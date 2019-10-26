Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Yvonne M. Troup, 45, of Lewistown, entered a guilty plea to notice of change of name or address, a summary charge.
• Jordan G. Price, 25, of Lewisburg, was guilty of operate vehicle without required financial responsibility.
• Kevin J. Bull, 31, of Watsontown, was guilty of summary exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph and driving without a license, summary violations.
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against William J. Gallagher, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• A summary allegation of carry false identification card (minor) filed against Gabriella E. Arata, 20, of Morrisville, was dismissed.
• Nichole E. Rodriguez, 40, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to summary driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
• A summary International Property Maintenance Code violation filed against Justin L Valentine, no date of birth given, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
• A summary allegation of driving unregistered vehicle filed against Krystin M. Devine, no date of birth given, of Berwick, was dismissed.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 8:56 a.m. Sept. 15 at 878 Fultz Road, Spring Township.
Troopers responded to assist with a man sleeping in his vehicle. Troopers reported Jamie Zeigler, 43, of McClure, fled prior to EMS and police arrival. The vehicle, a 2011 Subaru, was later located and Ziegler allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI.
DUI crash
• 2 p.m. Sept. 29 along Red Hill and Silver Creed roads, Union Township.
A 2001 Dodge Chrysler crashed, troopers said. Following an investigation and a toxicology report, Juan Carlos Lopez Torres, 48, of Selinsgrove, was charged with DUI, troopers noted.
DUI crash
• 7:42 a.m. Sept. 7 at 2895 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash and discovered Josalynn Heichel, 26, of Millerstown, was intoxicated, it was noted. She was arrested. Vehicles involved included a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2002 Toyocar van.
DUI crash
• 1:10 p.m. Sept. 12 along Route 442, Muncy Creek Township.
Three vehicles — a 2005 Ford Freestyle, 2000 Subaru Outback and 2006 Mazda 6 — were involved in a crash, troopers reported. A 31-year-old Muncy woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending lab results. A 37-year-old Muncy woman and 58-year-old Muncy woman were also involved in the crash, police said.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:08 a.m. Oct. 13 along Route 522 at Eagle Lane, Franklin Township.
A 2007 Ford F150 XLT driven by Trevor A. Stuck, 23, of Beavertown, was traveling north when Stuck allegedly became distracted and his vehicle struck a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Shirley J. Corson, 71, of McClure. Both drivers were belted. Corson was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with a suspected minor injury, it was noted. Stuck will be cited with following too closely.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 3-vehicle crash
• 12:38 p.m. Sunday along Route 405, south of Sawmill Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2005 GMC Canyon driven by Jeffery A. Rearick, 60, of Milton, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2016 Honda Pilot driven by Robin A. Silverstrim, 48, of Muncy Valley, as the Pilot slowed for a vehicle making a turn. Troopers said a 1999 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Theodore T. Deljanovan, 32, of Catawissa, then struck the rear of the GMC. All drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Rearick will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
2-vehicle crash
• 10:24 a.m. Wednesday along John Brady Drive, east of the drive, Muncy Township.
An eastbound 2014 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed person struck the rear of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 after a group of vehicle slowed for a turning vehicle, troopers noted. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Nissan will be cited with following too closely.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:55 a.m. Wednesday along Route 118, east of Peterman Road, Jordan Township.
A 2003 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:09 p.m. Tuesday along Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2005 Dodge Neon driven by Jamia I. Lockley, 20, of Williamsport, was traveling east in a left curve when it overcompensated, went off the south side of the roadway and down an embankment, troopers reported. Lockley was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:52 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Woolen Mill Road, Wolf Township.
A 2007 Hyundai Accent driven by Ryan M. Foster, 24, of Hughesville, was traveling east in a right curve when it went into the westbound lane, off the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Foster then allegedly fled the scene. Speed played a factor in the crash and troopers noted Foster is facing several traffic violations.
Assault with bodily injury
• 8 p.m. Sept. 2 along Bush Hill Road, Eldred Township.
Troopers reported a 29-year-old Williamsport man used a breaker bar to threaten physical harm to a 23-year-old Shamokin woman. Prior to the threats, the man allegedly hit the woman in the shoulder, prompting the woman to leave the scene. The man, who was not named, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant, arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. He waived the right to a preliminary hearing and is next schedule for formal arraignment in Lycoming County Court, Williamsport.
Retail theft
• Between 7:53 p.m. Aug. 12 and 3:57 p.m. Oct. 17 at Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers reported an investigation involving multiple retail thefts has resulted in the arrest of four — a 58-year-old Hughesville woman, 30-year-old Dushore woman, 40-year-old Muncy man and a 41-year-old Muncy woman. The thefts allegedly occurred over a four-month period and value of items stolen was listed at $1,457.23.
