Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 11:35 p.m. May 25 at Mahoning Street and Garfield Avenue, Milton.
Colton Murray, 26, of 763 Old Route 45, Montandon, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and flashing signals. After noticing a vehicle operated by Murray not proceeding through a flashing red signal, police stopped the vehicle and said Murray exhibited signs of intoxication. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .202%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
DUI
• 6:31 p.m. July 12 at South Front and Mahoning streets, Milton.
Robert Nance, 55, of 181 Satellite Drive, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and obedience to traffic control devices. After receiving reports of a possibly intoxicated motorcycle driver, police stopped a motorcycle driven by Nance. He allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .288%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Prohibited acts
• Aug. 28 at 2066 Main St., Dewart, Delaware Township.
James Caton, 44, of 2266 Main St., Dewart, has been charged with prohibited acts (four counts). Caton was allegedly found to be in possession of two glass pipes and a baggie with THC during a probation check.
Access device fraud
• Between July 29 and 31 at Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, 603 Center St., Milton.
Holly Funk, 51, of 1331 Route 14, Trout Run, has been charged with access device fraud, theft and bad checks. The charges were filed after police said Funk, a member of the credit union, attempted to pass separate checks in the amount of $1,750, $3,000, $200 and $1,650 at the bank. Police said the checks were written from a Delta Community Credit Union account that did not exist. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Harassment
• 10:30 p.m. June 27 at 340 Hepburn St., Milton.
Jacob Beaver, 21, of 340 Hepburn St., has been charged with harassment by communication and harassment. Police said Beaver attempted to call a woman 43 times after being told not to do so. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Retaliation against witness, victim or party
• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at 108 N. Second St., Apt. 2, Lewisburg.
Michael John Plotts, 35, of 31 Woodside Drive, Milton, was charged with retaliation against witness, victim or party. Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Plotts after he allegedly phoned Walmart and Children and Youth in what is alleged to be retaliation for assault charges filed previously against him.
DUI
• 3:20 a.m. Sept. 8 at Route 15 south and Cherry Alley, Lewisburg.
Ryan Michael Shaffer, 18, of 389 Acorn Circle, Lebanon, was charged with DUI (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. A vehicle driven by Shaffer was stopped by state police for allegedly crossing the center line several times. Shaffer allegedly showed signs of impairment and troopers reportedly found a smoking device with marijuana residue, a jar containing a clear plastic bag with marijuana, grinder, plastic cap smoking device and a bottle of vodka. Shaffer refused chemical testing, it was noted.
Possession of controlled or counterfeit substance
• 1:43 a.m. July 20 at Westbranch Highway and Moser Lane, East Buffalo Township.
Tyriq Christopher Dorman, 24, of 150 Beebe Lane, Millmont, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police after he provided false information to law enforcement, which led to the discovery he was wanted out of Snyder County. Dorman was allegedly found in possession of suspected cocaine and a rolled $5 bill.
Retail theft
• 4 p.m. Aug. 8 to 2:05 p.m. Aug. 13 at Roller Mills, 517 St. Mary St., Lewisburg.
Kevin Eugene Reed, 49, of 531 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. Buffalo Valley Regional Police said surveillance was used to identify Reed as the person who took records from a vendor without paying. During the investigation, police said 76 vinyl records valued at $900 were recovered.
Bad checks
• 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Roller Mills, 517 St. Mary St., Lewisburg.
Edward F. Clouser Jr., 46, of 538 N. Pitt St., Carlisle, was charged with two counts each of bad checks and theft by deception.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police allege Clouser issued a bad check in the amount of $252.38 for four rings and $531.06 for four more rings. Further investigation, police said, revealed that Clouser is a listed suspect in similar incidents in several other counties.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 10:20 p.m. Sept. 23 along Old Turnpike Road, east of Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2006 Buick Rainier driven by Ryan K. Page, 35, of Mifflinburg, went off the north berm, struck a utility pole, went through a grassy area, struck a mailbox, then reentered the roadway, went into the oncoming lane, overturned and slid into trees, troopers said. Page was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:15 p.m. Sept. 28 along Diehl Road, north of Pleasant Grove Road, Lewis Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling north when it went off the roadway and struck a mailbox, then fled the scene, police noted.
Hit and run
• 2:07 p.m. Sept. 27 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 199, West Buffalo Township.
An eastbound vehicle passed a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Jerry Jones, 58, of Philadelphia, and struck the passenger-side mirror, causing damage, troopers said. The vehicle fled east. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 5:39 p.m. Saturday along Groves Road, south of Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling north when it went off the west shoulder, struck a fence, and fled without providing information, troopers noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:26 a.m. Oct. 2 along Route 304, west of Smith Road, Limestone Township.
A 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Derek Zimmerman was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at White Deer Drug and Rehab, 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Frederick D. Whitemarsh, 37, of Nicholas, allegedly pushed Jason James Murdock, 37, of Mexico, N.Y., over a railing in the gazebo.
Theft by deception
• Between noon June 1 and noon Sept. 1 at Shelly Circle and Zeigler Road, Kelly Township.
Someone obtained a Credit One Bank credit card in the name of Michael Griffin, 36, of Lewisburg, and left a balance of $712, troopers reported.
Retail theft
• 8:50 p.m. Sept. 20 at 600 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township.
Someone entered the Short Stop Market and took two quarts of motor oil valued at $12.48 and a bottle of chocolate milk valued at $1.29, troopers reported. The items were concealed and taken from the store without payment.
Criminal mischief
• Between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday at 317 Vine St., New Berlin.
Someone threw eggs, which struck a 2016 Ford Escape and a residence, troopers noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 2:46 a.m. Monday along Route 522 and North Broad Street, Selinsgrove.
A 34-year-old Middleburg man was arrested for DUI after a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped for traffic violations, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash• 2:13 p.m. Sept. 30 along Penns Drive, north of Attig Road, Monroe Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Reuben W. Brubaker, 57, of New Berlin, was traveling north in a right curve when it went out of control, left the east side of the roadway, and struck a traffic sign, shrubbery and mailbox. Brubaker was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash• 6:31 a.m. Monday along Route 204, west of Waterfront Drive, Jackson Township.
A 2007 Saturn Ion driven by Joy L. Bingaman, 18, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when it went out of control, off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch, troopers noted. Bingaman was belted and was not injured.
Harassment• 4:27 p.m. Monday in Spring Township.
A 25-year-old Beaver Springs man reported his ex-boyfriend was harassing and threatening him via text, troopers said.
