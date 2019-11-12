BEAVERTOWN — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a felony arrest warrant for a Beavertown man who allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase through Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident unfolded at 12:56 a.m. Friday in the area of Ridge Road and Copper Lane, Spring Township as Raymond Swartz, 34, allegedly fled from police over a two-mile distance before crashing a 2002 Saturn he was driving. No indication was given as to why troopers were trying to stop the vehicle.
Swartz allegedly fled the scene foot. One of two women who were passengers in the vehicle sustained a minor injury in the crash, troopers said.
A warrant was issued for Swartz’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 570-374-8145.
