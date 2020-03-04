Union County
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Sean Patrick Bastin, 28, of Portland, Maine., received one month probation for a guilty plea on each of two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered. A felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful acts or intent to promote was dismissed.
• Kyanna E. Bingaman, 25, of Sunbury, received one year probation for a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking movable property. A felony count of forgery alter writing and a related criminal conspiracy count was dismissed.
• Daniel M. Culp II, 33, of Millmont, received 72 hours to six months confinement for a no contest plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3.
• Lamont C. Dixon, 38, of Selinsgrove, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
* Shannon M. Snyder, 47, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. A felony aggravated assault count was dismissed.
• Mark A. Troup, 55, of Millmont, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
State Police At Milton Drug possession
• 4:36 p.m. Jan. 7 at 2540 Wildwood Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers responded at the request of Children and Youth. An investigation is ongoing.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:19 a.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; suspicious person, 12:46 a.m., North Derr Drive; disturbance, 2:32 a.m. South Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 7:21 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 7:34 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 7:55 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 8:18 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 9:05 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 9:21 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; lockout, 10:45 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 11:56 a.m., Route 15; traffic arrest, 1:27 p.m., Route 15; assist police agency, 2:04 p.m., Mahoning Street, Milton; harassment, 6:49 p.m., North Third Street; police information, 10:34 p.m., Smoketown Road.
• Saturday: Suspicious vehicle, 12:57 a.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; burglar alarm, 1:34 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 1:58 a.m., Market Street and Route 15; complaint, 2:05 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 6:06 a.m., Route 15 and Martin Street; traffic warning, 9:06 a.m., Route 15; disabled vehicle, noon, North Derr Drive; medical, 12:08 p.m., Salem Church Road, East Buffalo Township; vehicle lockout, 12:15 p.m., Christy Mathewson Drive; motorist assist, 3:05 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist other agency, 6:09 p.m., Loomis Street; 911 accidental call, 8 p.m., St. Louis Street; suspicious person, 10:16 p.m., Pine Street.
• Friday: Underage drinking, 12:11 a.m., St. Louis and South Seventh streets; hit and run, 12:46 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic stop, 7:37 a.m., Old Turnpike Road and Reitz Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; reportable accident, 7:41 a.m., South Derr Drive at Adams Avenuee; reportable accident, 7:50 a.m., Furnace Road and Stein Lane; traffic arrest, 9:50 a.m., Market and North Water streets; commercial motor vehicle, 10:56 a.m., North Derr Drive at Rye Alley; disorderly conduct, 12:58 p.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 2:31 p.m., West Market Street school zone; public service, 3:15 p.m., Buffalo Road; non-injury accident, 3:52 p.m., South Fifth Street and Pine Alley; non-reportable accident, 3:57 p.m., Buffalo Alley at St. Anthony Street; traffic warning, 7:19 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Martin Street; non-reportable accident, 8:37 p.m., South Seventh Street; DUI arrest, 9:56 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; suspicious person, 10:01 p.m., North Fourth Street; phone call request, 10:54 p.m., North Fourth Street; traffic warning, 11:51 p.m., St. Mary and North Seventh streets.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Possession
• 12:07 p.m. Feb. 4 at 148 Ridge Ave., Milton.
Nikolas Trotter, 21, of 148 Ridge Ave., Milton, has been charged with manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to deliver substance, possession of substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Milton police were called to assist Northumberland County probation with three suspects who were being detained. Police said all three appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances. A safe by Trotter’s bed was allegedly found to contain a mirror with a white powdery substance, digital scales, a butane torch and a container with razor blades and a cloth bag. Police also found a container which allegedly had repackaged methamphetamine inside, along with $405 cash, a digital scale and razor blades. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 18.
Prohibited acts
• 5 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 600 block of Hemlock Alley, Watsontown.
Tyrone Wade, 43, of 720 Northumberland County Drive, Coal Township, has been charged with prohibited acts (three counts) and criminal use of a communication facility. After Pennsylvania State Police reported finding a large quantity of suspected narcotics inside Wade’s home, Watsontown Police said Wade allegedly admitted to selling marijuana from his garage along Hemlock Alley.
Prohibited acts
• 5 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 600 block of Hemlock Alley, Watsontown.
Brian Beachy, 33, of 56 Noaker Road, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (three counts) and criminal use of a communication facility. During a traffic stop, Beachy was allegedly found to be in possession of a bag of suspected marijuana, a glass smoking device with marijuana residue and a rolled bill with powdered residue. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 18.
Terroristic threats
• 6:18 p.m. Feb. 22 at 648 Lahrs Road, Northumberland.
George Lloyd, 32, of 648 Lahrs Road, Northumberland, has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. The charges were filed after Lloyd allegedly pulled a gun on Stevie Lloyd and threatened to kill her and himself. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 12:51 p.m. Feb. 20 along Northway Road, west of Harvey Road, Eldred Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by Margaret T. Dangle, 52, of Cogan Station, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2011 Ford edge driven by Andrew R. Dincher, 58, of Cogan Station, which had stopped due to downed utility wires and a pole. Both were belted and no injuries were noted. Dangle was issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:09 a.m. Saturday along Route 44 south, near Lorson Road, Limestone Township.
A northbound 2013 Nissan Juke driven by Madison R. Graff, 20, of Jersey Shore, lost traction in a left curve, slid, crossed the southbound lane and struck a rock, troopers said. Snow and ice contributed to the crash. Graff was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Jersey Shore, with a suspected minor injury. She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:49 p.m. Feb. 20 along Northway Road, north of Crawford Lane, Eldred Township.
A 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Allison R. Sechrist, 22, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it struck a utility pole on the western shoulder, troopers reported. The vehicle continued west, down an embankment and overturned. Sechrist was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused transport, police said.
Hit and run
• 5:17 p.m. Friday along Tinsman Avenue, south of Blair Street, Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling north on Tinsman Avenue when it struck a legally parked 2013 Dodge Caravan, then fled the scene, troopers noted.
US Attorney David J. Freed, Middle District of Pa. Indictments
• Thursday in federal court, Williamsport.
Dennis Morgan, 73, of Northumberland County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act. Morgan allegedly failed to provide a lead hazard pamphlet or warnings and failed to retain records as required by the Code of Federal Regulations in violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act. The investigation was conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency.
• Thursday in federal court, Williamsport.
Scott Hemingway, 63, of Bloomsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of impeding a federal officer. The indictment alleged that on March 29, in Columbia County, Hemingway struck and caused physical contact with a mail carrier. The case was investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service.
Harassment
• 2:01 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Christopher Sabatino, 48, of Williamsport, was charged following an alleged domestic involving a 30-year-old Williamsport woman.
Harassment
• 10:03 p.m. Thursday at 5511 Moreland Baptist Road, Jordan Township.
Charges were filed againt two unnamed persons following an alleged domstic, troopers reported.
Columbia County
State Police At Bloomsburg
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:44 a.m. Feb. 14 along Route 118, west of South Comstock Road, Sugarloaf Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Timmy L. Beaver, 46, of Muncy, was traveling west when it went out of control in snowy conditions, spun, went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, went across the roadway and struck a ditch. Beaver and two passengers, both of Philadelphia, were belted and uninjured.
ATV crash (injury)
• 11:28 p.m. Feb. 20 along Savage Hill Road, south of Lodge Road, Orange Township.
A 2015 Polaris RZR 900 driven by William H. Brecht, 43, of Orangeville, was traveling south when it turned abruptly left, struck a utility pole, and spun and flipped. Brecht was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, police noted. He will be cited with careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.