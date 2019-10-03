Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants with hearings waived or held for court are due for formal arraignment Oct. 28 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Keyen Mikel Bingaman, 22, of Millmont, had a charge of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic while charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
• Tyler Michael Petty, 22, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and failure to keep right.
• Trevor Michael Krautheim, 19, of Liverpool, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• Nicolas David Topliff, 25, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), driving an unregistered vehicle and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
• Skylar Storm Moll, 32, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana.
• Lynn Eugene Kyle, 21, of Linden, had charges of driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop and give information render aid, give false information and operating vehicle without valid inspection moved to traffic while a charge of accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property was withdrawn.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Joshua Ammon Reiff, 23, Mifflinburg; Elizabeth Burkholder Zimmerman, 19, Millmont
• Kacie Marie Miller, 27, Lewisburg; Joshua Aaron Haynes, 21, Lewisburg
• Jasmine Jade Rogers, 21, Lewisburg; Austin Clayton Fogle, 23, Lewisburg
• Morgan Jane Greenly, 26, Lewisburg; Jonathan Josue Cortez, 23, Lewisburg
• Andrew Martin Weaver, 24, Lewisburg; Janette Rose Zimmerman, 20, Millmont
• Lacie Mae Feese, 25, Montgomery; Nicholas Eli Ertzinger, 25, Montgomery
• Ira Ray Zimmerman, 27, Millmont; Karen Reiff Zimmerman, 26, Lewisburg
• Benjamin Joe Spickler, 35, Lewisburg; Jane Pontius Gessner, 42, Lewisburg
• Amber Anna Mae Bushaw, 21, Northumberland; Gavin Emlyn Fogelman 23, Northumberland
• Sarah Jane Combs, 32, Lewisburg; Tristan Gerrit Kuhl Roupp, 35, Mifflinburg
• Sarah Beth Stigerwalt, 27, Lewisburg; William Allen Egan, 32, Lewisburg
• Darien Ryan Reynolds Yarger, 24, Millville; Nathen Garret Bridge, 26, Millville
• Adam Glenn Waltz, 31, Milton; Natalie Elizabeth Wagner, 28, Milton
Deed transfers
• Santander Bank NA to First Commonweath Bank, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• John C. Stockdale Jr. Peggy J. Stockdale to Peggy J. Stockdale, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Gayle B. Zerbe executor, Denise L. Zettle executor, Jean L. Buoy estate to Jessica M. Boop, Matthew W. Linn, property in Hartley Township, $130,000.
• Michael S. Arduini, Patricia K. Arduini to Ryan William Weaver, Angela Heather Weaver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Georgiana Dodge to Adam Burgos, Donna Padilla, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathleen Krushinski to Kathleen J. Krushinski, Howard W. Owens, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard E. Mitchell Sr., Cindy M. Mitchell to Earl. Z. Weaver, Emma Z. Weaver, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Paulamarie Mitchell Hoffman to Earl Z. Weaver, Emma Z. Weaver, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• William J. Marosi, Karen T. Marosi to Kyle P. Dagan, Stacy M. Dagan, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Activity report
• September.
Total number of incidents, 1,016; criminal offenses reported, 85; criminal founded offenses, 61; criminal offenses cleared, 61; criminal arrests, 59; crashes, 58; hit-and-run crashes, 5; number injured, 15; DUI arrests, 10; DUI-related crashes, 2; traffic citations, 189; warnings, 122.
DUI crash
• 9:09 p.m. Sept. 25 along Elysburg Road, Rush Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rachel L. Curran, 33, of Shamokin, was traveling east when it veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and ended up in a yard. Troopers said Curran was transported to a local hospital after being placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
• 11:12 p.m. Sept. 25 in Freeburg.
Troopers responded to a domestic altercation and arrested Jamie Drum, 38, of Freeburg, and Timothy Foreman, 42, of Freeburg. During the altercation, troopers said Drum bit Foreman on the arm and struck him multiple times in the face, causing injury. Foreman allegedly struck Drum in the Face.
Harassment
• 6:44 p.m. Sept. Sunday along Spring Street, Spring Township.
Thomas Ward, 44, of Mifflinburg, allegedly threatened physical harm to a 25-year-old Beaver Springs man.
Burglary
• Between 9 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 along Stage Road, West Beaver Township.
Someone burglarized the home of an 85-year-old man and 83-year-old woman, of McClure, and took items from the property, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
• 6:35 p.m. Sunday at 1000 Route 522, Penn Township.
Someone allegedly found two pink pills in the parking lot at Selinsgrove Center.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Harassment
• 11:19 p.m. Sept. 30 along Waldman Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers charged Jeffrey Hasselman, 42, of Williamsport, after responding to an inactive domestic. Victims included a 42-year-old Williamsport woman and 16-year-old girl, it was noted.
US Attorney David Freed Sentence
• Ruben Esparza, formerly of USP Allenwood, was sentenced to six months imprisonment for possession of contraband. Esparza was found in possession of heroin while at USP Allenwood, authorities reported. The sentence will run consecutive to Esparza’s federal sentence for drug trafficking, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.