffic warning, 5:33 p.m., Westbranch Highway at construction zone; traffic warning, 5:41 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 5:49 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:41 p.m., Westbranch Highway at construction zone; traffic warning, 7:05 p.m., Westbranch Highway at construction zone; traffic warning, 8:17 pm., North 10th Street; hit and run, 8:57 p.m., St. George Street; found property, 9:04 p.m., Walker and South Seventh streets, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 9:40 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 9:57 p.m., Route 15; family dispute, 10 p.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 10:52 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 1:56 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; false alarm, 4:48 a.m., South Front Street; traffic warning, 7:44 a.m., St. Mary Street at Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 8:06 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 8:24 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Curtain Avenue; traffic arrest, 9:18 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; assist other agency, 10:17 a.m., AJK Boulevard; non-injury accident, 2 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 4:55 p.m., St. Anthony and North Front streets; animal issue, 5:51 p.m.., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 9:26 p.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 9:45 p.m., Route 15 at Suppleemill Road; suicide threat, 11:57 p.m., South 18th Street.
• Friday: Complaint, 4:37 a.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:05 .am., North Water at St. Anthony streets; overdose, 9:20 a.m., Market Street; reportable accident, 10:02 a.m., McRae Lane at Westbranch Highway; non-injury accident, 10:37 a.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; theft, 12:42 p.m., North Water Street; repossession, 1:35 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 1:39 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Oak Drive; traffic warning, 1:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 1:59 p.m., West Market Street; traffic warning, 2:02 p.m., West Market Street; traffic arrest, 2:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 2:18 p.m., West Market at 18th streets; traffic warning, 2:23 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 2:56 p.m., St. Mary Street and North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 5:39 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic warning, 5:46 p.m., West Market Street and Fairground Road; traffic warning, 5:54 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 7:14 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 7:41 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; complaint, 7:55 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 9:20 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 9:26 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; traffic arrest, 9:58 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:16 p.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Jeffrey Thomas, 50, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to a charge of unsworn falsification.
• Koehler Yordy, 24, of Watsontown, had charges of driving under the influence (two counts), prohibited acts (two counts) and driving on roadways laned for traffic held for court.
• Reisling Crawl, 27, of Lewisburg, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Kendra Lafferty, 53, of Towanda, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of prohibited acts (six counts) and criminal use of a communication facility.
• Carly Mordan, 24, of Sunbury, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a theft charge.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
• 11:41 a.m. Dec. 12 along Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta pulled into the path of a 2006 Toyota Sienna, troopers reported. The drivers, who were not named, were not injured. The driver of the Volkswagen was issued a stop and yield signs warning.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:49 a.m. Dec. 10 at Boyer Hill Road and Route 147, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Carley Hubert, 22, of Pitman, was unable to stop at a stop sign when troopers said the vehicle skidded across Route 147 and struck an embankment. Hubert, who was not belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a possible injury. She was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:49 a.m. Nov. 18 along Boyer Hill Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2014 Kia Optima driven by a 17-year-old girl was traveling southbound when troopers said it skidded off the roadway and into a field. The girl, who was belted, was transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, troopers said. She was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:43 a.m. Dec. 4 along Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2007 Ford Focus was traveling south on Mile Post Road when troopers said it left the roadway due to icy conditions and struck a dirt embankment. Troopers said the driver, who was not named, was not licensed. The driver was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:22 a.m. Dec. 4 along Mile Hill Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Skylar Packer, 21, of Sunbury, slid off the roadway in icy conditions, struck a stop sign and ditch. Packer and a 1-year-old boy who was traveling in the vehicle were both properly restrained and not injured, troopers reported.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 4:41 a.m. Dec. 11 along Upper Road, east of Blacks Lane, West Cameron Township.
Troopers said a deer entered the roadway and struck a 2012 Jeep Patriot. The driver of the Jeep was not identified.
Drug possession
• Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:26 p.m. Dec. 15 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Demetra Hines-Hardnett, 23, of Philadelphia, was charged after allegedly admitting to delivering pills to an inmate inside the prison.
Suicide attempt
• 7:12 p.m. Dec. 3 at 916 Sunshine Drive, Zerbe Township.
Troopers responded to the report of a female threatening herself with a knife. She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville for treatment. The woman later admitted herself for mental health treatment and no charges were filed.
Theft
• 1:46 p.m. Nov. 29 at Rushtown and Elysburg roads, Rush Township.
During a traffic stop, troopers searched a vehicle belonging to Wilfredo Ortiz, 22, of Danville, after detecting the odor of marijuana. He was allegedly found to be in possession of five cell phones that belonged to Geisinger Medical Center.
Domestic disturbance
• 11:11 p.m. Dec. 16 at 538 Airport Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers reported responding to a domestic disturbance. Upon investigation, it was discovered the disturbance was a verbal argument. No charges were filed.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:57 a.m. Sunday along Middle Road, east of Decker Road, Adams Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by Daren M. Fisher, 18, of Newville, was traveling west when it failed to take a right curve, went out of control, crashed into an embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side. Fisher was reportedly not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
DUI patrols
• December through January along Snyder County roadways.
Troopers reported that DUI roving patrols and checkpoints are planned in Snyder County during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
