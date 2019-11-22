Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Assault
• 6:45 p.m. Nov. 10 along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic. Matthew Swinehart, 36, of Trevorton, allegedly damaged the vehicle of a 36-year-old Sunbury woman and was later picked up at his residence, transported to Northumberland County Jail and charged with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and harassment.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:07 a.m. Nov. 6 along Route 61, Shamokin Township.
A 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by Lynda A. Godin, 41, of Mount Carmel, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Godin was belted and was not injured.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Harold W. Smith Jr. to Myrna Miller Fraley, property in Coal Township, $105.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and John Kleman to Myrna Miller Fraley, property in Coal Township, $104.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Massy Gole to Myrna Miller Fraley, property in Shamokin, $110.
• Michael J. Burns Lauri A. Burns to Holly L. Polski, property in Sunbury, $199,900.
• Barbar Hubler to Paul A. Buler, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Vito Clemente to Vito Clemente and Briaun M. Clemente, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Margaret Ann Purcell to Deborah A. Sanchez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived for had hearings held are due to appear Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg, for formal arraignment.
• Ronald Gerald Bergeron, 54, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right and disregard traffic lane.
• Megan Iileen Snook, 21, of Mifflinburg, had charges of DUI (two counts) and driving unregistered vehicle held for court.
• Trenton Michael Lyons, 26, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated assault, DUI, resisting arrest/other law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and careless driving.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 12:37 a.m. Nov. 15 along East Market and Center Square streets, Freeburg.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Chevrolet Impala for speeding and other moving violations when the driver, a 25-year-old Mifflin man who was not named, was determined to be under the influence of marijuana, it was noted. Charges are pending chemical testing.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 6:24 a.m. Monday along South Susquehanna Trail, east of South Main Street, Union Township.
A 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Elizabeth A. Stugart, 26, of Shamokin Dam, was southbound when it struck the rear of a 2015 Chervrolet Equinox driven by Allen D. Kunkel, 65, of Port Trevorton, then went off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted. Stugart was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Kunkel, police said, also sustained a suspected minor injury, but was not transported. Stugart will be cited.
Hit and run
• 3:45 p.m. Monday along Route 522 at Bridge Street, Penn Township.
Troopers said vehices driven by Jessie N. Huff, 28; a 17-year-old McClure girl; and Eric D. Adams, 48, of Shamokin Dam, were stopped for a traffic light when an unknown vehicle traveling north in the right lane struck the rear bumper of the Huff’s vehicle, which was driven into the rear of the girl’s vehicle, troopers said. The girl’s vehicle was then driven into the rear of Adams’ vehicle, it was noted. The suspect vehicle fled the scene before an accurate description could be attained, police said. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported fight in progress at Sheetz. Two boys, ages 17 and 14, of Sunbury and Hummels Wharf, were charged, it was noted.
Harassment
• 3:35 p.m. Oct. 31 in Washington Township.
A 29-year-old Middleburg man, who was not named, allegedly struck and pushed a 29-year-old Middleburg woman during a verbal altercation over family issues.
Drug possession
• 8:03 p.m. Nov. 7 at 400 Sandhill Road, Penn Township.
Luke Vance, 18, and Max Olree Lennox, 19, both of Lititz, and Joshua Daly, 18, of Selinsgrove, were located in a field and arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police noted.
Retail theft
• 5:32 p.m. Tuesday at Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Karli Hackenberg, 19, of Mifflinburg, and a 15-year-old Lewisburg girl were charged after female clothing valued at $126.24 was stolen, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI crash
• 1:05 a.m. Nov. 3 along St. Michaels Road and Route 15 south, Lewis Township.
Following the crash of a 2013 Ford, troopers said Keifer Ohl, 22, of South Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:47 p.m. Nov. 15 along I-180 eastbound, east of the Pennsdale exit, Muncy Township.
An eastbound 2020 BMW Alpine B7 driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. The driver was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 6:34 p.m. Tuesday along Sand Hill Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both of Montoursville, were cited following an alleged argument which included physical contact, troopers noted.
Terroristic threats
• 8:50 p.m. Sunday along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating a report of multiple voicemails left on a phone directed at a 14-year-old Williamsport boy.
Criminal trespass
• 6:31 p.m. Tuesday along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Someone broke into the residence of a 45-year-old Trout Run man through a sliding glass door, troopers noted. Nothing was damaged or reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 10:15 p.m. Nov. 11 and 6:45 a.m. Nov. 12 at 425 Clayton Ave., Loyalsock Township.
A 2016 Ford Explorer, 2019 Dodge Ram and 2018 Jeep were spray painted with green paint, troopers reported. Victims were Janelle Borrosco, 42, Angela Carbajal, 32 and Sarah Godfrey, 36, all of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
