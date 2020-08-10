Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department
• 3:19 p.m. Aug. 7 at 38 Pennsylvania Ave., Watsontown.
Tina Jenkins, 56, of Watsontown, and Nathaniel Jenkins, 33, of Lewisburg, were cited following an alleged disturbance in which each allegedly subjected the other to unwanted physical contact.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:04 p.m. Aug. 8 along Route 45 and Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said Bryttnie Whitehurst, 32, of Mifflinburg, was investigated and arrested for DUI. A 2010 Chrysler was involved.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:04 p.m. Aug. 5 along Route 405, north of Old Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2013 Honda Accord driven by Jenna E. Devito, 20, of Milton, was entering Route 405 from Old Route 45 when it was struck by a northbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Kimberly Glozzer, 34, of Northumberland, which troopers noted had a green light. Both drivers were belted. Devito sustained a suspected minor injury, but was not transported, police said. She will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:08 a.m. Aug. 3 along Carpenter Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Lynn M. Walters, 63, of Milton, was parked when it went out of gear and traveled backward through the parking lot before hitting a light pole. Walters was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Two passengers were uninjured.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:17 p.m. Aug. 5 along Warrior Run Boulevard, Lewis Township.
A 2008 Mercury Mariner driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Turbotville boy went off the roadway in a left turn and struck a utility pole, troopers noted. The boy and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. The boy will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Kendra Burris, 24, of Milton, and Ronald Knarr, 28, of Milton.
• Leah Ulmer, 25, of Milton, and Cody Stahl, 26, of Milton.
• Matthew Ditolla, 34, of Milton, and Mackenzie Taylor, 30, of Milton.
• Melissa Herald Rodgers, 44, of Watsontown, and Edward Gorman Jr., 62, of Watsontown.
• Asia Smith, 31, of Sunbury, and Samuel Augl III, 33, of Sunbury.
• Spencer Dum, 29, of Northumberland, and Gina Trotto, 30, of Northumberland.
• Kerri Picket, 26, of Northumberland, and Westin Buck, 24, of Northumberland.
• Caitlin Heim, 22, of Dornsife, and Albert Wolfgang IV, 23, of Harrisburg.
Deed transfers
• Ironwood Court Associates to Thomas A. Miller and Cindy Miller, property in Watsontown, $205,760.23
• Luther E. Metzger and Kenetha M. Metzer to Luther E. Metzger Sr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Edwin C. Snyder and Cathy L. Snyder to Amos J. Fisher and Eva G. Fisher, property in Watsontown, $85,000.
• Susan M. Silvagni to Patricia M. Tamecki, property in Milton, $160,000.
• John W. McGettigan and Sheryl A. McGettigan to Keith D. Rhinehart and Janel R. Rhinehart, property in Turbot Township, $365,000.
• Jace R. Conklin, Lindsay H . Conklin and Lindsay H . Warden to Brooke Swartz and Smanatha Elizabeth Criswell, property in Milton, $168,000.
• Shannon Miller to Thomas Allen Miller and Danielle Olivia Miller, property in Watsontown, $143,000.
• Adam Armstrong and Emily Armstrong to Lauren Gummo, property in Turbot Township, $299,900.
• Collin D. Savidge and Sarah Kathryn Joseph to Summer Showers, property in Milton, $1.
Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 2:15 p.m. Aug. 5 along Westbranch Highway, south of Hafer Road, Kelly Township.
A 2001 Pontiac GrandAm driven by Ezekiel M. Rodarte, 44, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it struck a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Ronald E. Huff, 73, of New Columbia, troopers noted. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Rodarte will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Harassment
• 2:10 p.m. Aug. 8 along Glover Hill Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers responded to an altercation between two men. A 29-year-old Beaver Springs man, who was not identified, was cited with harassment. A 26-year-old Selinsgrove man was listed as the victim.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 7:17 p.m. Aug. 5 along Liberty Valley Road, east of Balschi Road, Valley Township.
A 2001 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy driven by John V. Bartol, 54, of Lewisburg, was traveling west when it went down in an attempt to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of it, troopers reported. Bartol, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:45 a.m. Aug. 7 along I-80 east at mile marker 218, Liberty Township.
A 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Caleb R. Lehman, 23, of Jersey Shore, was traveling east when it rearended a 2020 Freightliner driven by Joseph G. Carey, 58, of Dallastown, police noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Lehman will be cited with following too closely.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
• 11:42 a.m. Aug. 7 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of the Susquehanna Valley Mall, Monroe Township.
A 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by Brian K. Wagner, 54, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2011 Honda Accord driven by James A. Bellis, 62, of East Bloomfield, N.Y., which then struck the rear of a 2018 Buick Envision driven by Kristen R. Johnston, 40, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., according to troopers. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Wagner was issued a citation for following too closely, police noted.
3-vehicle crash
• 4:46 p.m. Aug. 6 along North Susquehanna Trail at Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Tiahna J. Roberson, 25, of Sunbury, rearended a stopped 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Anthony T. Welsbacher, 43, of Shamokin Dam, which was then pushed into the rear of a stopped 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Lacy L. Kreider, 28, of Middleburg, troopers noted. All occupants and passengers were belted and no injuries were noted. Roberson will be cited with operating of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:36 p.m. Aug. 7 along Route 35, Washington Township.
A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Lindsey I. Hamilton, 29, of McClure, was traveling north when it slowed to avoid a collision, went across the southbound lane, left the roadway, struck a gravel embankment and utility pole, according to police. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Hamilton will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Rape
• Bewteen Feb. 1 and 2 a.m. Feb. 28 along Strawberry Alley and Penn Street, Center Township.
Troopers said a 19-year-old Penns Creek man engaged in involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old McClure girl. He also allegedly provided her with marijuana. The suspect was taken into custody, arraigned and jailed in Snyder County.
Terroristic threats
• Between 4 and 5 p.m. July 30 in West Perry Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged incident involving a 28-year-old Richfield woman, listed as the victim.
Drug possession
• 9:26 a.m. Aug. 3 at Target, 501 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Suspected drugs were found in the employee breakroom, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 1:30 p.m. July 31 at Dollar General, 8884 Route 522, Franklin Township.
Several juveniles were seen selecting items from a drink cooler, then allegedly left without paying for the items. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
• 8 a.m. July 4 at 587 Stonebridge Drive, Monroe Township.
Someone claimed unemployment benefits using the personal information of Thomas Alexander, 68, of Selinsgrove, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.