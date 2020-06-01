TURBOTVILLE — Troopers arrested a 56-year-old Turbotville man and charged him with terroristic threats stemming from allegations he fired a weapon at two men and threatened the men.
Robin Hearn was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person following an alleged incident at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at 338 Shetler Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Hearn arrived at the location, where a 32-year-old Unityville man and 55-year-old Turbotville man were standing, and yelled that he was going to put a hole in a victim and his house. Hearn allegedly discharged a firearm toward where the men were standing, then fled the scene.
