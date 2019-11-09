Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl Preliminary hearings
• Austin Rothfuss, 25, of Muncy, entered a guilty plea to charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
• Leo Sampson, 32, of Toledo, Ohio, had charges of driving under the influence, prohibited acts (two counts), drivers required to be licensed and careless driving held for court.
• Parlee Jones-Thompson waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (three counts), prohibited acts (two counts), following too closely and careless driving.
• Zachary Cawley, 21, of Lewisburg, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a theft charge.
• William Straub, 36, of Montandon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of simple assault and harassment.
• Caden Sutton, 28, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (three counts), careless driving and general lighting requirements.
• Nicholas Leiber, 19, of Pittsburgh, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), prohibited acts (two counts) and careless driving.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Kathleen Dunn, 21, of Milton, and Paige Harvey, 19, of Milton.
• Dayna Maryott, 39, of Watsontown, and David McCarty, 42, of Watsontown.
• Sara Shubrooks-Robenolt, 28, of Dornsife and Eric Thompson, 32, of Dornsife.
• Kelsey Hicks, 32, of Lewisburg, and Vaniel Burns, 35, of Lewisburg.
• Jacob Norman Zellers, 28, of Sunbury, and Ashley Shomper, 29, of Sunbury.
• Kayla Alexander, 18, of Sunbury, and Von Wolfgang Straight, 19, of Northumberland.
• Christina Rodriguez, 30, of Bronx, N.Y., and Carlos Burgos-Torres, 40, of Sunbury.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
All defendants who waive or have hearings held are due for formal arraignment Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Victor Manuel Medina, 34, of Mifflinburg, had charges of terroristic threats (two counts) and trespassing held for court. In another case, another two counts of terroristic threats was held for court. In another case, charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right, careless driving and reckless driving were held. Two counts of DUI were withdrawn.
• Jonathan Wayne Lloyd, 44, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty to theft of services.
• Amanda Lea Bloskey, 41, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (five counts), disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• John H. Nash Jr., Doris S. Nash to Eleazar Salas Gonzalez, Nora Delia Carrillo Guererro, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Chris E. Downey, Kristin L. Downey to Codyjames L. Aunkst, Tena Annmarie Reser, property in Gregg Township, $100,000.
• David A. Grenoble, Kathy M. Grenoble to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Dianna R. Spickler, Roger R. Spickler, Thomas L. Ruhl, Karen R. Ruhl, Velma Y. Ruhl to Matthew S. Walter, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Shower to Ricahrd A. Deihl, Landen Diehl, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jeffrey Barrett, Amy Barrett to Sergio D. Argueta, Jessica L. Sage, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• April M. Snyder, Nicholas A. Ohl to James Artley Sr., Lisa Artley, property in White Deer Township, $80,000.
• Masako Hornberger to Masako Hornberger, Doris Haupt, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Patricia Wigsmoen to Christopher L. Walker, Kinda Walker, property in Union Townsip, quit claim, $10.
• Viki J. Funk to Lauren E. Eurich, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Eric A. Powell, Julie B. Powell to Eric A. Powell, Julie B. Powell, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Service First Federal Credit Union to Timothy N. Nolt, property in Buffalo Township, $62,000.
• Adam L. Schwartz, Elizabeth C. Schwartz to Salvatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul M. Feightner, Patricia L. Feightner to Alignment Investments LLC, property in Limestone Township, $8,039.98.
• Joshua F. Davis, Margaret B. Davis to Stone Fin LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $227,500.
• Brian E. Rowe, Kim R. Rowe to Kim R. Rowe, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth D. Mocker, Marilyn S. Mocker to Laura Lee Prunty, property in Union Township, $160,000.
• Jarek P. Glenny, Amanda N. Glenny to Michael Schneck, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Target Corp. to 3M Ind Realty LLC, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Buffalo Valley Motorcycle Club to Roger A. Miller Jr., Heidi J. Miller, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Floyd J. Miller, Dorcas A. Beachy, Dorcas A. Miller to Jesse J. Martin, Bethany G. Martin, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Jean Duval agent, Youngmi Parry Hill by agent to J. Brooks Crozier, Daniel G. Crozier Jr., property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Clair S. Weaver, Marian O. Weaver to Tyler B. Stafford, property in West Buffalo Township, $170,000.
• Derek L. Rice, Danielle D. Rice to Nathan G. Snyder, Brooke N. Engelehardt, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eugene F. Kahley, Marion J. Kahley to Louis DiCampli, property in Hartley Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
• 8:34 p.m. Oct. 25 along Route 522 and 18th Street, Penn Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Charles Maurer, 48, of Beavertown, for alleged violations when an odor of alcohol was detected, it was noted. Maurer allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges were filed.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:11 p.m. Wednesday along Route 35 at Mill Road, West Perry Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Philip R. Cook, 89, of Loysville, attempted to cross Route 35 from Seven Stars Road when it was struck by a northbound 2017 Freightliner driven by Michael A. Graves, 80, of Roslyn. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:48 p.m. Monday along Route 35 at Wedgewood Gardens, Penn Township.
A 2003 Chrysler Town and Country driven by John H. Haines, 65, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it turned left in front of a northbound 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Gary D. Charette, 69, of Williamsport, causing a collision, troopers noted. Both drivers and a passenger in the Dodge were belted and no one was injured. Haines will be cited with vehicle turning left, troopers added.
Burglary
• Between 7 a.m. March 14 and 7 a.m. Oct. 8 at 11641 Route 104, Washington Township.
Tools, racing collectibles to include Dale Earnhardt Sr. merchandise, laptops and car stereo speakers were allegedly stolen from Richard Beaver, 56, of Port Trevorton. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 10:22 p.m. Oct. 23 at Route 522 and Clifford Road, Penn Township.
A 2004 Ford Explorer was stopped and Michael Welch was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI/possession
• 10:38 p.m. Aug. 31 at 2028 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers stopped a 2008 Dodge Chrysler for alleged violations. Troopers said alcohol was present and all occupants of the vehicle were under the age of 21. Cole Casale, 18, and Benjamin Page, 18, both of Montoursville, allegedly consumed alcohol and Logan Vonstein, 18, of Montoursville, was allegedly impaired from marijuana. Vonstein was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and traffic violations. Page was charged with underage drinking and possession and Casale was charged with underage drinking and possession.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:36 a.m. Oct. 27 along Route 220 north, east of Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township.
A 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Tracy A. Heichel, 43, of Lock Haven, was traveling north when it crashed into a guiderail, troopers reported. Heichel was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a possible injury, it was noted.
Assault
• 1:35 p.m. Sept. 7 along Route 405, Clinton Township.
Troopers are investigating an inmate assault of a corrections officer, a 52-year-old Muncy man. Charges are pending.
Harassment
• 5 p.m. Oct. 23 along Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Brent Sechrist, 24, of Turbotville, admitted to making physical contact with a 28-year-old Alleghany, N.Y., man without consent or permission.
