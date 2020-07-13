Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Bad checks
• Noon June 9 at Clark’s Ag Center, 4675 Route 54, Turbotville.
Ashley Cross, 40, of Montgomery, allegedly issued a bad check in the amount of $158.99 at the business.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Christopher Blankenship Sr., 45, of Milton, and Mindy Hanley, 32, of Milton.
• Adam Slother, 30, of Milton, and Alicia Sechler, 28, of Turbotville.
• Kayce Hill, 24, of Turbotville, and Dylan Griffin, 26, of Turbotville.
• Ricky Johnson, 48, of Milton, and Joan Straub, 67, of Milton.
• Kelsey Sheets, 25, of Milton, Zane Snyder, 28, of Milton.
• Mary Deafs, 51, of Kulpmont, and David Ecenrode, 49, of Kulpmont.
• Todd Heller Jr., 34, of Sunbury, and Tiffany Troxell, 31, of Sunbury.
• Timothy Kopp, 24, of Kulpmont, and Patience Lukashewski, 29, of Kulpmont.
• Barbara Durdock, 55, of Shamokin, and Daniel Noll, 60, of Paxinos.
• George Sims, 56, of Sunbury, and Vicky Myers, 54, of Harrisburg.
• Drew Lerch, 22, of Sunbury, and Emily Emburg, 22, of Sunbury.
• Sierra Erdman, 33, of Shamokin, and Nathan Carl, 24, of Trevorton.
• Janna Fisher, 25, of Sunbury, and Cody Daddario, 29, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Brenda S. Bryson, Brenda S. Kiger and Steven L. Kiger to Brenda S. Kiger and Steven L. Kiger, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Nancy J. Batdorf estate, Charles R. Batdorf Jr. executor, Faith A. Ellis executor and Faith A. Laforme executor to Vaughn A. Hoey, Jeremy D. Day and Casey J. Day, property in Turbot Township, $1.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea Court
• William M. Cook, 28, of Seltzer, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor receiving stolen property. A felony charge of retail theft take merchandise was dismissed.
Sentences
• Michelle J. Pardini, 51, of Kingston, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Lonnie D. Harrison, 51, of Philadelphia, received two years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A related conspiracy charge, also a felony, was dismissed.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 11:38 a.m. July 5 along Col. John Kelly and Johnson Mill roads, Buffalo Township.
A 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Wayne Conroy, 22, of Montandon, was traveling east at a high rate of spped when it struck a northbound 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Donald R. Snyder, 83, of Lewisburg, according to state police. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Conroy will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:22 p.m. July 9 along Ridge Road, west of Raspberry Lane, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Beau D. Walter, 24, of McClure, was traveling west in the right lane when it struck the trailing unit of a Case which turned right from a farm field onto the roadway. No injuries were noted. Walter will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
Theft by deception
• 3:28 p.m. July 11 along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers investigated identity theft, listing a 43-year-old Lewisburg woman as a victim.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Christine Marie Brown, 48, Milton; Kurt Richard Schnoor, 56, Milton
• Joanna Elise Stoltz, 29, Mifflinburg; Scott Wesley Johnson, 33, Mifflinburg
• Bethany Ann Brfaddock, 345, New Columbia; David Lee Hampt on, 29, New Columbia
• Anthony Wade Pentycofe, 30, Lewisburg; Katie Lin Swartzlander, 26, Lewisburg
• Sylvia Darlene Hackenberg, 76, Millmont; Harold Leon Vanatta, 77, Millmont
• Shawn Allen Smith, 31, Mifflinburg; Chelsie Michelle Gunn, 30, Mifflinburg
• Megan Nicole Demers, 25, Lewisburg; Jonathan Michael Warns, 23, Lewisburg
Divorce granted
• Oceanna S. Brubaker, Benjie W. Brubaker, 12 years
Deed transfers
• Bradley J. Mudge, Leslie D. Mudge to Ryan K. Graver, Laura E. Graver, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dorothy M. Ranck estate, Dorothy M. Black executor, Seena L. Rhoads executor, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Shane Callenberger to Mara Carpenter, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Wilson M. Reiff, Lucille M. Reiff to Nelson M. Zimmerman, Miriam Z. Zimmerman, property in Hartleton Borough, $1.
• Eric E. Imgrund, Nancy Dehaven Imgrund, John e. Albright, Judy M. Albright to Carl R. Albright, Audrey Jo Albright, property in Hartley Township, $75,000.
• Anthony J. Bussanich, Monica L. Cardin Bussanich to Toni L. McDougall, Stephen B. McDougall, property in Union Township, $1.
• Revonne D. Kiessling administrator, Revonne D. Kiessling, Charles E. Kiessling Jr., Charles E. Kiessling Sr. estate to Revonne D. Kiessling, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Brian K. Hoffman executor, Elaine J. Hoffman estate to Brian K. Hoffman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jason A. Stahl, Melissa R. Stahl, Melissa R. Walter to Benjamin C. Eberhart, Catrina A. Eberhart, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• John T. Walker, Bethany R. Walker to Chulee Jun, Hyesuk Jun, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jonathan L. Zimmerman, Regina Z. Zimmerman to Jonathan L. Zimmerman, Regina Z. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Bob W. Gruneberg executor, Becky R. Johnson executor, Rachel T. Gruneberg estate to Becky R. Johnson, Bob W. Gruneberg, Debra Gruneberg executor, Ronald W. Gruneberg estate, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Becky R. Johnson, Bob W. Gruneberg to Debra A. Gruneberg, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kevin W. McNamara to Kevin W. McNamara, Julie Ellen McNamara, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Thomas J. Bradford, Megan H. Molnar, Megan H. Molner to Howard W. Fraley, Rebecca Fraley, property in East Buffalo Township, $328,000.
• Maureen P. Baird, Christina Horne to Joseph E. Brenner, Julie Y. Brenner, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Robert Pellecchia, Brenda Pellecchia to Mitchell R. Onken, Sarah C. Onken, property in Union Township, $1.
• David Lee Raymond to Luree L. Harris, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• William S. Diehl estate, Sara M. Hudock administrator CTA to Edith M. Dietrich, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Jason O. Nolt, Elva H. Nolt to Jere H. Burkholder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan D. Bastian, Janna S. Bastian to Barbara Ann Seebold, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Julia A. Smith, Myra E. Cook to Nicholas Cook, property in White Deer Township, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 10:15 p.m. June 28 at 75 Foster Road, Anthony Township.
Troopers investigated a domestic incident and cited Jeramie Dimm, 32, and Christianne Dimm, 34, of Turbotville, it was noted.
Burglary
• Between 3 p.m. July 1 and 6:30 p.m. July 5 at 14 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Someone forced their way into storage units of Daryl Keister, 72, Ruth Green, 67, and Adam Rubin, 37, all of Danville, and Stop N. Go Signs, of Selinsgrove, and stole property, troopers reported. Units had latches broken and locks cut. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of a motor vehicle
• Between 3 p.m. July 1 and 4 a.m. July 2 at 300 Red Roof Road, Valley Township.
Someone took the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox of Deborah Millin, 47, of Las Vegas, Nev., while she was at work and returned the vehicle to Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Rochelle, N.Y., troopers noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
• 8:23 a.m. June 19 along Route 522 and Boop Farm Lane, Beaver Township.
Troopers reported responding to a vehicle accident and while on scene, seized controlled substances and paraphernalia. Gordon Murray, 52, of Sunbury, and Sara Spigelmeyer, 33, of McClure, were arrested. A 2004 Jeep was involved. Troopers said the driver, who was not identified, was arrested for DUI and passenger, for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.