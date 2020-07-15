Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI crash
• 2:35 a.m. July 11 along Route 44 near Hill Road, Washington Township.
A 2017 Subaru Impreza driven by Joshua M. Hyde, 28, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it crossed the southbound lane, left the roadway, dug into the group and flipped back over front, troopers reported. Hyde was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted. The crash is under investigation and troopers suspect driving under the influence, it was noted.
DUI
• 8:31 p.m. June 27 at 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers investigated someone acting strange and found Julian Thouvenot, 25, of Hughesville, to be under the influence. A 2016 Ford Fusion was involved. Thouvenot was charged.
DUI
• 3:15 a.m. June 13 along Four Mile Drive and Madden Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated a disabled motorist and determined a 28-year-old Williamsport man was driving under the influence. A 2006 Kia Spectra was reportedly involved. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 10:47 p.m. July 10 along East Third Street and Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Ford was stopped for a traffic violation and the driver found to be driving under the influence, troopers noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
• 11:20 p.m. June 19 in the 100 block of Maynard Street, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu and determined Robert Perry, 56, of Henderson, N.C., was under the influence of alcohol, it was noted.
DUI
• 11:30 p.m. June 21 along Conrail Railroad, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was stopped for multiple violations. Andrea Page, 38, of Williamsport, was determined to be driving under the influence, police added.
DUI
• 12:06 a.m. June 21 along Rural Avenue and Campbell Street, Williamsport.
A 2016 Jeep was stopped for multiple alleged violations and Rory Soha, 35, of Williamsport, was determined to be driving under the influence, according to troopers.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 6:10 p.m. July 13 along Route 87 at Route 973, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Olivia M. Caseman, 21, of Cogan Station, was stopped at the stop sign at Route 973, then attempted a left turn onto Route 87 when it struck the passenger side of a southbound 2011 Mazda 3 driven by Seth N. Shires, 20, of Muncy, troopers reported. Caseman and passenger Carmen A. Barone, 19, of Williamsport, were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers said. Shires and passenger Jackson C. Pepper, 19, of Montoursville, were not belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers said. Caseman will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices and Pepper was issued a warning for restraint systems.
2-vehicle crash
• 10:54 a.m. July 11 in the parking lot of the post office, Montgomery.
A 2020 Cadillac STS driven by Lester Deitrick, of Montgomery, backed into a 2020 Subaru Forester driven by Donna M. Noah-Hudkins, of Montgomery, troopers noted. No injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:13 p.m. July 11 along Fogelman Road, north of Clarkstown Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A 1998 Jeep Wrangler driven by Amanda R. Flook, 23, of Muncy, was traveling north when it went off the right side of the roadway and rolled onto its left side, police said. Flook, it was noted, was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and restraint systems.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:14 p.m. July 10 along Route 118, east of L. Harman Road, Moreland Township.
A 2007 Subaru Outback driven by Gavin Z. Steele, 20, of Unityville, was traveling west when it went out of control in a left curve, entered the eastbound lanes, went off the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled, troopers reported. Steele, who was not belted, was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in a ditch along the roadway, police noted. He was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with severe injuries, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:23 p.m. July 3 along Route 973, west of Ridge Road, Watson Township.
A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Amanda J. Fuller, 18, of Jersey Shore, was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it went off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Fuller was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:36 p.m. July 10 in the 19000 block of Route 287, Pine Township.
A 2010 Honda Civic driven by Lindsay M. Levindoski, 20, of Wellsboro, was traveling south in a right curve when it went out of control, struck an embankment, crossed both travel lanes and came to rest on the right shoulder, police noted. Velindoski was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:50 a.m. July 6 along Randall Circle, east of Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2013 Honda Pilot driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Williamsport boy was attempting to park when it went over a concrete parking block, police said. The driver then reversed, turned right and struck a shed at a residence, police noted. No one was injured. The boy was cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Harassment
• 7:49 p.m. July 11 along Old Cement Road, Fairfield Township.
A 39-year-old Danville woman and 43-year-old Muncy man were cited after a verbal altercation turned physical, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 5:59 p.m. July 10 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers were reportedly dispatched to a domestic in progress and determined a 37-year-old Montoursville woman and 49-year-old Montoursville man would be charged.
Harassment
• 1:42 p.m. July 7 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A 51-year-old Linden woman requested multiple times she not be contacted, however a 46-year-old Jersey Shore man continued to contact her, troopers said.
Public drunkenness/retail theft
• 12:35 p.m. July 10 at Giant, 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Tyler Cole Rossi, 25, of Stottville, N.Y., was found under the influence of alcohol and may have endangered himself or others. He was charged by troopers from Coudersport. Additionally, troopers charged him with retail theft stemming from allegations he took a 16-ounce Budweiser Ice without paying.
Act 64
• 9:50 a.m. June 19 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A search warrant was executed at a room rented by Russell Smith, 37, of Williamsport, and approximately 50 grams of marijuana was seized. Smith is facing felony charges, police noted.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• 2:23 a.m. July 6 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 17-year-old Williamsport girl was arrested after it was determined she was using the vehicle of a 38-year-old Williamsport man without permission. The driver was allegedly in possession of fraudulent identifications which were used to purchase tobacco products and alcohol.
Theft by deception
• 2:14 p.m. June 9 at 276 Route 87, Fairfield Township.
Megan Shroy, 35, of Montgomery, and Daniel Mowry, 43, of Belpre, Ohio, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft following an incident at Turkey Hill, troopers noted.
Public drunkenness
• 10:01 p.m. July 13 at 1440 Washington Blvd., Loyalsock Township.
Edward Gephart, 49, of Williamsport, was cited when police responded to a report of a disturbance, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• 9:25 p.m. July 11 along Ashlor Manor Drive, Muncy Township.
A 13-year-old Muncy girl was cited after troopers responded to a Ashler Manor, it was noted. Damage to a flatscreen television was estimated at $428.
Lost property
• 10:06 a.m. July 12 along Mountainview Drive, Susquehanna Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a lost Pa. registration plate from a 2014 Hyundai. Registration was KRD-7007. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
