Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants with hearings waived or held are due for formal arraignment April 27, in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Tyra Kalisha Marie Swan, 20, of Pittsburgh, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of purchase of alcohol by a minor, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane and exceed 65 or 70 mph by 19 mph.
• Lewis Donaldson Brouse, 59, of Danville, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of harassment. A misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and summary count of disorderly conduct were withdrawn.
• Abdur-Rahim Harper, 27, of New Berlin, had a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking held for court.
• Harley Anthony Fortner, 31, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (four counts), and summary counts of careless driving, trespass by motor vehicle and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Kayla Marie Valentine, 22, Milton; Francisco Funiciello, 23, Milton
• Amanda Christie Hart, 26, Erie; Matthew Lawrence Nescio, 23, Fredricksburg, Va.
• Katie Elizabeth Klick, 24, Walworth, N.Y.; Austin Taylor Snook, 26, Walworth, N.Y.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Theft by deception
• 10:58 a.m. Jan. 7 at 641 Schoolhouse Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers said Steven Rockey, 64, of Milton, attempted to make an online purchase and was defrauded of $1,500 by an unknown person.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Dayna Maryott, 39, of Watsontown, and David McCarty, 43, of Watsontown.
• Shyanne Minnier, 24, of Wyalusing, and Patrick Rabago, 25, of Wyalusing.
Deed transfers
• Seth A. Foust to South A. Foust, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Seth J. Welton and Nancy M. Welton to Randy L. Bennett and Andrea M. Bennett, property in Milton, $1.
• Robert J. DeHart Jr. to TKT Property Services LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Larry J. Maturani to Ann T. Maturani, property in Milton, $1.
• Bonnie Lou Reitz estate and Michael R. Reitz executor to Michael R. Reitz, Brian D. Reitz and Tricia L. Reitz, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Michael R. Reitz, Amy J. Reitz, Brian D. Reitz and Tricia L. Reitz to Brian D. Reitz, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Arlene C. Dopp, Bonnie Kay Bongiorno, Corey B. Heintzelman, Crystal L. Heintzelman and Laurie Heintzelman to Theresa K. Shumate and Ronald L. Shumate, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• John E. Foust Jr. to Krislyn Sharlene Grey and Andre Ramone Grey, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Steven R. Anderson and Rebecca R. Anderson to Rebecca R. Anderson, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Mary L. Treibley to Karyn Marie Treibley, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Center State Properties Inc. to Ross Bermudez, property in Mount Carmel, $87,000.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
• 7:58 p.m. Jan. 11 along Salem Road and Route 522, Penn Township.
A 2006 Mazda was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation. Troopers said during the stop, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was seized. A 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy was arrested.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 7:03 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 118, west of Temple Road, Jordan Township.
A 2010 Chrysler Sebring driven by Guy E. Minier, 65, of Unityville, was traveling east when it struck the guiderail and came to rest in the middle of the roadway, troopers noted. Minier allegedly showed signs of impairment and was transported for testing. Charges are pending toxicology results.
DUI
• 4:10 p.m. Dec. 31 along Northway Road and Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 57-year-old Muncy man was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver. A 1995 Chevrolet Corvette was reportedly the suspect vehicle.
DUI
• 9:48 p.m. Dec. 23 along Peters Alley and North Washington Street, Montoursville.
Troopers reported making contact with the driver of a vehicle suspected of being impaired and arrested a 38-year-old Montoursville woman after she was determined to be impaired. A 2019 Hyundai Tucson is the suspect vehicle.
3-vehicle crash
• 10:55 a.m. Monday along Route 118 at Beaver Run Road, Franklin Township.
A 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Anthony Politz, 24, of Shickshinny, struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Alexandra L. Warner, 26, of Unityville, and then swung into the oncoming lane and struck a westbound 2016 Chevrolet driven by Wilson F. Harvey, 47, of Cogan Station, troopers reported. Each driver was belted and a suspected minor injury was reported by police to Warner. Politz will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:45 a.m. Jan. 15 along Route 44 south, west of Mountain View Lane, Limestone Township.
A southbound 2013 Kia Rio driven by Abbie G. Frank, 31, of Jersey Shore, left the roadway to the right, crossed a driveway and struck a pipe, rolled over and came to rest on its roof, troopers reported. Frank was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused transport, police said. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:15 a.m. Saturday along Sulphur Springs Road, east of Skyline Drive, Washington Township.
A 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Brandon M. Shearer, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. Hazardous weather conditions played a role in the crash. Shearer was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:56 p.m. Saturday along Route 414, Brown Township.
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by Phillip T. Clay, 25, of King of Prussia, was traveling east when it went out of control, off the roadway and into a tree, troopers reported. Clay and passenger Katelyn J. Dundore, 25, of Ephrata, were belted and were not injured. Clay will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Dissemination of intimate image
• 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14 along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers are investigating harassing communications involving the sending of sexually explicit images. No further information was provided.
Harassment
• 12:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at 1709 Becht Road, Loyalsock Township.
Ryan Joseph Kranz, 30, of Williamsport, allegedly shoved a 34-year-old Cogan Station woman into a car door.
Criminal trespass
• 1:03 a.m. Sunday at 1179 Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township.
A four-wheeler was reportedly driven on property belonging to Neil Sontheimer, 43, of Muncy. No charges were filed, at the request of the victim, troopers noted.
Theft
• 4 p.m. Dec. 13 along Richard Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 48-year-old Williamsport woman was allegedly scammed out of $790 in eBay gift cards.
Drug possession
• 9:49 a.m. Wednesday along I-180 eastbound, Muncy Township.
Dandre Vidal, 38, of Williamsport, was charged with possession of a small amount and traffic violations following a stop, troopers noted. The vehicle involved was a 216 Kia.
Drug possession
• 11:06 p.m. Jan. 10 along Lycoming Creek Road and Vesta Avenue, Old Lycoming Township.
A 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was stopped for a traffic violation and the driver determined to be under the influence, troopers noted. During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and multiple drugs were located, police said. Arrested were Terra Maggs, 32, of Cogan Station, Courtney Sholly, 25, of Jersey Shore, Joseph Moyer, 33, of Mill Hall and Ryan Danneker, 35, of Chickasha, Okla. DUI charges are pending toxicology testing results.
Bad checks
• 11:30 a.m. Monday along Route 15, Clinton Township.
Brandon Kishlock, 37, of Jenners, was charged after allegedly issuing a bad check in the amount of $4,043.75, to A1 Wheels and Deals, Clinton Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.