Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• Cynthia H. Kitchens, 60, of Buffalo Township, had a summary count of harassment moved to non-traffic while misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats were withdrawn.
• Eric Hakeem Locke, 22, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia was withdrawn.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Lost/missing firearm
• 11:11 a.m. June 29 at 359 Eschbach Road, Turbot Township.
A Smith and Wesson 586 revolver chambered in 357 Magnum with blue finish and wood grips was reported lost. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Bridget Luzer, 35, of McEwensville, and Charles Milheim II, 39, of McEwensville.
• James Nicholas Jr., 38, of Turbotville, and Melissa Nicholas, 40, of Watsontown.
• Viki Funk, 60, of Milton, and David Campbell, 55, of Milton.
• Timothy Mann, 32, of Watsontown, and Rachael Dueboay, 30, of McEwensville.
• Andrea Burd, 43, of Elysburg, and Devin Knorr, 44, of Elysburg.
• Timothy Musser, 31, of Sunbury, and Lauren Loblanco, 28, of Sunbury.
• Dennis Yonkin, 56, of Sunbury, and Alesia Edelman, 41, of Sunbury.
• William Duitch II, 34, of Shamokin, and Shanna Wagner, 28, of Penns Creek.
• Andrea Malkoski, 24, of Kulpmont, and Robert Knause, 27, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Robert D. Greco and Frederic Edmondson, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Brian T. Ronk and Chanda N. Ronk to Stacey L. Main, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Julie Rodak to Laurie Kornaski, property in Kulpmont, $66,000.
• Frieda Terry to Frieda M. Terry Living Trust and Frieda Terry trustee, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• James E. Spontarelli to Nicole M. Spontarelli, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David R. Latorre and Kim M. Latorre to Robert Harris and Diane Harris, property in Ralpho Township, $280,000.
• John Poponiak Jr. estate, John Poponiak co-executor and Mark Poponiak co-executor to John Poponiak, Mark Poponiak and Darlene Straub, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Noel Scotland and Omeiana N. Scotland to Petranne Lewis, property in Shamokin, $16,000.
• Mohammed Ali estate and Fazeelath Iqbal to D&A Investment Properties of SWFL LLC, property in Shamokin, $5,900.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft
• 9 p.m. June 26 at 3 Stetler Ave., Shamokin Dam.
Shareph Johnson, 24, of Mastic Beach, N.Y., left a wallet in the lobby of Hampton Inn and that wallet was taken by an unknown person, troopers noted. The wallet was later discarded and discovered in an elevator. It was missing $700, police said.
Theft by deception
• 4 p.m. June 27 in Monroe Township.
An unnamed 18-year-old Selinsgrove woman was allegedly deprived of $90 while attempting to acquire a “sugar daddy” online.
Retail theft
• Between 8 a.m. June 8 and 1:50 p.m. June 22 at Walmart, 890 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Morgan Zeager, 22, of Selinsgrove, failed to properly scan items while employed at the business, and was terminated, police noted. Stolen items included a sports bra valued at $9.98, zinc bucket valued at $5.96, Caesar dressing valued at 82 cents, oranges valued at 73 cents, parsley seasoning valued at $1.98, moisturizing cream valued at $3.12, cream valued at $4.14 and household cleaner valued at $4.97.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 10:49 p.m. June 28 along Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.
A 2011 Kia Soul was stopped and a 61-year-old Jersey Shore man arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
3-vehicle crash, involving 2 motorcycles (injuries)
• 5:26 p.m. June 30 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ashley L. Wilson, 25, of Millmont, turned left from a parking lot onto East Third Street westbound and was struck by an eastbound 2013 Honda CBR500 driven by Tiara N. Gough, 26, of Cogan Station, and an eastbound 2013 Harley-Davidson 883 driven by Jerry P. Bauldin, 46, of Breaux Ridge, La. Gough was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with what troopers said was a suspected serious injury. Bauldin was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with what police described as a suspected serious injury. A passenger with Bauldin, Krystle J. Richardson, 26, of Cogan Station, was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with what was described as a suspected serious injury.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:55 p.m. June 28 along Route 87 at the I-180 ramp, Fairfield Township.
A 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Mariel Savinon Melendez, 26, of Milton, entered the intersection of the off-ramp to Route 87, troopers said, proceeded without clearance and was struck by a 2011 Toyota Rav4 driven by Deanna L. Strouble, 71, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted. A 6-year-old boy riding in the Subaru was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Melendez will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:26 p.m. June 29 along East Third Street near Ruby’s, Loyalsock Township.
A 2017 Lincoln-Continental MKC driven by an unnamed person allegedly went through a red light and sideswiped a right-turning 2015 GMC Terrain. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Lincoln will be cited.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:01 p.m. June 26 along Lycoming Creek Road, south of Strouse Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jonathan B. Pace, 35, of Williamsport, was traveling north when Pace fell asleep, causing the vehicle to veer right off the roadway, over the curve and into a boulder and utility pole, troopers reported. Pace was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with careless driving.
Harassment
• Between 8:41 and 8:43 p.m. June 22 along Spring Creek Road, Washington Township.
Troopers said Matthew Walker, 34, of Millmont, was arrested for making multiple phone calls in a short period of time to a 55-year-old Montgomery man, despite being told to stop.
Harassment
• 3:03 p.m. June 30 along Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township.
A 20-year-old Williamsport woman and 45-year-old Muncy woman were cited following an alleged domestic disturbance.
Harassment
• 8:17 p.m. June 28 along Torbert Lane, Watson Township.
Troopers said a 61-year-old Jersey Shore man and a 61-year-old Jersey Shore woman engaged in an argument which escalated as the woman struck the man three times in the face over a phone call.
Harassment
• 4:37 p.m. June 25 along Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
During an argument, Vesta Jones, 34, of Lock Haven, allegedly scratched the hand of a 30-year-old Williamsport woman.
Harassment
• 12:31 p.m. July 1 along Route 44 south, Washington Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and cited a 47-year-old Trout Run man and 41-year-old Elizabethtown woman.
Suicide attempt
• 7:49 a.m. June 26 along Willow Lane, Clinton Township.
A 51-year-old Montgomery woman caused two lacerations to her forearm and appeared to have lost a lot of blood, troopers noted after responding to a report of a suicidal female. Troopers applied a tourniquet and first aid for the woman, who was later transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Trespass
• 9:55 a.m. June 27 along Brushy Ridge Road, Fairfield Township.
A 39-year-old Williamsport woman allegedly entered a residence through an unlocked back door. The woman, upon being confronted, left without conflict, troopers noted.
Burglary
• Between 2 p.m. June 26 and 6:45 a.m. June 29 along Route 220, Wolf Township.
Someone attempted to enter an unoccupied job trailer belonging to PennDOT and Don E. Bower Inc., of Berwick, by using a crowbar. Damage to the door frame was estimated at $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
