Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Jericho Linkchorst, 27, of Mount Carmel, $50 fine plus costs for a summary of harassment.
• David Wengrenovich, 29, of Mount Carmel, nine to 23 1/2 months in county jail, 276 days credit for time served and $50 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; concurrent sentence of four to 23 1/2 months in county jail and $50 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Adam D. Bastian, 42, of Milton, time served (three days) to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for driving under the influence; concurrent sentence of six months of probation, $250 fine plus costs for habitual offenders.
• Nicole R. Holcomb, 31, of Williamsport, six months of probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, $12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs and DUI; concurrent sentence of 18 months of probation, $250 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Ricky Swigart, 60, of Milton, 18 months of probation with restrictive conditions including the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jose R. Castro Jimenez, 30, of Sunbury, two years of probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brett Hawkins, 37, of Montgomery, six months of probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 10:18 a.m. Sunday along I-80 east at mile marker 213.4, Turbot Township.
An eastbound 2019 Ford F150 was towing a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500, troopers reported, when the Ram began to sway, then jackknifed and became disconnected, traveling northeast off the roadway into the center median. No injuries were reported.
Burglary
• Between May 10 and noon Sunday at 7830 Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township.
Several items were taken from the garage and outbuilding of Christopher Magyar, 46, of Muncy, troopers noted. Items stolen included a Stihl Farm Boss 18-inch chainsaw, Stihl leaf blower, Honda push mower with 30-inch blade, Honda rototiller, Echo hedge trimmer and a men’s 26-inch Trek (red) mountain bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
• Between 3 p.m. April 1 and 10 p.m. Saturday at 3380 Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
Three semi-automatic handguns were taken from the residence of Steve Dodge, 60, of Milton, troopers noted. One handgun has been recovered. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
• 11:31 a.m. May 20 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 213.5, Turbot Township.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for multiple alleged violations and said the driver, Thomas Ward, 83, of Koppel, was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
State Police At Stonington Accidental shooting
• Bewteen May 4-6 at 1147 Route 225, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A firearm was reportedly fired inside a Herndon residence. Troopers said the round went through the residence and into a neighboring home, causing damage. An investigation is ongoing. No one was injured.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:34 p.m. Monday along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
A 1998 Chevrolet Blazer driven by David J. Kiss, 57, of Lewisburg, attempted to pass two other vehicles when it went out of control, spun counter-clockwise off the roadway, through a yard, struck a mailbox and rolled onto its roof up an embankment, troopers reported. The vehicle then rolled down the embankment onto its wheels. Kiss, who was not belted, was ejected through the passenger window and transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected serious injuries, it was noted. Kiss will be cited with no passing zones.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:43 p.m. Sunday along Swengle Road, west of Orchard Road, Lewis Township.
A 2009 Subaru Forester driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when the driver reached to the rear seat to give a child passenger a drink, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a utility pole, troopers noted. No one was injured. The driver was issued a warning.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:12 p.m. Sunday along Cooper Mill Road, north of Route 192, Lewis Township.
A 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by an unnamed person swerved left to avoid two deer, went out of control, over an embankment and hit two trees, police noted. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 5:36 p.m. Friday along Main Street at Third Street, White Deer Township.
A vehicle driven by an unknown person was traveling east in New Columbia when it attempted a right turn, struck a utility pole and mailbox, then proceeded south on Third Street and left the area, troopers reported.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:17 a.m., North Sevent Street and North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 3:04 a.m., Buffalo Road; traffic arrest, 7:47 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:17 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic control issue, 8:44 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 8:54 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; Act 64, 11:19 a.m., North Derr Drive at Cherry Alley; traffic warning, 2:03 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 2:11 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 2:30 p.m., Market Street; traffic complaint, 4:10 p.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 5:15 p.m., State Police Milton; 911 open line, 5:46 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic stop, 9:02 p.m., Davis Gym Lane at South Derr Drive; traffic warning, 9:21 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 9:40 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 9:48 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; traffic arrest, 10:14 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue.
• Saturday: Traffic arrest, 7:21 a.m., Furnace Road; traffic arrest, 8:11 a.m., Stein Lane at Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; commercial motor vehicle, 8:32 a.m., North Derr Drive at Rye Alley; Act 64, Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; hit and run, 10:36 a.m., North Second Street; road hazard, 11:02 a.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 11:21 a.m., Lawton Lane, Milton; traffic warning, 11:31 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; wanted person, 12:20 p.m., St. John Street; complaint, 1:35 p.m., North 10th Street; animal issue, 2:14 p.m., North 15th at St. Paul streets; assist police agency, 3:37 p.m., North Third Street, Mifflinburg; dispute, 4:02 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; burglar alarm, 4:54 p.m., Buffalo Road; 911 hang up, 5:46 p.m., Market Street; reportable accident, 6:32 p.m., North Derr Drive; check welfare, 8:03 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road; 911 accidental call, 8:07 p.m., Heatherbloom Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway; check welfare, 8:47 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Supplee Mill Road, 911 hang up; traffic warning, 9:31 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:01 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 11:02 p.m., St. Mary Street; traffic stop, 10:14 p.m., Vicksburg; traffic warning, 10:20 p.m, North Derr Drive; welfare check, 10:28 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Martin Street; traffic stop, 10:42 p.m., Dreisbach Church Road; traffic warning, 10:42 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 10:52 p.m., South 19th Street; traffic warning, 11:01 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic stop, 11:02 p.m., Vicksburg; traffic stop, 11:12 p.m., Fairfield Road; traffic stop, 11:18 p.m., Vicksburg; traffic stop, 11:37 p.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 11:45 p.m., North Derr Drive.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 6:03 p.m. May 21 along I-80 at mile marker 222.5, Valley Township.
A 2003 Chevrolet Express driven by James K. Caton, 45, of Dewart, was traveling west in an active construction zone, troopers reported, when it failed to slow and struck the rearm bumper of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kelly J. Anspach, 57, of Allenwood, which was then pushed into the rear of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Edward Lee, 50, of New Milford, N.J. All were belted. Caton and Anspach were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected injuries, police said. Caton will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:12 a.m. Monday along I-80 at mile marker 224, Valley Township.
A 2015 Honda Civic driven by Matthew D. Spencer, 18, of Clarks Summit, was traveling west in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway. No one was injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:05 a.m. Saturday along I-80 west at mile marker 217.4, Liberty Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed person swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, left the roadway via the south berm and continued before coming to a rest, troopers said. No one was injured.
Cruelty to animals
• 6:55 p.m. Monday at 42 Water St., Washingtonville.
A chihuahua/miniature schnauzer mix dog belonging to Martina Bardo, 24, of Washingtonville, was shot, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
• 9:28 p.m. May 21 along Leighow and Chamber streets, Danville.
A 37-year-old Danville man was allegedly found in possession of illegal drugs. Charges are pending.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
DUI crash
• 11:27 p.m. Friday along Route 204 and Bridge Street, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle vehicle and noted a 40-year-old New Berlin man was found to be under the influence. The man was arrested for DUI and charges are pending.
DUI crash
• 3:28 a.m. Saturday at 14123 Route 522, Franklin Township.
A 2011 Hyundai Accent crashed and a 24-year-old Beavertown man was taken into custody for DUi, troopers noted. Charges are pending.
DUI crash (injury)
• 9:53 p.m. Friday along Route 11, north of County Line Road, Union Township.
A 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher B. Maldonado, 55, of Lykens, was traveling south when it went off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and came to rest facing north, police noted. Troopers said several alcoholic beverages and other personal property was strewn across the roadway. Additionally, Maldonado allegedly fled the scene and denied being the driver before returning to the scene and admitted to driving after consuming alcoholic beverages. He was arrested for DUI and will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:25 p.m. Friday along Route 522 at Sale Barn Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by Dawson W. Hain, 20, of Beaver Springs, was pulling from a parking lot when it was struck by a northbound 2005 Ford Excursion driven by Matthew A. Rhoads, 44, of Freeburg. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Hain will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:12 p.m. Saturday along Paxtonville Road at South Wausau Road, Middleburg.
A 2008 Ford Focus turned northbound onto Route 104 and struck the driver’s side of a northbound 1999 Pontiac Firebird. Neither driver was named, and troopers said both were issued warnings.
Harassment
• Between 10 a.m. May 19 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1826 Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Cody Colon, 21, of Selinsgrove, drove past the residence of Ellen Bailey, 67, of Winfield, and used the horn of his 2005 Subaru WRX/STI to annoy Bailey. Colon was cited.
Theft by deception
• 10:24 a.m. Tuesday along Lupine Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 51-year-old Selinsgrove man received two checks claiming to be from the Pa. Unemployment Compensation Office. A trooper investigation showed the checks were legitimate. Pa. Department of Labor is investigating and a suspect has not been identified.
Criminal mischief
• 6:08 a.m. May 21 along Horseshoe Bend Road, Washington Township.
Leah Harry, 30, of Middleburg, was cited for allegedly damaging/vandalizing a vehicle tire, troopers reported.
