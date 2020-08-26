Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Michael Jessman, 37, of Frackville, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• John Cartmell Jr., 45, of Shamokin, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Nicole Rosa Holcomb, 31, of Williamsport, amended sentence of six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Shawn Hepner, 41, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for additional count of disorderly conduct.
• Richard Geidosh, 29, of Shamokin, one-year probation, costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of costs for an additional count of possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of costs for disorderly conduct.
• Kerrie Dugan, 38, of Mount Carmel, one year probation, costs for possessing a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, costs for an additional count of possessing a controlled substance.
• Riesling Craul, 28, of Lewisburg, three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first three months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for an additional count of DUI.
• Allure Noble, 22, of Philadelphia, one year of probation with fines, fees and costs for drug paraphernalia to run consecutively with one year of probation with fines, fees and costs for simple possession.
• Kya Krumbine, of Sunbury, 18 months of probation, plus fines, fees and costs, for simple assault.
• Billy Hawley, 34, of Lewisburg, 18 months of probation with restrictive conditions, including supervision by Northumberland County Adult Probation, house arrest and electronic monitoring for three months, plus a $100 fine, fees and costs, and restitution in the amount of $6,616.90 to Robert Sera and $3,588.65 to State Farm Insurance, for accidents involving death or personal injury; ordered to pay fines, fees and costs for unlicensed driver.
• Ryan Campbell, 35, of Coal Township, one year probation and payment of fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
State Police At Milton Assault
• 3:45 a.m. Aug. 14 along Hidden Paradise Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 29-year-old Snow Shoe man punched a 30-year-old Woodland woman in the face, police reported.
Drug possession
• 12:57 p.m. Aug. 20 along Route 45 and Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
According to troopers, a vehicle belonging to Gabe Seth Laubscher, 29, of Sunbury, was parked at the Sunoco. Laubscher had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody. During a search, Laubscher was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.
Theft by deception
• Between 3:35 p.m. Aug. 2 and 6:44 p.m. Aug. 5 at 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
Someone took the debit card of Calvin Anderson, 39, of Campton, N.H., and made several unauthorized purchases, troopers noted.
State Police At Stonington Hit and run
• 2:23 p.m. Aug. 21 along Boyer Hill Road, north of Shipman Road, Lower Augusta Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling north when it struck a mailbox on the west shoulder, then fled the scene, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Harassment
• 10:01 p.m. Aug. 21 along Rushtown Road, Rush Township.
George Flick, 41, of Orangeville, was cited for continued acts of harassment toward a 37-year-old Danville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• 5:15 p.m. Aug. 22 along Edison Heights Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 69-year-old Sunbury man returned home and found a 40-year-old Sunbury man in his home, troopers reported. The 40 year old allegedly took items from a gun cabinet and was located during a neighborhood canvass, troopers said. Following a foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended. Charges are pending.
Criminal mischief
• 12:30 a.m. Aug. 21 along 255 Swamp Poodle Lane, Jackson Township.
Jerry Johnston, 62, of Herndon, reported criminal mischief on his property, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Drug possession
• 10:43 a.m. July 22 along Cliff Street and Cpl. David Whitmyer Highway, Coal Township.
Donald Jessie, 54, of Coal Township, was arrested and charged with DUI and fleeing following a motorcycle pursuit through the area, troopers reported.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
• 7: 44 p.m. July 2, Route 15 south, Lewisburg.
Troopers pulled over a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary R. Morell, 29, of Lewisburg, for alleged equipment violations and failure to signal. Morell allegedly exhibited reddened, glassy, watery eyes and slurred speech. In an interview, Morell allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana. A blood test confirmed presence of chemicals associated with suspected marijuana use as well presence of Fentanyl and Norfentanyl. Allegations of misdemeanor DUI controlled substance were filed as well as summary counts for no registration, careless driving and equipment violations.
Controlled substance
• 10:24 p.m. July 12, Route 15 and River Road, Kelly Township.
Robert M. Boardman, 35, of Northumberland, was stopped by troopers for failure to signal and an alleged equipment violation on a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country. Troopers claimed to have observed a black case labeled “Imperial Smoke” on the driver’s side floorboard, two hypodermic needles and a vial containing an unknown “rock” substance. Boardman, who later allegedly identified the substance as methamphetamine, will face misdemeanors for allegedly violating the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
Retail theft
• 9:21 a.m. July 7, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
John N. Crawford, 41, of Harrisburg, was observed by Walmart security allegedly taking an air conditioner and a comforter without paying. Papers filed by state troopers alleged that Crawford worked with a partner. Each claimed to a customer host that the other had the receipt for the items with an estimated value of $193. Crawford will be charged with misdemeanor retail theft.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Criminal trespass
• 8:50 a.m. Aug. 18, 605 Market St., Lewisburg.
Troopers allege that David Krakovitz, 55, of Lewisburg, entered the Bull Run Tap House before it was open and attempted to buy a six pack of Michelob Ultra. After Krakovitz exited, the person on duty alerted management who confirmed via surveillance video that he was the same person who was trespassed from the venue the previous day for allegedly causing problems. Krakowitz was taken into custody and will face a misdemeanor allegation of criminal trespass, defiant trespass.
Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 1:56 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic stop, 2:05 a.m., Old Turnpike Road at Brookpark; traffic arrest, 2:26 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; DUI arrest, 4:27 a.m., University Avenue at Barton Street; welfare check, 10:07 a.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 1:13 p.m., Westbranch Highway; hit and run, 3:30 p.m., Hardwood Drive; non-injury accident, 4:16 p.m.; domestic, 7:07 p.m., Market Street; disturbance, 11:39 p.m., North 15th Street.
• Saturday: Foot patrol, off-campus housing; assist other agency, 12:21 a.m., South Seventh Street and Moore Avenue; false/check ID, 12:36 a.m., Market Street; disorderly conduct, 12:58 a.m., North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 2:37 a.m., Market Street at North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 3:19 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Raymond Lane; 911 hangup, 8:27 a.m., Smoketown Road; domestic, 10:59 a.m., Hufnagle Park; road hazard, 11:24 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; parking complaint, 2:20 p.m., North Third Street; complaint, 2:44 p.m., Beck at North Fourth streets; complaint, 3:03 p.m., South Seventh Street; complaint, 4:07 p.m., St. Catherine Street; motorist assist, 6:46 p.m., Route 15 at the tennis courts; threats, 7:54 p.m., North 11th Street, East Buffalo Township; property issue, 8:16 p.m., North 12th Street; traffic contact, 10:01 p.m., Market and North Seventh streets.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 6:12 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Furnace Road; traffic stop, 11:03 a.m., St. Louis Street; fraudulent ID, 11:19 a.m., Hawthorne Drive; complaint, 11:37 a.m., South Seventh Street and Moore Avenue; dispute, 12:29 p.m., South 12th Street, East Buffalo Township; hit and run, 1:44 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 2:20 p.m., Broadway at North Arch Street, Milton; complaint, 2:38 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 4:09 p.m., St. Anthony Street and Ogren Alley; information, 4:23 p.m., Lycoming County; dispute, 4:48 p.m., South 12th Street; information, 6:05 p.m., police HQ; traffic contact, 9:59 p.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; pedestrian Stop, 11:52 p.m., Brown Street; complaint, 11:58 p.m., Brown Street.
State Police At Milton Drug possession
• Noon Aug. 18 along Wildwood Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said Tinisha Williams, 31, of Mifflinburg, possessed drugs and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.