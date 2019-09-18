Union County
President Judge Michael Hudock Plea Court
• Kevin Critser, 36, of Hanover, entered a guilty plea to use of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
• Angel M. Delapaz, 19, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
• Kaloni N. Holt, 30, of New Columbia, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Jordan D. Rodriguez, 21, of Grantville, entered a guilty plea to second offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Myla R. Wright, 27, of Milton entered a guilty plea to felony theft by unlawful taking movable property.
• A felony retail theft take merchandise charge filed against Donald Cosgrove, 24, of Coal Township, was dismissed.
Sentences
• Anthony R. Bach, 21, of Lewisburg, was sentenced to one year probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany B. Fulp, 31, of Sunbury, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Ricky L. Kahl Jr., 28, of Mifflinburg, received six months Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
• Douglas C. Keller, 30, of Watsontown, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor resist arrest other law enforcement, one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft of services acquisition of services and one year probation for a guilty plea to criminal mischief damage property.
• Skylar S. Moll, 22, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
• Timothy C. Savage, 32, of New Columbia, received 48 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to DUI highest rate of alcohol, first offense, a misdemeanor.
• Carl E. Warner Jr., 55, of Watsontown, received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to DUI highest rate of alcohol, first offense, a misdemeanor.
• Viola C. Wilver, 61, of Watsontown, received six months probation for a guilty plea to DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, first offense, a misdemeanor.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Nevin Ray Zimmerman, 20, Mifflinburg; Lorrane Snyder Zimmerman, 20, Lewisburg
• Madison Ann Miller, 22, Mifflinburg; Jordan Tobias Wagner, 23, Mifflinburg
Divorces granted
• Donna J. Thomas, Martin L. Thomas, 36 years
• Scott C. Hazlinsky, Rosa Cosentino, 4 years
Deed transfers
• Wayne M. Ranck, Alexandria G. Ranck, Stevan M. Ranck, Samantha J. Ranck to Tioga County Realty LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John Robert Barrett administrator, Robyn Lyn Barrett to Murrie Zlotziver, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kimberly K. Castillo, Isai Castillo Rios to Isai Castillo Rios, Kimberly K. Castillo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Margaret M. Davidson estate, Joanne C. Ludkowski executor to Sharon D. McCuen, property in East Buffalo Township, $320,000.
• Jeffrey A, Snyder, Tina M. Snyder to William E. Depew, Amber L. Depew, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gloria Burns per rep, Dirk G. Burns estate to Gloria Burns, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Richard A. Minnick beneficiary, Richard F. Minnick estate to Richard A. Minnick, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Diane D. Baker, Sabrina S. Baker to Brigette B. Marchetti, property in Lewis Township corrective deed, $1.
• Michael J. Purcell, Lois E. Purcell to Chad M. Greiner, Tonya M. Greiner, property in New Berlin, $215,000.
• Nichonate Inc. to Samuel P. Harer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Denis W. Swank, Kathleen A. Swank to Juan Carlos Naranjo Sanchez, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael L. Moretz, Kim M. Eagan Moretz to Brian M. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg, $174,900.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Patrick Shaw, 26, of Milton, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (three counts), reckless driving, careless driving, driving on rights side of roadway and obedience to person directing traffic.
• Brianna Kessler, 23, of Winfield, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of prohibited acts, registration and certificate of inspection required and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
• Drewsilla Cervantes, 21, of Milton, has waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and prohibited acts.
• Tara Winder, 23, of Milton, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of endangering welfare of children.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert Kuminski and Tina Maria Kuminski to Melissa Harvey, property in Coal Township, $1,967.27.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Central Area Real Estate LLC to Melissa Harvey, property in Shamokin, $1,187.84.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Lonnie T. Bixler and Susan M. Bixler to Charmaine K. Caulder, property in Shamokin, $2,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jan W. Szturmay to Nichoal Reichner, property in Coal Township, $3,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Leonard G. Graeber and Nell M. Graeber to Nicholas Reichner, property in Shamokin, $1,084.60.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and June E. Kutchen to Equity Trust Company Custodian, property in Kulpmont, $6,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Louise M. Dando to Equity Trust Company Custodian, property in Mount Carmel, $7,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert F. Santore and Cindy A. Santore to Equity Trust Company Custodian, property in Coal Township, $3,700.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Camille Berry to Nicholas J. Gummel ajR. and Pauline C. Gummel, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,341.39.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Mark J. Padula Jr., Eleanor Padula and Sophia Padula, property in Kulpmont, $4,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Malcolum Carnaghan to Alex Barak, property in Coal Township, $3,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Michelle Wolfe to Alex Barak, property iN Coal Township, $3,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph P. Vavrecan and Caorlyn Vavrecan to Alex Barak, property in Coal Township, $1,800.
• Katherine H. Kancianc estate and Rudolph H. Kancianc exeuctor to Roy Troutman, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Noelle Gasperetti, property in Kulpmont, $6,375.
• David T. Phillips, Carol A. Swinehart and Carol A. Phillips to David T. Phillips and Carol A. Phillips, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael Ashline and Roxanne Ashline to Brian M. Martin, property in Coal Township, $1,594.71.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Burau and Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Mount Carmel, $1,624.14.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Abdul-Lateef Majied to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Coal Township, $1,829.45.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Lucille S. Jung to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Coal Township, $1,358.87.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bueau, Jeffrey R. Adams and Barbara R. Adams to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Shamokin, $1,700.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Debra Derck to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Shamokin, $1,560.28.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Debra Derck to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Shamokin, $1,342.08.
• Lauren E. Miller and Ruthann M. Miller to Ricky L. Hauck and Kelly L. Hauck, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Tracy Shingara to Northumberland County Housing Authority, property in Shamokin, $26,323.50.
• Albert M. Raybuck Jr. to Pamela A. Rogers, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Bryan L. Scheller and Diane S. Scheller to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, property in Sunbury, $1,264.11.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Jerome G. Odorizzi estate and Jennifer Honicker executrix to Quicken Loans Inc., property in Shamokin, $1,225.26.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Jean Graham to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,578.33.
• JRSY Properties LLC to Kesser Abraham LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Marista Valentine Mountjoy to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $11,000.
• Donald G. Acor by agent and Debbie J. Acor agent to Timothy D. Musser, property in Sunbury, $76,000.
• Robert Spangenberg and Jean Spangenberg to Susan E. Heim, property in Shamokin Township, $135,000.
• Northumberland County Sheirff and Ryan M. Dieck to Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Rush Township, $1,159.31.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Thomas J. Donnelly to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, property in Mount Carmel, $1,434.31.
• Daniel T. Davies and Laurie A. Davies to Daniel T. Davies and Laurie A. Davies, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Wesley Allen Bauman and Amy Jo Bauman to Wesley A. Bauman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Wesley Allen Bauman and Amy Jo Bauman to Wesley A. Bauman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Garry L. Dreese and Amy L. Dreese to Anne M. Lasch and Bethany K. Freeman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Alicia Nowroski and Thomas D. Nowroski to Sean McDermott, property in Mount Carmel Township, $13,000.
• Thomas D. Nowroski, Alicia M. Nowroski and Alicia Nowroski to Jason Flederbach and April Flederbach, property in Mount Carmel Township, $74,620.
