Union County
District Judge Robert Cashman, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, in Union County Court.
• Atlya D. Canty, 24, of Milton, waived misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. A summary allegation of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense was also waived.
• A felony allegation of possession of firearm prohibited and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense filed against Michael J. Hassenplug, 35, of Milton, were withdrawn.
• Kristin M. Smith, 29, of Sunbury, had misdemeanor allegations of theft by deception false impression and retail theft under ring held for court. A related conspiracy count was withdrawn.
• David L. Allain, 19, of Pottstown, waived misdemeanor allegations of theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking movable property to court.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Brian D. Reitz to Lauren Farley, property in White Deer Township, $125,000.
• D and C Realty limited partnership, D and C Realty LLC to D and C Realty limited partnership, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Julie Vandivere, Elise A. Nicole to Julie Vandivere, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 10:08 a.m. Dec. 13 along Pine Swamp Road, Perry Township.
A 2002 Ford Ranger driven by Dennis Heath, 67, of Mount Pleasant Mills, lost control, spun, and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Bucher, 78, of Mount Pleasant Mills. Troopers said both drivers were belted and not injured. Heath was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:32 a.m. Dec. 13 along Route 235, West Beaver Township.
A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Taylor Cole, 27, of Beaver Springs, traveled into the opposing lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Trayce Weiler, 22, of Lititz, troopers said. Both drivers were belted and not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:51 a.m. Friday along Foxboro Road, west of Farm Lane, Penn Township.
A 2007 Ford Freestyle driven by Sarah F. Pennachia, 45, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when it went out of control on an icy roadway, drifted into the oncoming lane, corrected, went out of control again and off the road, where it struck a utility pole, police noted. Pennachio was belted and no injuries were reported. She will be issued a warning for driving on right side of roadway.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 11:31 a.m. Friday along Route 442, east of Sulky Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2002 Suzuki SUV driven by Charlene U. Smalls, 31, of Muncy, was traveling west when it went out of control in a left curve in icy conditions and overturned. Small was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury. She was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A 10-year-old passenger was not injured.
Retail theft
• 2:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Katia Cordero Gonzalez, 29, of Selinsgrove, “under-ringed” clothing valued at $20.88. Charges were filed.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 8 a.m. Friday along Route 15, west of Skyline Drive, Armstrong Township.
A 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Nicole R. Swanson, 37, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it hit a patch of ice and struck the rear of a 2014 Fiat 500L driven by Alexandria B. Mendler, 24, of South Williamsport, causing the Fiat to spun and hit a concrete lane barrier, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 12:08 p.m. Dec. 8 along Route 287, south of Dam Run Road, Mifflin Township.
Troopers said a 2009 Mazda 5 driven by Alex J. Levan, 26, of Montgomery, was traveling south when it left the roadway in a curve, struck a guiderail and an embankment. Levan and passengers Christine M. Levan, 28, of Milton, were not injured. Three children passengers, ages 9, 7, 3 and 8, all of Milton, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna hospitals in Williamsport and Jersey Shore with suspected minor injuries, troopers noted. All were belted. Levan will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:58 a.m. Friday along Rabbittown Road, between Weister Woods and Wolf Run roads, Muncy Township.
A northbound 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Cory W. Miller, 36, of Muncy, downshifted on an incline, which caused the vehicle to jerk and slide in icy conditions, troopers noted. The vehicle went out of control and overturned. Miller was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:55 a.m. Dec. 5 along Quenshukeny Road, west of Daffodil Lane, Anthony Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Lorraine E. Meisel, 65, of Cogan Station, was traveling west when it stayed left of center in a right curve to avoid a bump in the roadway, went out of control, slid, spun, crossed back across the roadway and struck a fallen tree off the roadway, went down an embankment and hit another tree. Meisel and her passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:37 p.m. Nov. 30 along Wallis Run Road, west of Wallis Run Road, Cascade Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by David S. Ashton, 28, of South Williamsport, was traveling south when it went off the left side of the roadway, back onto the roadway, off the right side of the roadway and went into a creek, where it titled onto its left side, troopers noted. Ashton was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on roadways laned for travel, driving while suspended and immediate notice of accident to police department.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 2:55 p.m. Dec. 7 along Route 15 north, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford F150 XLT driven by Michael T. Garigen, 59, of Tonawanda, N.Y., was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to be disabled. Garigen and his passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Harassment
• 7:45 p.m. Thursday along Dogwood Lane, Wolf Township.
Troopers said Samuel Beatty, 66, of Hughesville, made physical contact with a 58-year-old woman within the woman’s residence. He was charged.
Harassment
• 7:15 a.m. Dec. 5 along Myers Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers responded to a reported incident of harassment between neighbors. A 53-year-old Trout Run woman and 61-year-old Trout Run man were charged.
Drug possession
• 11:35 p.m. Wednesday along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township.
A traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Pontiac, troopers noted, when Isaac Bezri, 25, of Williamsport, was found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges were reportedly filed.
Disorderly conduct
• Between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township.
Someone threw a tuna can and potato at the residence of a 66-year-old Williamsport man, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Firearm offense
• 12:09 p.m. Wednesday along I-180 westbound, Montoursville.
Troopers stopped a 2003 GMC Sierra for an expired registration when a bolt-action rifle was discovered in the passenger region. The rifle was loaded, troopers said, and John Probst, 52, of Salladasburg, was charged with expired registration, expired insurance, firearms act violations and game law violations.
Theft
• Between Nov. 7 and 3:25 p.m. Dec. 7 along Route 287, Cogan House Township.
Troopers are investigating the theft of a Glock .45-caliber firearm and six rounds valued at $350. Also stolen, a box of 45 Auto 230 GR FMJ valued at $20. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
• Sometime Oct. 17 along Lower Bodines Road, Lewis Township.
A 42-year-old Trout Run man reported he was deceived by a known, unnamed 38-year-old Trout Run woman. Charges were filed.
Theft from building
• 11:37 p.m. Saturday along Pond Road, Muncy Township.
Troopers are investigating the theft of miscellaneous jewelry and coins from the residence of a 42-year-old Pennsdale woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
• 3:14 p.m. Nov. 16 at 815 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Tina Deeter, 55, of Williamsport, dumped unrecyclable trash at the Loyalsock Township Recycling Center. Signs posted indicated the act was unauthorized, police noted.
