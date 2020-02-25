Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 8:56 p.m. Friday along Route 104, north of Long Road, Limestone Township.
A 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Kathleen R. Bailey, 59, of Lewisburg, was traveling south when it went out of control, off the west shoulder and struck an embankment, troopers reported. Bailey was belted and was not injured.
Criminal mischief
• 12:55 a.m. Friday at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Someone set a trash can valued at $10 on fire and let the air out of tires on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala belonging to Joyce Spaid, 59, of Mifflinburg, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Terroristic threats
• 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said someone threatened Brad Spaid, 37, of Mifflinburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Foot patrol, 12:38 a.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; underage drinking, 12:40 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disorderly conduct, 12:55 a.m., Wagner Alley at Bell Alley; ordinance violation, 12:56 a.m., St. Catherine Street; animal complaint, 2:09 a.m., Jean Boulevard; assist police agency, 2:10 a.m., Hillside Drive, Mifflinburg; DUI arrest, 2:49 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Martin Street; be on the lookout, 6:34 a.m., State Police/Stonington; attempt to locate, 2:25 p.m., Lawton Lane, Milton; suspicious vehicle, 7:12 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic stop, 7:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 10:23 p.m., St. Mary Street and Fairground Road.
• Saturday: Be on the lookout, 2:28 a.m., Universal Road, Penn Township; DUI arrest, 4:22 a.m., Westbranch Highway; suspicious circumstance, 1:53 p.m., Springhouse Road, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 4:30 p.m., Universal Road, Penn Township; suspicious vehicle, 5:56 p.m., Route 15, East Buffalo Township; attempt to locate, 6:49 p.m., Lewisburg Cemetery; underage drinking, 6:59 p.m., South Seventh Street and Moore Avenue; disturbance, 9:10 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:52 p.m., Route 15 at Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 11:16 p.m., Buffalo Road and North 12th Street; suspicious circumstance, 11:36 p.m., Kidsburg; DUI accident, 11:49 p.m., South Sixth Street.
• Friday: Repossession, 12:04 a.m., North 11th Street; assist police agency, 12:18 a.m., West Pine and Market streets; complaint, 1:21 a.m., South Seventh Street; sex crimes, 2:44 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; harassment, 4:49 a.m., West Market Street; assist police agency, 4:53 a.m., Main Street, Millmont; suspicious circumstance, 5:48 a.m., St. Anthony Street; burglar alarm, 9:45 a.m., Market Street; accident with entrapment, 9:49 a.m., Stein Lane at Furnace Road; theft, 10:19 a.m., West Market Street; 911 accidental call, 12:51 p.m., North 10th Street; burglar alarm, 1:18 p.m., Furnace Road; assist fire/EMS, 2:10 p.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 2:15 p.m., Rand Road, West Buffalo Township; phone call request, 2:26 p.m., Westnbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 3:32 p.m., West Market Street at South 20th Street; traffic arrest, 3:40 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 4 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 4:15 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; assist other agency, 4:30 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Hospital Drive; criminal mischief, 5:18 p.m., South Fifth Street; police information, 5:26 p.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 5:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:15 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; 911 open line, 6:21 p.m., Hawthorne Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic control, 10:17 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; property issue, 10:52 p.m., Market Street; information, 11:29 p.m., Market Street; motorist assist, 11:53 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane.
• Thursday: Repossession, 6:30 a.m., North Water Street; traffic warning, 8:08 a.m., Market at 20th streets; traffic warning, 8:17 a.m., Market at 20th streets; traffic warning, 8:27 a.m., Market at 20th streets; traffic warning, 8:32 a.m., Market at 20th streets; traffic warning, 8:35 a.m., Market at 20th streets; phone call request, 8:59 a.m., North Water Street; parking complaint, 11:42 a.m., South Fifth Street; complaint, 1:01 a.m., Jefferson Avenue and South 15th Street; traffic arrest, 3:20 p.m., West Market at South 20th streets; traffic arrest, 3:40 p.m., West Market at South 20th streets; be on the lookout, 3:49 p.m., State Police/Newport; commercial motor vehicle, 4:42 p.m., North Derr Drive; 911 accidental call, 4:48 p.m., St. Mary Street; traffic stop, 5:36 p.m., St. George at Brown streets; fraudulent ID, 7:12 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:18 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; repossession, 10:22 p.m., West Market Street, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 11:04 p.m., St. Louis Street; disorderly conduct, 11:15 p.m., St. Louis Street; burglar alarm, 11:35 p.m., West Market Street.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 8:15 p.m. Jan. 5 at 249 Dance Hall Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said Brock Guffy, 21, of Miilton, crashed a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, in what was described as a hit and run. Guffy was charged with DUI and traffic-related offenses, troopers reported.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 8:19 p.m. Friday along Continental Boulevard, east of Arrowhead Drive, Anthony Township.
A 2012 Toyota Tacoma drivne by Alex K. Horn, 25, of Cogan Station, left the south berm, went down an embankment, into a field, struck a drain culvert and rolled several times, troopers said. Horn and two passengers, Zena S. Martin, 21, of Danville, and a 2-year-old Danville, girl, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Horn and Martin were not belted and troopers said it is unknown whether the girl was properly restrained. The crash remains under investigation.
Hit and run
• 1:15 a.m. Saturday along Center Road, at Purple Heart Highway, Liberty Township.
A Jeep was traveling south when it left the roadway, struck a stop sign on the west berm, then fled eastbound, troopers reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
• Between 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at 901 E. Academy Road, Washington Township.
Someone damaged several mailboxes in the township, it was reported.
Criminal mischief
• 3:24 p.m. Thursday at 1343 Main St., Union Township.
Someone damaged the 2003 Honda Civic and a tarp belonging to Michael Howell, 53, of Port Trevorton, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle DUI crash
• 10:09 p.m. Thursday along Sycamore Road at Blair Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2003 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Jennifer L. Rager, 43, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it went through the stop sign at the intersection with Lincoln Drive, struck the curb, entered the yard at 2700 Lincoln Drive, went between a set of trees, then backed out of the yard onto Lincoln Drive, stopped illegally, began traveling south on Sycamore Road, turned right onto Blair Street, stopped at the dead end, backed and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by John W. Schon, 62, of Montoursville, troopers noted. No injuries were reported. Rager allegedly refused chemical testing and will be charged with DUI, police said.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:08 p.m. Friday along Sheridan Street at Faxon Parkway, Loyalsock Township.
A 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Keith A. Boyer, 37, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it came to a stop at a four-way stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Scott E. Everett, 54, of Berwick, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Boyer will be issued a warning for vehicle approaching or entering intersection.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:32 a.m. Wednesday along I-180 at mile marker 25, Loyalsock Township.
An eastbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Lewis Kough, 101, of Williamsport, was entering I-180 from Faxon ramp when it went onto the right curb, into the left lane, left the north side of the interstate, struck a guiderail, went across all lanes of travel and left the south side of the roadway, police said. Kough was belted and was uninjured. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 11 p.m. Feb. 14 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling east when it went over the right fog line, and onto the shoulder where it struck two fence posts and knocked down high-tensile electric fencing, troopers reported. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction and is likely missing a tail light assemby, troopers said.
Forgery
• 4:45 p.m. Jan. 16 along West Fourth Street, Williamsport.
Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $2,950 from a 17-year-old Williamsport girl.
Retail theft
• 9:41 p.m. Friday at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Amber Kress, 35, was taken into custody and charged with retail theft and harassment. She allegedly stole various candies valued at $1.72, $1.79, $2.79, $3.59, $2.19, $2.29, $1.89, $2.69, $2.79 and $2.19.
Drug possession
• 1:13 p.m. Sunday along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Chrysler and arrested Wesley Miller, 27, of Williamsport, when paraphernalia and cocaine was found, police reported.
Theft
• Between 3:36 p.m. Jan. 21 and 3:30 p.m. Friday along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A X-Box valued at $270, X-Box headset valued at $99, Battlefield game valued at 455, Grand Theft Auto valued at $55, X-Box controller valued at $30, rubber shock absorber valued at $10 and Call of Duty valued at $55 were stolen from a 28-year-old Loyasock man, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
