Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Jordan Pawelczyk, 27, of Shamokin, was recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the balance of her maximum sentence with no credit for time at liberty on parole of four months, creating a new maximum date of Oct. 18, 2020, for possessing drug paraphernalia. She was ordered to pay fines and costs and may be reparoled to an approved inpatient treatment facility. Pawelczyk received the same sentence for two counts of retail theft and one count of theft.
• Kevin Vincent Matthews, 28, of Sunbury, three months probation, $100 fine plus costs for harassment; consecutive sentence of three months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Russell James McKinney Jr., 26, no address listed, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Delilah Dalton, 22, of Oxford, time served (73 days) to 12 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
Marriage licenses
• Kylee Laudenslager, 27, of Milton, and Jeremiah Heintzelman, 30, of Watsontown.
• Michelle Moser, 49, of Mount Carmel, and Patrick Malone, 58, of Mount Carmel.
• Brandi Lawton, 38, of Mount Carmel, and Christopher Snyder, 34, of Mount Carmel.
• Cheyenne Clark, 23, of Northumberland, and Joshua Lucas, 22, of Northumberland.
• Marilyn Powell, 35, of Shamokin, and Shane Reichenbach, 43, of Shamokin.
• Roberta Calderin, 20, of Mount Carmel, and Frank Warsheski, 28, of Mount Carmel.
• Sarah Farbo, 42, of Sunbury, and Thomas Nevius, 40, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• David G. Crumb and Jillian M. Crumb to Chad A. Gonzales, property in Milton, $1.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Elvin N. Strayer III and Maria J. Strayer, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $16,000.
• Michael A. Bastian, Rochelle E. Bastian and Rochelle E. Guffety to Kelly M. Peachey, property in Milton, $1.
• Roland B. Herr by agent and Lisa A. Smith agent to Roland B. Herr, Steven M. Troup and Ashley E. Troup, property in Milton, $1.
• William D. Robb III, Jennifer S. Farr and Jennifer S. Robb to Kevin R. Reynolds and Crystal L. Reynolds, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Veris R. Yordy and Crystal L. Yordy to Samuel Z. Lapp and Arie S. Lapp, property in Delaware Township, $116,500.
• Nathanael W. Truckenmiller to Edward S. Havanas and Sara L. Havanas, property in Milton, $124,000.
• Stone Fortress Homes LLC to Katrina Stradley, property in Milton, $152,000.
• Jerri L. Racey and June E. Racey to Yoder Development Group Inc., property in Turbotville, $1.
• Yoder Development Group Inc. to Jerri L. Racey and June E. Racey, property in Turbotville, $34,900.
• Rhonda L. Artley and Jeffrey A. Artley to Jeffrey A. Artley and Rhonda L. Artley, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Paul A. Balio Jr. and Pavel Zoubok to Jacob T. Brobst and Emily H. Gibson, property in Milton, $1.
• Roy N. Bingaman Jr. to Roy N. Bingaman Sr. and Jane L. Bingaman, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Roland Herr Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Tina H. Longan co-trustee and Lisa A. Smith co-trustee to Roland B. Herr, property in Milton, $1.
• Maxine L. Stahl to Joshua A. Bower and Joani Bower, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Deron K. Keener and Rachel K. Keener to Dennis E. Keener and Donna J. Keener, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Barry E. Bickel and Vickie L. Bickel to Joshua J. Clark and Karlee Clark, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Charlene J. Bowers to Lori J. Russell, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Marlin L. Schreck and Janice O. Schreck to Joseph M. Schreck and Rebecca L. Schreck, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Cotner Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Ronald T. Cotner co-trustee and Richard M. Cotner co-trustee to David Schmidt, property in McEwensville, $145,000.
Union County
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:39 p.m. July 16 along Old Turnpike Road, east of Ard Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Willard R. Hammond, 82, of Bath, N.Y., was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kathleen M. Showers, 69, of Shamokin Dam, which pushed the Impala into the parking lot of the Purple Cow. A 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Brett A. Wiser, 33, of Hartleton, was originally behind the Impala when Wiser saw in his rear view mirror the approaching Silverado, troopers said, causing him to take evasive action to the south berm and off the roadway. The Jeep went out of control and was struck by the front of the Silverado, troopers added. All were belted. Showers was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury. Hammond will be cited with following too closely.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 6:10 p.m. July 17 along Route 405 north, east of the ramp off I-180, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Volkswagen Golf driven by an unnamed person was traveling east via the off ramp when it failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Route 405, went across both lanes of Route 405, went airborne and landed in a grassy area south of the roadway. A witness reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and transported for chemical testing. Charges are pending.
DUI/possession
• 4:49 p.m. June 6 along Route 87 and East Route 973, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 2011 Nissan was stopped for alleged violations when Anthony Bernocco, 70, of Williamsport, was found to be impaired and in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, troopers reported. Bernocco was charged with DUI and simple possession, it was noted.
DUI/terroristic threats
• 12:02 a.m. July 3 along Route 44 north, Watson Township.
A 1997 Chrysler Sebring was stop for alleged violations when Tyrone Thornton, 56, of Lock Haven, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. Thornton declined chemical testing and allegedly made threats to the arresting officer. He was jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUI
• 7:45 p.m. July 16 along the 100 block of Roaring Run Road, Shrewsbury Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt for alleged violations when the driver was suspected of being under the influence. Steven Crociante, 59, of Hughesville, was arrested, police noted.
DUI
• 11:57 p.m. July 1 along Liberty Lane, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and determined Justin Campbell, 31, of Trout Run, operated his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Troopers said while on scene, they observed Campbell attempt to use his vehicle to prevent a 26-year-old Trout Run woman from leaving the parking lot.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:42 p.m. July 16 along Route 44 south, west of Hill Road, Washington Township.
A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Heather M. Trate, 35, of Lewisburg, went out of control, off the roadway and into a utility pole, troopers noted. Trate was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:13 p.m. July 16 along Route 220, east of Auchmuty Road, Wolf Township.
A 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by James M. Gadra, 27, of Williamsport, was traveling north in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Gadra and passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:32 p.m. July 16 along Route 118, west of Gregg Run Road, Wolf Township.
A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 6:16 p.m. July 15 along Hazel Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both of Williamsport, were cited with harassment when a verbal domestic became physical, police reported.
Terroristic threats
• 3:30 p.m. July 13 along Route 405, Wolf Township.
Keith Snyder, 61, of Hughesville, allegedly made threatening statements about a 63year-old Hughesville woman in a State Farm office.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. July 3 and 10 a.m. July 8 along Grampian Boulevard, Loyalsock Township.
Someone took an Apple watch and magnetic mesh band valued at $400, a pink coil ring with multiple keys valued at 420, Singet ring with initials “JEW” valued at $100 and gold post earrings valued at $200, all of which belonged to a 62-year-old Williamsport woman, troopers reported. The thefts are thought to have occurred over a two-year period. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
