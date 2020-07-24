Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Kyle Gulliver, 23, of Ranshaw, time served (101 days) to 23 months in county jail, fines and costs for criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.
• Ross Terry, 21, of Sunbury, six to 23 months in county jail, 221 days credit for time served, two years probation, $250 fine plus costs for statutory sexual assault; concurrent sentence of three to 23 months in county jail, two years probation, 15-year Megan’s Law registration, $250 fine plus costs for corruption of minors.
• Gerald Whitnum, 54, of Shamokin, two years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Bradlee Shipe, 23, of Coal Township, two years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 90 days on house arrest, credit for 90 days in rehab, costs of prosecution for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentences of two years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 90 days on house arrest, costs of prosecution for two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Meghan Calmes, 32, of Milton, three to 23 months in county jail, 342 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children; concurrent sentence of of three to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for interfering with the custody of a child.
• Tyler Wondoloski, 27, of Mount Carmel, two years probation with restrictive conditions with the first month on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for theft; concurrent sentence of two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft; concurrent sentence of one year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Patrick Huey, 47, of Coal Township, six to 12 months in county jail, more than 15 months credit for time served, costs of prosectution, $1,300 restitution to Northumberland County Jail for institutional vandalism.
• Joshua Berkheimer, 27, of Aaronsburg, three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of three months of house arrest, $500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Adam Strouse, 36, of Selinsgrove, time served sentence with immediate parole, $300 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
• Richard Wardlaw, 41, Osceola, New York, 10 days to 23 months in county jail with immediate parole, 28 days credit for in-patient rehab, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jason Leach, 33, of Coal Township, three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 12 months on house arrest, 75 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of one year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first three months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Randy Klingman, 62, of Danville, six months probation, $50 fine plus costs for loitering; $50 fine plus costs, $1,099 restitution to Destiny Yeager and $50 restitution to Dan Honaberger for criminal mischief.
• Thomas Schauer, 42, of Mount Carmel, three days to six months in county jail with immediate parole, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI, sentence runs concurrent to sentence imposed in Columbia County.
• Zachary Merlo, 22, of Mount Carmel, three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first three months on house arrest, costs of prosecution for endangering the welfare of a child; concurrent sentence of two years probation with restrictive conditions with the first three months on house arrest, costs of prosecution for resisting arrest.
• Charles M. Smith, 54, of Mifflinburg, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $12,360 restitution to Service First Federal Credit Union for bad checks.
• James Weikel, 59, of Shamokin, 11 to 23 months in county jail, credit for 25 days served in prison, $100 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Kellie Romero, 25, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Trout, three days (time served) to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Kenyetta McPherson, 31, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• John Mahaffey, 27, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $14.99 restitution to Weis Markets for retail theft.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 9 p.m. July 4 along Race and North Center streets, Sunbury.
A 2008 Pontiac G6 was stopped for an alleged violation at which time William Eichner, 47, of Sunbury, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges were filed.
PFA violation
• 12:21 p.m. July 6 along Upper Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers said a 36-year-old Selinsgrove man violated a no-contact order in violation of a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 33-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Drug investigation
• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 266 Badman’s Hill Road, Paxinos.
Watsontown Police K9 Unit assisted the Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force and state police with a drug investigation. K9 Mariska was deployed in the residence, where she allegedly located narcotics and assorted drug paraphernalia. Troopers are continuing the investigation, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 11:21 p.m. July 4 along North Front Street and Bridge Avenue, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 GMC Denali for an alleged violation and arrested James Jacobs, 22, of Franklin, Va., and Sherrell Del Valle, 27, of Sunbury. The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for DUI, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia while the passenger was arrested for possession of drugs.
Criminal mischief
• 1:55 p.m. July 17 at 6 Sun Valley Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
A high-frequency motion alarm valued at $75, which belongs to Frederic Williams, 83, of Sunbury, was damaged, troopers reported.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 5:25 p.m. May 25 at 878 Centennial Road, West Buffalo Township.
Joseph Jacob Keister, 54, of 128 Sportsmans Club Road, Mifflinburg, was charged by state police with DUI and careless driving following a vehicle being reported down an embankment. Troopers said the vehicle was removed and proceeded to the address of Keister, where troopers said an opened can of beer was in the center console. Keister allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Later blood tests showed his blood alcohol content was .245 percent, police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
DUI
• June 4 along Route 15 north, Union Township.
Zachary Ryan Morell, 29, of 333 Pheasant Ridge Road, Lewisburg, was charged by state police with DUI (three counts) after responding to a reported disabled motorist. Morell allegedly told police he crashed into a concrete barrier. Signs of impairment were detected, troopers said, and later tests showed a blood alcohol content of .155 percent, plus marijuana in Morell’s system. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
DUI
• 4:55 p.m. at Centennial and Buffalo roads, West Buffalo Township.
Terry L. Wise, 29, of 1971 Black Run Road, Lewisburg, was charged by state police with DUI (three counts), driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving, and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection following a two-vehicle crash. Wise allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted he used suboxone and methamphetamine earlier in the day. Later tests showed amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana in Wise’s system, police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11.
DUI
• 4:55 p.m. May 29 along Centennial and Buffalo roads, West Buffalo Township.
Ashley L. Hodowanes, 29, of 12 Renninger School Road, Middleburg, was charged by state police with DUI (three counts), careless driving and vehicular hazard signal lamps following a two-vehicle crash. Hodowanes allegedly showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed her blood tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11.
DUI
• 1:32 a.m. July 3 at East Chestnut Street at Hardees Drive, West Buffalo Township.
Tristan Ryan Threet, 31, of 180 Shelly Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged by state police with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and restriction on alcoholic beverages following a vehicle stop. Troopers said the vehicle driven by Threet was noticed traveling over the fog and center lines. Threet allegedly had open containers of beer in the vehicle and refused chemical testing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
