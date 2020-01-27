Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 7:21 a.m. Saturday along Route 104, north of Long Road, Limestone Township.
A 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Richard R. Kline, 38, of Elliottsburg, was traveling north when it went out of control, off the roadway, struck a rock wall and overturned, troopers reported. No one was injured. Kline and his passenger, a 9-year-old boy, were belted.
Theft of motor vehicle
10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 along AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
A 2004 Saturn was reportedly stolen, however police said the vehicle has since been recovered. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 10 a.m. Tuesday at 2990 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township.
A home belonging to Delores Kerstetter, 78, of Lewisburg, was shot twice with a paintball gun, troopers reported. The suspect(s) is believed to have shot the house while traveling along Buffalo Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
• 7:02 p.m. Wednesday at Dietrich and Pleasant Grove roads, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford F250 Supercab was stopped for an equipment violation and it was determined the driver was in possession of multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia and the passenger in possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, troopers said the passenger was taken into custody on a warrant. Those arrested were Shaine Mattern, 28, of Millmont and Matthew Wert, 29, of Hartleton.
Drug possession
• 4:09 p.m. Friday along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 BMW 325 for a tint violation, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Jaime Carrion Jr., 41, of Hammonton, N.J., was found to have a full extradition warrant from Cleveland, Ohio, and was charged.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 7:37 a.m. Saturday along I-180 westbound, north of Sulphur Spring Hollow Road, Delaware Township.
A 2012 Peterbilt 388 driven by Ralph E. Gemberling, 53, of Middleburg, was traveling west in the right lane when it spun counter-clockwise, struck an embankment and went back onto the roadway. Gemberling was belted and sustained a possible injury, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:13 a.m. Saturday along Purple Heart Highway, East Chillisquaque Township.
A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Katelyn R. Williams, 31, of Milton, was traveling west when it hit a patch of ice, slid, left the westbound lane, crossed the eastbound lane, left the roadway, struck a concrete culvert, went through a ditch, spun and came to rest, troopers noted. Williams was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 8:48 p.m. Thursday at 2175 Main St., Delaware Township.
Troopers reported responding to a domestic and noted Consuealla Figueroa, 40, of Dewart, and Jose Figueroa, 21, of Dewart, were arrested. The two allegedly struck one another and threw a bar stool at one another.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Jason L. Brokenshire and Tracy C. Brokenshire to Tracey C. Brokenshire, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Eleonora Reedy estate, Edward Savidge co-executor and Tracy Savidge co-execuctor to Edward Savidge and Tracy Savidge, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Thomas E. Boop and Donna J. Spangler-Boop to Upper Augusta Township, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Jason L. Brokenshire and Tracey C. Brokenshire to Jason L. Brokenshire, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Denny H. Shaffer and Donna J. Shaffer to Nicholas W. Kovaschetz and Amanda R. Kovaschetz, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joseph J. Mull to Swasan Al Hadid, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Glen S. Feathers to Sean Watt, property in Point Township, $1.
• Donald C. Kuntz to Robert Bland, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Melinda L. Smink, Melinda L. Nolter and Lisa Johnston to Melinda L. Smink, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Donald C. Wiest Sr. and Donald C. Wiest Jr. to Robert Feinberg, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Carl R. Klock Jr. to Paul E. Rupp Jr., property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Drug possession
• 7:50 a.m. Jan. 14 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 219, Liberty Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped for an alleged violation when a search revealed 14 pounds of marijuana. Corey Hall, 29, of Fresh Meadows, N.Y., was arrested and arraigned on multiple charges.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
• 8:14 p.m. Jan. 13 along Brown Street, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 36-year-old Selinsgrove man, who was not named, threatened a victim with a knife during an argument. The Hummels Wharf Fire Department arrived prior to police being notified and upon arrival, the man allegedly jumped onto a fire department vehicle and punched a member of the department. The man then locked himself in a bedroom prior to police arrival. Troopers entered the bedroom and found the man unconscious on the floor with wounds to both wrists, it was reported. A knife was allegedly found next to the man. He was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for a mental health evaluation and treatment of wounds. Upon his release from the hospital, state police arrested the man and charged him with terroristic threats, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Bail was set at $25,000 and the man was committed to Snyder County Prison. Victims included a 33-year-old Selinsgrove woman, 10-year-old Selinsgrove girl and a 6-year-old Selinsgrove boy, troopers said.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:42 p.m. Wednesday along Route 235, north of Shade Mountain Road, Spring Township.
A 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Ricky L. Reitz, 72, of McClure, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Trista M. Brosious, 36, of McClure, as the Honda slowed when Brosious thought she saw an animal in the roadway. Both drivers were belted. Brosious sustained a suspected minor injury, police said, but was not transported. Reitz will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:22 p.m. Thursday along West 11th Street, south of Spruce Street, Monroe Township.
A southbound 2009 Toyota Matrix driven by Judith A. Kauffman, 77, of Northumberland, went off the right side of the roadway when Kauffman lost consciousness, troopers said. The vehicle struck a tree. Kauffman was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:29 p.m. Jan. 19 along Meiserville Road, east of Reitz Road, Chapman Township.
A 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Kenton E. Martin, 19, of Liverpool, was traveling east when it went out of control and struck an embankment, police noted. Martin was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
• 8:21 p.m. Jan. 19 along Kreamer Avenue, west of Freeburg Road, Middlecreek Township.
A 1998 Ford Escort driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Middleburg girl, was parked when it entered the travel lane from the left and was struck by a Ford F150 XLT driven by an unknown person, which fled the scene, troopers said. No injuries were reported.
Retail theft
• 12:33 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 55-year-old Sunbury woman took $135.41 worth of merchandise without paying. Charges are pending.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 7:05 a.m. Friday along Route 15 south, south of the Cogan House exit, Lewis Township.
A 2006 Subaru Forester driven by Christopher J. Castillo, 26, of Allentown, was traveling south when it went over the fog line, got into snow, went out of control and crashed, police said. Castillo was belted and was not injured, however the vehicle was disabled, it was noted. Castillo will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
