Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Drug possession
• 9:21 p.m. Jan. 28 along Center Street and Stanton Avenue, Milton.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an alleged violation and reported Casey Ross, 33, of Lewisburg, showed signs of impairment. An odor of marijuana was detected and a it was determined Ross was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:37 a.m. Saturday along Continental Boulevard, north of Ponderosa Lane, Valley Township.
A 2013 Chevrolet Spark driven by Saleena M. Delsite, 20, of Turbotville, struck a deer in the roadway while traveling south, troopers noted. Delsite was belted and was not injured.
Endangering welfare of a child
• 6:20 p.m. Jan. 16 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township.
Lucy Mowery, 57, of Danville, was charged following an investigation by troopers. Responding to a welfare check, troopers said a 17-year-old Danville girl was living in deplorable conditions.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Clifford Road, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic between a mother and daughter. The daughter, a 40-year-old Selinsgrove woman, allegedly slapped her mother, a 67-year-old Selinsgrove woman, and the mother grabbed the daughter by the shoulder and pushed her. Both were cited.
Terroristic threats
• 2:15 a.m. Sunday in Washington Township.
Troopers responded to a Safe2Say incident during which an boy allegedly posted a threat against a 17-year-old Selinsgrove girl through social media. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 1 a.m. Sunday along Salem Glenn Boulevard, Penn Township.
Two vehicles and a residence were egged. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
• 2 a.m. Sunday along Park Avenue, Monroe Township.
Three vehicles — a Toyocar van, 2002 Ford and 2004 Toyocar van — were egged in the same general area, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at 120 Park Ave., Monroe Township.
A 2004 Toyocar belonging to Brian Pontius, 51, of Selinsgrove, was egged, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
• 8 a.m. Nov. 25 at 1088 Middle Creek Road, Spring Township.
The credit card of Amber Zimmerman, 30, of Beaver Springs, was used by a known, unnamed person, without her permission, police said. An investigation is ongoing. A 26-year-old Lewistown man was arrested.
Theft of services
• 12:40 p.m. Oct. 1 at 5164 Middle Road, Adams Township.
Central Builders Supply Company, of Sunbury, reported a failure to pay for delivered goods, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 7 p.m. Jan. 3 along Whitenight Road and Route 118, Jordan Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and noted Guy Minier, 65, of Unityville, showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and blood tests confirmed he was impaired at the time of the crash, troopers reported. A 2010 Chrysler Sebring was involved.
DUI
• 1:37 a.m. Sunday along Shiffler Avenue and East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2001 Lincoln-Continental was stopped for an alleged traffic violation. Troopers said Garen Harrington, 39, of New Columbia, was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 2:19 a.m. Friday along Northway Road and Commerce Park Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2006 Pontiac driven by Llord Cross, 21, of Wiliamsport, was stopped for an alleged violation and Cross arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Vine Avenue, Williamsport.
A 2013 Nissan was stopped for an alleged violation and Joseph Manculich, 21, of Parker, arrested for DUI, troopers reported. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 11:13 p.m. Jan. 25 along Arch Street at Mosser Avenue, Williamsport.
A 2000 Honda was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and Chris Fry, 62, of Williamsport, arrested for DUI, troopers noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
• 11:59 p.m. Jan. 25 along Fullerton Avenue and West Fourth Street, Williamsport.
A 2006 Chevrolet was stopped for an alleged violation when troopers said Cob rai Matthews, 44, of Williamsport, was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:43 p.m. Sunday along Northway Road at Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Edge driven by Stephanie M. Tribble, 48, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it turned into the path of a northbound 2012 Mazda 5 driven by Jaylynn N. Cochran, 18, of Cogan Station. No one was injured. Tribble was issued a warning for vehicle turning left and Cochran issued a warning for periods for requiring lighted lamps.
2-vehicle crash
• 10:32 a.m. Monday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. No one was injured. The driver of the Buick was cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:32 a.m. Jan. 16 along Route 15 south at exit 148, Lewis Township.
A southbound 2018 Freightliner driven by an unnamed person tipped in a right curve and fell onto its side, troopers reported. The driver was not injured and was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:37 p.m. Jan. 18 along Confer Lane, south of Amber Lane, Muncy Creek Township.
A northbound 1999 Pontiac Bonneville driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Muncy boy slid in snowy conditions, went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, troopers said. The boy was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:18 p.m. Sunday along Route 15 south, near Route 184, Cogan House Township.
A 2018 Honda CRV driven by an unnamed person was traveling south in the left lane when it attempted to merge right, went out of control, off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, troopers noted. No one was injured and damages were not disabling. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:07 p.m. Sunday along Sulphur Springs Road, east of Skyline Drive, Washington Township.
A northbound 2016 Dodge Dart driven by an unnamed person went through a right curve in icy conditions, slid, and struck a tree, police said. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was operable.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:49 a.m. Monday along Sheridan Street, near Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2001 Chevrolet Venture driven by Jessica R. Bauman, 18, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Bauman was not belted and was not injured. A 13-year-old passenger was belted and was not injured. Bauman will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:44 p.m. Thursday along Route 118, west of Gregg Run Road, Wolf Township.
An eastbound 2014 BMW 320I driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Muncy boy struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. The boy was belted and sustained a possible injury, but was not transported, it was noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:58 a.m. Monday along Route 287, Pine Township.
A southbound 2004 Ford Expedition struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
Hit and run
• 11:25 a.m. Friday at 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2020 Subaru Legacy, then fled the scene, troopers noted.
Megan’s Law violation
• Between July 22 and Jan. 29 at 1240 Vine Ave., Williamsport.
Basir Loyal, 37, of Williamsport, allegedly moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey and never registered, despite being a lifelong sex offender in the state of New Jersey, troopers reported. Felony charges were filed.
Dissemination intimate image
• 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14 along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Amber Bachle, 31, of Williamsport, allegedly sent sexually explicit images to a 48-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both of Williamsport.
Fleeing/eluding
• 4:13 p.m. Friday along Race and West Fourth streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a pursuit involving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 ended at Route 15 and I-80 in Union County, where two occupants were taken into custody and the driver, Jahir Drummond, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony fleeing, recklessly endangering another person and related summary offenses.
Harassment
• 4:53 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A 25-year-old Linden man allegedly shoved a 22-year-old Linden woman.
Harassment
• 2:20 p.m. Monday along Cleman Hollow Road, Franklin Township.
An argument between husband and wife turned physical, troopers noted. A 29-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of Unityville, were cited.
Drug possession
• 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of High Street, Williamsport.
Dennis Gunsallus, 41, of Montoursville, was charged after allegedly being found with controlled substances during a traffic stop. Gunsallus was a passenger in the 2001 Toyota Corolla.
Theft by deception
• Between Nov. 4-28 at 300 Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Someone allegedly withdrew somewhere between $281 and $1,200 from an ATM card belonging to James Buck, 84, of Montgomery, while Buck was at a nursing home. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 12:47 p.m. Sunday at 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Jennifer Allis, 43, of Jersey Shore, was allegedly found in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 3 along Laidecker Road, Moreland Township.
Someone drove an unknown vehicle onto the property of a 45-year-old Muncy man and damaged a water pump, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
• Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15 at 241 Back St., Lot 24, Upper Fairfield Township.
A metallic spoon with white residue and clear plastic baggies were found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
A black
Found property
• Between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 814 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A $100 bill was found and was later determined to be counterfeit. Secret Service was contacted.
