Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Jose Martin Soto, 47, of Bloomsburg, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Brendon Connell, 36, of Mount Carmel, $100 fine plus costs for a stop sign violation.
• Scott Cronce, 49, of Sunbury, six to 12 months in county jail, 143 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Anita Karlovich, 46, of Elysburg, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $10,815 restitution to the estate of Dorothy Keller for misapplication of entrusted property.
• Angela Brouse, 38, of Dornsife, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for improper disposal of chemical waste.
• Cory A. Fischer, 37, of Mechanicsburg, time served (538 days) to 36 months in county jail, 12 months’ probation, $50 fine plus costs, a letter of apology to Constance Wilson, restitution of $6,540 to Kimberly Reed, $204.27 to Kyle Bradigan, $4,900 to Patricia Herman, $308 to Christopher Wolf and $13,642.50 to Carol Kahler for theft by unlawful taking.
• Curtis Groom, 31, of Shamokin, time served (one day) to nine months, $100 fine plus costs and $19.78 restitution to Dollar General for retail theft.
• William Fisher III, 33, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass.
• Ryan Benkert, 29, of Auburn, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Timothy Allen Smink Jr., 28, of Shamokin, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Jeffrey Short, 41, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Tanner, 38, of Coal Township, $300 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 1:30 a.m. June 28 along East Lincoln and North Grant streets, Shamokin.
Troopers said a 2013 Toyota Corolla was stopped and Jonathan Vanaskie, 26, of Harrisburg, arrested for DUI. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 12:32 a.m. June 16 along Luke Fidler Patch Road East, Coal Township.
A 2004 Jeep was stopped, troopers noted, and Kevin Eltringham, 37, of Coal Township, arrested for DUI. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 12:44 a.m. July 3 along North Sixth and West Water streets, Shamokin.
Following a traffic stop, Valerie Sweeney, 54, of Shamokin, was arrested for DUI, troopers noted. She allegedly refused chemical testing.
2-vehicle crash (state police vehicle)
• 8 p.m. July 10 along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
A northbound state police cruiser was responding to an emergency with lights and sirens activated, troopers noted, when when it struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Beaver, 66, of Hummels Wharf, which had proceeded with a green light. No one was injured. The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:37 p.m. July 3 along Schwaben Creek Road at Cherry Town Road, Washington Township.
A 2012 Ford F150 XLT driven by Paul I. Stiely, 70, of Leck Kill, was traveling east when Stiely blacked out, causing the vehicle to drive into a guiderail, troopers reported. Stiely was belted and was not injured.
Indecent assault
• Between 6 a.m. July 2 and 9:12 p.m. July 6 at SCI Coal Township, Kelly Drive, Coal Township.
A 26-year-old Coal Township man, an inmate, was reportedly sexually assaulted multiple times by his cellmate. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 8:28 p.m. July 11 at 1211 Scott St., Kulpmont.
Cara Yuskoski, 31, and Carl Marchetti, 60, of Kulpmont, were cited, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 3:34 a.m. July 1 along Creekside Circle and Kipps Run Court, Riverside.
Carol Burns, 59, and Russell Lewis, 62, of Danville, were cited after troopers responded to a reported disturbance.
Harassment
• 8:46 p.m. July 8 along Corcyra Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 17-year-old Sunbury boy was cited. The victim was a 40-year-old Sunbury woman, based on police reports.
Possession of drugs
• 2:03 a.m. June 14 in the 100 block of Route 2026, Coal Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Jeep was stopped and William Shaffstall, 31, of Marion Heights, arrested for DUI and Act 64 possession.
Drug possession
• 7:40 p.m. June 26 along Chestnut and 16th streets, Kulpmont.
Following a traffic stop, troopers said Aaron Bixler, 30, of Shamokin, was arrested for Act 64 possession and active warrants while the driver, Rebecca Miller, 27, of Shamokin, was arrested for DUI.
Theft
• Between noon June 28 and 9 a.m. July 2 at 401 Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said the out drive of the motor boat of Ramon Lacomba, 57, of Mechanicsburg, valued at $200, went missing.
Criminal mischief
• 8:35 p.m. June 8 at 91 Hummer Road, Rush Township.
Someone struck the mailbox of Sheena Chappell, 30, of Danville, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• 1:03 p.m. July 2 at 2159 Upper Road, West Cameron Township.
Someone pushed over the mailbox of Lorraine Kerstetter, 73, of Shamokin, troopers reported.
Union County
Preisdent Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Mustafa A. Hafez, 29, of Albany, N.Y., received two years probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor possession of unstamped cigarettes. A felony count of possession of unstamped cigarettes was dismissed.
Pleas entered
• Rodney G. Baker, 52, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• William E. Delsite, 45, of Mount Carmel, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability, a misdemeanor.
• Daniel J. Ehman, 41, of Sunbury, entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise. Felony counts of retail theft under ring, retail theft destroy etc. inventory control tag and three related criminal conspiracy counts were dismissed.
• Raven A. Frye, 37, of Sunbury, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft, take merchandise.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Suspicious circumstance, 12:40 a.m., no site given; traffic warning, 2:38 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; be on the lookout, State Police Montoursville, Montgomery; hit and run, 9:41 a.m., South Seventh Street; suspicious circumstance, 12:47 a.m., West Market Street; burglar alarm, 2:54 p.m., North Derr Drive; information, 6:47 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; suspicious person, 7:28 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; complaint, 8:32 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 2:02 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; assist other agency, 7:36 a.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; 911 open line, 1:22 p.m., Hardwood Drive; be on the lookout, 1:29 p.m., State Police At Bloomsburg; complaint, 2:32 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious activity, 11:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Assist fire/EMS, Baylor Boulevard; information, 8:20 a.m., St. Mary Street; motorist assist, 12:35 p.m., Fairground Roup, Buffalo Township; assist other agency, 2:45 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg; non-injury accident, 3:38 p.m., North Seventh Street; traffic warning, West Market Street; assist other agency, 7:45 p.m., Marketplace Boulevard, Selinsgrove; burglar alarm, 10:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 11:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 11:54 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:33 a.m. July 13 along Route 304, east of Supplee Mill Road, Union Township.
A 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Philip S. Sosland, 79, of Lewisburg, was traveling west when it crossed into the eastbound lane, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned onto its passenger side, troopers noted. Sosland was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury. he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:02 p.m. June 26 along Westbranch Highway, north of Albert Boulevard, Union Township.
A 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Patricia A. Mahoney, 23, of Milton, was traveling north when the vehicle’s power steering was lost and the vehicle went out of control off the east side of the roadway, where it struck an embankment, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 4:19 p.m. June 26 along White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Two residents reportedly engaged in a physical altercation. A 28-year-old Syracuse, N.Y., man was victimized, troopers said.
