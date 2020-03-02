Union County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Katherine A. Kreisher, Katharine A. Kreisher, Karl F. Kreisher to Katharine A. Kreisher, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Christoper Hilliard, Shawnee Armstrong Hilliard to Kathryn L. Hilliard, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sean K. Sidler, Kayla J. Nevil to Richard Donald O’Neill Jr., Debra Diane O’Neill, Benjamin J. O’Neill, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Robert A. Spangler trustee, Barbara A. Spangler trustee, Robert A. Spangler and Barbara A. Spangler real estate protector trust, Robert A. Spangler real estate protector trust, Barbara A. Spangler real estate proector trust to Charles Leonard Mickel Jr., Mary Beth Mickel, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Nicole Lynn Loyd, Douglas B. Stairs to Billie Jo Levitan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• William T. Conley, Anne S. Conley to William T. Conley trustee, Anne S. Conley trustee, William T. and Anne S. Conley living trust, William T. Conley living trust, Anne S. Conley living trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Park View Commons LP, Park View Commons Management LLC partner to Bison Investments LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Ashlee R. Walter, Gregory J. Walter to Shane M. Holland, Megan L. Lontz, property in White Deer Township, $1.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Travis N. Reich to Robin L. Tenchard, property in Milton, $1.
• Christine D. Gelnett to Tammy L. Delsite and Donald D. Delsite Jr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Dean T. Beaver and Shirley A. Beaver to Pamela K. Beaver, Teresa A. Flick and Deanna M. Drick, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC agent to Dennis Obrien and Donda Obrien, property in Milton, $94,900.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Lawrence D. Funk, Jeanne Schreffler esate, Jeanne A. Wertz, Lucinda S. Engle, Melody Hill and Tamara Sullivan to PNC Bank National Association, property in Delaware Township, $3,923.53.
• Paul E. Kilgus estate and Sandy L. Mincemoyer executrix to Scott E. Kilgus and Scott B. Kilgus, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Scott E. Kilgus and Scott B. Kilgus to Scott E. Kilgus, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Billie Jo Levitan, Shawn Hoover and Jeffrey T. Levitan to Loria A. Doane and Kenneth W. Doane, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Joshua Miller to Keith R. Miller and Regina K. Miller, property in McEwensville, $108,000.
• Landpro Equipment LLC to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, property in Delaware Township, $2,364,865.
• Daniel L. Shaffer and Faye Arndt Shaffer to Larry Starkweather and Jennifer E. Starkweather, property in Milton, $1.
• Joshua A. Reiff and Elizabeth A. Reiff to Jordan T. Wagner and Madison A. Wagner, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $154,000.
• Susan Finch, Edwin Finch, Sandra Startzel, Kenneth R. Startzel and Dianne Startzel to Julie D. Smith, property in Shamokin, $23,500.
• Paul Tomcavage to Paul Tomcavage, Jennifer Leffler, Paul J. Tomcavage and Jessica Flangan, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Anthony Andrewleski Jr. and Dorothy Andrewleski to Kennth J. Michalkovich and Vanessa M. Michalkovich, property in Mount Carmel Township, $300,000.
• Michael S. Bernatowicz estate, Philip J. Bernatowicz executor, Daniel J. Sosnoski devisee and Joseph P. Bernatovich to Sunnyside Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
• Eleanor E. Witt by agent, Eleanor Witt by agent and Jocelyn Hauer agent to Henry Laird, property in Kulpmont, $24,900.
• Alan L. Alspach, Marianne Kreisher guardian for Alan Alspach and Rose A. Alspach to Rose A. Alspach, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Rodney L. Murphy II, Emily A. Dettmer and Emily Murphy to Randi L. Fanning and Mattew Fanning, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Charles W. Zellner Jr. and Jean L. Gallagher to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Point Township, $1,892.58.
• Lancy O. Reedy to Hasan Mustafa Abuomar, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Leonard Marshalek to Ryan O. Howell and Stephanie A. Howell, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
• Gerald Gluchowski, Mary Ann Gluchowski and Mary Ann Linkey to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Kulpmont, $22,000.
• MC Investment Properties LLC to Davina Nicole Young, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and David Clayberger to Truist Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company, property in Kulpmont, $1,209.21.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Julie A. Miller and Julie A. Williams to Wilmington Fund Society FSB trustee and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, property in Sunbury, $1,246.93.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Benjamin Michael Frederick Herrold to Northumberland National Bank, property in Upper Augusta Township, $5,321.63.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Betty L. Bowers to CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II, property in Coal Township, $1,150.01.
• Karen L. Reeser to Molly Oxenrider and Reece T. Westfall, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $66,000.
• Dolores A. Tomtishen to Susan A. Polchin and Emil J. Polchin, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joseph P. Tomtishen estate, Dolores A. Tomtishen, Susan A. Tomtishen executrix and Susan A. Polchin to Susan A. Polchin and Emil J. Polchin, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• BWH Properties LLC to Ajit Joshi and Jyoti Joshi, property in Shamokin, $1,950.
• BWH Properties LLC to Christian W. Jensen, property in Shamokin, $2,551.
• Kenneth W. Doane and Lori A. Doane to Matthew M. Bednar, property in Shamokin Township, $150,000.
• Daniel N. Wetzel to Todd N. Wetzel, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Chad E. Haupt and Bobbie Jo Haupt to Johna L. Swank, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jonathan M. King and Sadie Ann King to St. Louis de Montefort Academy, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Kristen Slover to Thomas Turner, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Robert A. Cellitti, Todd R. Cellitti, Michelle D. Cellitti, Diane E. Jablonski and Frank S. Jablonski to Diversified Managemenet Solutions LLC, property in Sunbury, $250,000.
• Robert F. Jones estate and Linda C. Jones executrix to Lark Berger Ventures 2 LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• Between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 4 along Old Colony Road, Penn Township.
Troopers are investigating a potential harassment in which a 49-year-old Beaver Springs woman was victimized.
Retail theft
• 5:12 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 38-year-old woman, and 13-year-old girl, both of Danville, underrang items at the store.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 9:33 p.m. Wednesday along Sawmill Road and Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers stopped a 2005 Mazda for alleged violations and upon further investigation, reported Heather Young, 40, of Hughesville, was under the influence.
DUI
• 11:01 p.m. Thursday along East Via Bella and Market Street, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2004 Ford was stopped for alleged violations when John Rice, 56, of Cogan Station, was arrested for being under the influence.
DUI
• 8:51 p.m. Thursday along Arnold Street and Glynn Avenue, Williamsport.
Ryan Hunter, 36, of Muncy, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop for an alleged violation.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:50 a.m. Friday along Route 15, east of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
A northbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Perry L. Grove, 56, of Mifflinburg, struck a rock in the road, left the left lane, struck a concrete barrier, went across the right lane, left the roadway, struck a loose mound of gravel and came to rest, troopers reported. Grove was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury.
Theft from motor vehicle
• Between 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at 528 Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township.
Six bottles of recently filled prescriptions were taken from a vehicle belonging to Nicholas Klopp, 25, of Muncy, troopers reported. The bottles were valued at $50 and were taken from a 2009 Ford F150.
Drug possession
• 1:04 p.m. Friday at 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Todd David Edward Bowen, 33, of Williamsport, was contacted by police and allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was charged.
US Attorney David J. Freed,
Middle District of Pa.
Indictments
• Thursday in federal court, Williamsport.
Dennis Morgan, 73, of Northumberland County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act. Morgan allegedly failed to provide a lead hazard pamphlet or warnings and failed to retain records as required by the Code of Federal Regulations in violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act. The investigation was conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency.
• Thursday in federal court, Williamsport.
Scott Hemingway, 63, of Bloomsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of impeding a federal officer. The indictment alleged that on March 29, in Columbia County, Hemingway struck and caused physical contact with a mail carrier. The case was investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service.
