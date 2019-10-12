Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Christopher Wesley, 30, of White Deer, had charges of prohibited acts, driving while suspended DUI related (two counts), drivers required to be licensed and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court.
• James Caton, 44, of Dewart, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on four counts of prohibited acts.
• Harold Boush, 65, of Watsontown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on driving under the influence (two counts) and stopping, standing along roadway.
• Desiree Fahey, 21, of Watsontown, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), unlawful acts (two counts) and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection.
• Steven Darnell Duncan Jr., 18, of Milton, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of robbery (three counts), theft by unlawful taking (three counts), corruption of minors (two counts) and terroristic threats (two counts).
• Rachel Aikey, 34, of Milton, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on endangering welfare of child, discard icebox access to child and cruelty to animals.
State Police At Milton Assault
• 2:12 a.m. Tuesday along Main Street, Turbotville.
Troopers said a 25-year-old Turbotville woman and 25-year-old Muncy man, neither of whom were named, were involved in a physical altercation. A door sustained $100 in damages and damage to glass louvres on the door was estimated at $50. Both were charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, it was noted.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 1:40 a.m. Sept. 22 along Fisher Circle, Lewis Township.
Justin Larue Krouse, 41, of 135 RLS Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a one-vehicle crash. Troopers said Krouse was driving a gas-powered golf cart that left the roadway, went over a private driveway, overturned and came to rest in a creek. Krouse admittedly told police he had consumed “a lot” of beer prior to driving and was transported for chemical testing which showed a blood alcohol content of .344 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Indecent assault
• June 21, 2005 to June 25, 2008, at 80 Shreck Road, White Deer Township.
Isaiah James Lynd, 23, of 231 Park Ave., Milton, was charged with three counts of indecent assault stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched a girl between the ages of 3 and 6 on multiple occasions. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Escape
• 11:40 a.m. Sunday at White Deer Rehab, 360 White Deer Run Road, White Deer Township.
Katherine Temple Topping, 26, of 49 Duck Woods Drive, Kitty Hawk, N.C., was charged with escape and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Troopers said Topping was ordered by New York courts to the treatment facility when she left for the third time. She was located by a trooper and arrested for escape. She allegedly had stolen a bicycle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Terroristic threats
• Noon Oct. 1 at SUN Area Technical Institute, 815 E. Market St., New Berlin.
Isaiah Lee Collazo, 19, of 57 Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, was charged with terroristic threats, harassment (two counts) and disorderly conduct following an alleged incident at the school. Troopers said Collazo threatened the life of a student and made gestures with a drill as if he were shooting the instructor in the back of the head. He allegedly walked behind students with a hammer in his hand, acting as if he were going to hit the students. Troopers also said he held a drill as a gun, pretending to shoot students from an elevated position and threatened to beat students with a hammer or stab them with a screwdriver. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Possession of a controlled substance
• Monday at 655 Pine Cone Drive East, West Buffalo Township.
James Edward King III, 41, of 59 Silver Brook Lane, Danville, and Christopher Lee Brown, 39, of 655 Pine Cone Drive East, Mifflinburg, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers from Montoursville, operating on a tip, discovered a package containing methamphetamine. The substance was confirmed by a drug dog and later by troopers, it was noted. King allegedly arrived at the location to pick up the package after the contents had been removed during a police operation. The delivery was allegedly orchestrated by Brown. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23 along Beaver Run Road and Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
Ryan Kristopher Page, 35, of 515 Creek Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and observed a small amount of marijuana in a jar and a wooden pipe and multicolored pipe. Page allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle and being the owner of the marijuana and paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Preliminary hearings
All defendants waiving or with cases held for court are next scheduled to appear Oct. 28 in Union County Court, Lewisburg, for formal arraignment.
• Robert Malik Mitchell, 23, of Mifflinburg, had charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, driving unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, careless driving and reckless driving held for court.
• Deniece R. Seely, 47, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
• Kelly Sue Dreisbach-Stahl, 38, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bree Aleisa Holmes, 40, of Williamsport, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (three counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane.
• Jared Cain Coffman, 39, of Millmont, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, while charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
• Matthew Colby Wert, 29, of Hartleton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
State Police At Milton Endangering the welfare of a child
• Noon Sept. 17 at 206 Century Village, Buffalo Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly failed to provide the elementary school nurse at Mifflinburg with medical paperwork for a 5-year-old Lewisburg boy.
Harassment
• 5:12 p.m. Sept. 27 along High Street, Kelly Township.
Two juveniles allegedly engaged in a physical altercation. Parents/guardians were notified, troopers said, and the incident is being handled by the Lewisburg Area School District.
Theft
• 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Someone stole the wallet of Carol Wilson, 72, of Millmont, at Weis Markets, then used the bank card at Walmart to purchase $991.99 worth of items, troopers reported. In addition to the wallet, items stolen included various cards, a drivers license and currency totaling $1,016.99.
Theft
• 11:40 a.m. Sunday at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Katherine Topping, 26, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., allegedly left the White Deer Run Treatment Facility in violation of a court order, then took a bicycle belonging to Paul Smith, 76, of Allenwood. She was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
• 9 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday at 1597 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Damage estimated at $500 was done to a 2016 Mercury belonging to Tony Maloney, 36, of Pittston, troopers reported.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 8:53 p.m. Tuesday at 755 Preserve Road, Anthony Township.
Troopers investigated a one-vehicle crash and arrested William Fisher, 38, of Bloomsburg for DUI, it was reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:52 p.m. Monday along Continental Boulevard at Route 642, Valley Township.
A 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Angela M. Phillips, 52, of Berwick, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn onto Route 642 and turned into the path of an eastbound 2019 Honda Insight driven by Tyler Hafner, 22, of Bethlehem, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Phillips will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:07 p.m. Sunday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 222.7, Valley Township.
Troopers said a westbound 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Samuel C. Huslin, 21, of Southampton, was in the right lane when it went out of control, spun clockwise, went off the south shoulder, struck a grass embankment, rolled and came to rest on its roof facing south. Huslin was belted and was not injured. he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic. Road conditions were wet, it was noted.
Harassment
• 8:50 p.m. Oct. 5 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged incident of harassment involving a 47-year-old Harrisburg man as the victim, it was noted.
