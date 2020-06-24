Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Michael G. Moroz and Holly Ann Morz to Michal G. Moroz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• BMH Properties LLC to Victor Antonio Gay, property in Coal Township, $3,000.
• Betty E. Lenker to Jeffrey L. Snyder, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Flora A. Splain estate and Linda Young executrix to Linda Young, property in Sunbury, $1.
• BMH Properties LLC to Kenny D. Figueroa Santos and Kimberly Chadwick, property in Shamokin, $3,300.
• Theresa Boyer to Emily Rose Stasick, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Nicholas M. Gummel and Kimberly A. Gummel to Mayberry Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Beagle Realty Corporation to Welding and Diesel LLC, property in Kulpmont, $10,000.
• Melvin R. Nye and Mandy J. Nye to Grady A. Neidrich, property in Shamokin, $85,000.
• Sylvia Grover to Alexander Pagan, property in Coal Township, $13,900.
• Lon E. Paul Fisher to Stephen A. Heiser and Tricia R. Heiser, property in Rockefeller Township, $135,000.
• Larry R. Snyder Jr. and Sheree L. Snyder to Michael T. Gilbert, Suzanne M. Gilbert and Betty J. Gilbert, property in Upper Augusta Township, $260,000.
• Phenominal Living Homes LLC to Jason M. Imler and Ashley A. Imler, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kenneth M. Lebo estate and Darla K. Desantis to Vincent Russell Bigley Jr. and Shari Lee Orgeron, property in Shamokin, $1.
• William Grow and Carol Grow to REO Trust 2017 RPL 1, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Evan Murphy to Edwin de Jesus and Joy Lee, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Northumberland National Bank to Stone Fortress Residential II LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $50,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and George A. Persing to Jordan Detalente, property in Coal Township, $101.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Kevin L. Lilley and Patricia A. Lilley to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Abdul Lateef Majied to Mary Batchelder, property in Coal Township, $155.
• JR&R LLC to Timothy R. Armstong and Marjorie Ann Armstrong, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Robert Dallazia and Maria C. Dallazia to Dianna Higgenbotham, property in Mount Carmel, $9,500.
• Joseph L. Pearson to Delaware Avenue Townhouses LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
• Stephen J. Dagle and Deborah M. Dagle to Stephen J. Dagle, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Darren Dusick and Cara E. Dusick to Ashley G. Burdess, property in Mount Carmel, $42,500.
• Nicole Moyle to Nicole L. Moyle and David A. Bardo, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• James T. Kozlowski to James T. Kozlowski and Patricia M. Janovich, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Tevon P. Caleb and Sarah L. Caleb, property in Shamokin, $5,500.
• Jeffrey L. Wild and Allison M. Wild to David M. Ermak and Carolyn M. Ermak, property in Riverside, $567,000.
• Matthew W. Strauser and David W. Hollabaugh Jr. to Frances E. Zartman, property in Point Township, $1.
• Denise Boob, Danese M. Brokenshire and Andrew L. Boob Jr. to Danese M. Brokenshire, property in Shamokin, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:34 p.m. Monday along Route 235, south of Sandhill Road, Adams Township.
A Go Ped driven by Benjamin S. Fultz, 30, of Beaver Springs, was traveling south when it experienced a mechanical failure, which resulted in Fultz being thrown over the handlebars. Fultz was not wearing safety equipment and struck the roadway. He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected serious injuries, troopers noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:44 a.m. Monday along Route 11 south, Selinsgrove.
A 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Jimmy E. Wall, 76, of Raleigh, N.C., was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Wall and passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Bad checks
• 4:34 p.m. Feb. 29 at Aubrey Alexander Toyota, 1324 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Larry Metcalf, 60, of Harrison Valley, allegedly issued a bad check in the amount of $1,051.76 for the purchase of auto parts. Charges were filed, troopers noted, when Metcalf failed to make good on the check.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 12:30 p.m. Saturday along Route 287, south of Rob Mar Road, Cogan House Township.
A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sara A. Gordner, 52, of Knoxville, was traveling south in a right curve when a tire came loose from the vehicle, went into the oncoming lane and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Tegan M. Weeder, 27, of Williamsport, police reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Gordner will be cited with tire equipment and traction surfaces.
Criminal trespass
• Between March 1 and 1:28 p.m. Monday along Cemetery Road, Franklin Township.
Someone entered property of a 75-year-old Muncy man without permission.
Possession with intent to deliver
• 9 p.m. June 18 along Little League Boulevard and Pine Street, Williamsport.
A 2013 Subaru Forester was stopped for a headlamp violation, troopers noted, when Russell Smith, 37, of Williamsport, was found in possession of approximately 65.1 grams of marijuana. Multiple indicators of criminal activity were cited by police. Smith was taken into custody and charged with possession to deliver a controlled substance. A search warrant allegedly yielded approximately 50 grams of marijuana.
Assault
• 9:01 p.m. Sunday along Bittner Park Road, Lewis Township.
Codi Palmer, 23, of Linden, allegedly struck a 55-year-old Trout Run man on the right side of his face. The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, then Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for surgery on a broken jaw, police said. Palmer was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment and jailed in Lycoming County, it was noted.
Terroristic threats
• 5 p.m. June 11 along Wilmont Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Samuel Kamenetti, 49, and Kristen Kamenetti, 46, both of Philadelphia, were arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to a 37-year-old Montoursville woman via YouTube and Instagram.
Harassment
• 10:01 p.m. Friday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 57-year-old Lock Haven man was charged following a domestic involving a 45-year-old Lock Haven woman, troopers reported.
Public drunkenness
• 7:10 a.m. Thursday at 1840 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported trespass. Dalton Schlee, 28, of South Williamsport, was allegedly on the roof of Best Western when he was taken into custody and charged with simple trespass and public drunkenness.
Public drunkenness
• 1:06 a.m. Friday in the area of 199 Williams St., Muncy Creek Township.
Brent Eugene LeBarron, 25, of Muncy, was found under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance to the point he may have endangered himself or others, troopers noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 12:45 p.m. Tuesday along Route 15, Clinton Township.
A 1999 Toyota Camry, white in color, was stolen, and later located in Clinton County, troopers reported. The victim was a 43-year-old Williamsport woman.
Burglary
• 1:30 a.m. June 7 along Route 405, Wolf Township.
Two unknown white males, ages 20-30, arrived in a white-colored four-door sedan, exited the vehicle and banged on the door of the home of an 18-year-old Hughesville man and 36-year-old Hughesville woman, then fled the scene, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between April 13 and May 13 along Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township.
Someone allegedly damaged the garage window at the address of a 51-year-old Liberty woman.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 4:30 p.m. June 7 and 7:38 a.m. June 8 along Lone Walnut Club Road, Cummings Township.
Someone stole a green 1999 Honda Accord belonging to a 29-year-old Williamsport man, troopers said. The vehicle was recovered along Ridge Road.
Control of alarm devices
• 10:09 p.m. Saturday at BMW of Williamsport, 205 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
The establishment had three false alarms in a 12-month period, troopers reported.
