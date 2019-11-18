Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department
• 6:25 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of Hemlock Alley, Watsontown.
Jackie L. Shaffer, 52, of Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension while under the influence of alcohol, driving while operating privilege is suspended for prior DUI, driving without a license and failing to notify PennDOT of change of address. The charges were filed after police said Shaffer was found to be driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 3:35 a.m. Nov. 6 at 171 Gravel Run Road, Rush Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2008 Chevrolet Express and discovered Mark Muffly, 56, of Danville, to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and charges are pending chemical testing.
DUI
• 2:23 a.m. Nov. 9 at West Walnut and North Poplar streets, Coal Township.
A 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 was stopped for traffic violations when an investigation revealed Levi Korbach, 44, of Coal Township, was under the influence of alcohol, troopers reported. Korbich refused chemical testing, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:03 a.m. Nov. 2 along Snydertown Road, north of Center Road, Rush Township.
A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Keely R. Ruiz, 32, of Shamokin, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it overtook a vehicle on a double-lined road, entered a right curve, went out of control, served right and left, went off the west side of the roadway, over an embankment and struck a tree, troopers reported. Ruiz was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, restraint systems, careless driving, reckless driving, required financial responsibility and limitations on overtaking on the left.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:21 p.m. Oct. 31 along Upper Road, west of Doutyville Road, East Cameron Township
A 2016 Ford Escape driven by Diane F. Fessler, 58, of Shamokin, was traveling west when it struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway, troopers noted. Fessler was belted and was not injured.
Commercial vehicle
• 11:49 a.m. Nov. 3 along Chestnut Street at Hazleton Avenue, Riverside.
A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia missed a turn and went into Riverside, troopers said. The vehicle backed onto Chestnut Street, then pulled forward and sideswiped a stop sign, Route 54 sign and a utility pole. The vehicle was stopped by Danville police and its trailer had scratches on its passenger side as well as wooden splinters. The driver, who was not named, will be cited with limitations on backing.
Assault (injury)
• 1:51 p.m. Nov. 3 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers responded to a reported inmate on inmate assault and discovered Marcus Stockton, 46, allegedly assaulted Trae Turner, 24 with two padlocks inside a sock. The assault caused serious injuries, troopers noted. Stockton was charged with aggravated assault.
Assault (injury)
• 6:24 p.m. Nov. 4 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers are investigating an inmate on inmate assault. The victim was listed as Joseph Clark, 59, of Coal Township.
Assault with a weapon
• 11 p.m. Nov. 11 along Spruce Street, Kulpmont.
Troopers conducted a welfare check and during an investigation discovered a 35-year-old Kulpmont woman assaulted a 31-year-old Shamokin man and 37-year-old Shamokin woman with her hands, it was noted. Additionally, troopers said threats were made with a knife.
Harassment
• 1:11 a.m. Nov. 3 at 1432 Chestnut St., Kulpmont.
Alyssa Jurevicz, 20, of Kulpmont, and Roxanne Jurevicz, 43, of Mount Carmel, were cited following an investigation of a reported domestic, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 11:27 p.m. Thursday in Shamokin Township.
Sally Hager, 51, and Joseph Hager, 48, both of Sunbury, were cited following an alleged incident.
Receiving stolen property
• 1:53 p.m. Nov. 6 along Route 61, Shamokin Township.
Three juveniles, ages 12, 13 and 14, allegedly trespassed on property belonging to a 63-year-old Shamokin man. The three juveniles were found in possession of a handgun believed to be taken the night prior from unlocked vehicles in Shamokin, troopers said. Anyone with items missing from their vehicles in that area are asked to contact Shamokin police. Troopers reminded residents to secure vehicles and not to leave valuables in view.
Theft by deception
• 5:11 p.m. Oct. 8 at 2465 Route 61, Shamokin Township.
Troopers said Elizabeth Hummel, 38, of Trevorton, receiving mail indicated a CitiBank debit card had been opened in her name. She was able to cancel the account before money was lost. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between Oct. 14 and noon Oct. 26 at 1353 Plum Creek Road, Rockefeller Township.
Someone attempted to withdraw $200 from the credit card of Rebekah Strohecker, 44, of Sunbury, troopers noted. No funds were transferred.
Theft
• 8:10 p.m. Oct. 17 along Spruce Street, Kulpmont.
A 16-year-old Shamokin boy was arrested was charged after he was identified as a suspect in the removal of items a front porch and egging of a residence, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• 9:56 a.m. Oct. 16 at 725 W. Shamokin St., Zerbe Township.
The back-door window at the residence of Jacob Shingara, 36, of Sunbury, was damaged, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Found property
• 9:50 p.m. Aug. 31 along Pennsylvania Avenue and Route 522, Penn Township.
Several keys were found in the area of the state school, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 10:27 p.m. Nov. 8 at 14499 Route 118, Jordan Township.
A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu crashed and the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported.
DUI crash
• 8:37 p.m. Oct. 9 at Highland Lake Road and Route 220, Shrewsbury Township.
Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2016 Ford and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, it was noted. The driver was charged.
DUI crash
• 11:36 p.m. Nov. 6 at 1126 Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers responded to the crash of a 2017 Ford Explorer and determined the driver was under the influence. Charges are pending chemical tests.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:43 a.m. Wednesday along Route 220 north, west of Huffman Road, Piatt Township.
A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by James L. Held, 43, of Mill Hall, was traveling north when it crashed into the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Scott C. Shaffer, 53, of Dubois, as traffic slowed to a stop, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Held will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and registration and certificate of title required.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:51 p.m. Oct. 11 along Route 220 north at Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
A 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Zachary T. Harlan, 27, of Williamsport, was traveling east, exited at the Pennsdale exit and struck the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jordan S. Bower, 19, of Hughesville, troopers said. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Harlan will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Robbery
• 11:20 p.m. Oct. 15 at 2688 Euclid Ave., Duboistown.
Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious male and determined Calvin Eure, 45, attempted to take three packs of cigarettes by force. When that attempt failed, troopers said he then removed four pairs of sunglasses from the rack and left the store. Eure then became involved in a physical altercation with a male customer, troopers added. Eure was charged with attempted robbery, theft, harassment and related charges and was jailed in lieu of $25,000.
Burglary
• Between 3 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. Oct. 13 along Nichols Run Road, Mifflin Township.
Someone entered the unlocked residence of a 41-year-old Jersey Shore woman and stole miscellaneous jewelry valued at approximately $960. Among the items stolen: A 7 1/2 inch graduated ball bracelet valued at $300, graduated ball necklace valued at $475, graduated ball stud earrings valued at $165 and a rain or shine model valued at $29.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 12:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at 300 Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A stolen cellphone was located through the “Find My iPhone” feature. Further investigation revealed the phone was picked up by someone who attempted to return it.
Possession of drugs
• 1:21 a.m. Nov. 7 along West Third and Campbell streets, Williamsport.
Following a traffic stop for alleged violations, a search yielded marijuana and drug paraphernalia, troopers reported. A 2016 Nissan was involved and Taylor Hagan, 21, of Seven Valleys, was arrested, police said.
Lost/missing firearm
• 12:01 a.m. July 12 along Compound Lane, Brown Township.
Troopers said a Taurus TCP .380 pistol was reported missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
• 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 220 and Barto Hollow Road, Shrewsbury Township.
Tools, consisting of various wrenches, sockets and others, were found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24 through 2:20 Sept. 25 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township.
Damaged siding was reported to the state police. An arrow was found lodged in the southern wall of the residence of a 29-year-old Muncy man. Damage was estimated at $50. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.