Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Warrant-possession
• 7 a.m. Tuesday in Watsontown.
Police arrested Steven Wetzel, 46, of Pine Grove, on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Berks County. He was later turned over to sheriff’s deputies out of Berks County, police reported.
Criminal trespass
• 11:16 a.m. Tuesday along West Ninth Street, Watsontown.
Ryan Williams, 33, of Lock Haven, was arrested and charged with felony criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass. He allegedly entered an apartment he was not authorized to be in. He was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $40,000 bail. He was also held on a probation detainer, it was noted.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Michael Charles Dieck, property in Rush Township, $112,846.
• Aaron D. Moore and Heidi E. Moore to Aaron D. Moore and Heidi E. Moore, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and David Machey to Best Estates LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $410.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Magda Ledesma to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Gautam Ray to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Rodney J. White and Dorothy M. White to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert F. Santore and Cindy A. Santore to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Irene Sheets estate to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Leonard F. Adams III and Stacey L. Adams to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Sunbury Realty LLC to Keith E. Yordy, property in Sunbury, $1.
• James Bucher by agent, Robert K. Varano esquire agent and Lorna Bucher to Lorna Burcher, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Mary Ann Glowaski to Dennis E. Glowaski and Brian D. Glowaski, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Shawn A. Eillman to Nathan Thompson and Bethany Thompson, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Albert Dicinque and Iselia Martin to John M. Richford, property in Coal Township, $30,000.
• Colleen F. Hoffman to Cathy Wasilewski, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Alan B. Owens and Mary L. Owens to Henry A. Gross and Therese A. Gross, property in Point Township, $1.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are due to appear Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg, for formal arraignment.
• Joshua Earl Berkheimer, 26, of Aaronsburg, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• James Edward King III, 42, of Danville, had charges of criminal attempt-manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substance; conspiracy-manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to deliver controlled substance; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substance, criminal attempt-possession of a controlled substance; criminal attempt-possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy-possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy-possession of controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, held for court.
State Police At Milton Disorderly conduct
• 5:23 p.m. Monday, 70 International Drive, Kelly Township.
A non-traffic citation was filed by troopers against Fulton Bank, allegedly for the fourth false alarm at that address.
Courthouse Marriage license
• John Joseph Skiendzielewski, 72, Northumberland; Joanne Leigh Carr, 65, Northumberland
Deed transfers
• Tammy S. Dougherty, Tammy S. Radel, Joseph L. Dougherty to Tyler Allen Radel, Kylie Morgan Radel, property in Lewis Township, $207,000.
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Paula Musser, property in White Deer Township, $44,900.
• Andra Dehart Robbins to David W. Wilson, Janice E. Wilson, Wilson irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, $1.
• Debra K. Woodling trustee, Debra K. Parker trustee, Sherri J. Klauger trustee, Kline irrevocable grantor to Sandra Smith, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Clarence B. Chambers, Suzanne H. Chambers to April Mari Styers, Chad Michael Styers, property in West Buffalo Township, $157,000.
• Daniel O. Rishel, Lorietta A. Richel to Joshua David Oldt, Kara L. Oldt, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Nicholas J. Pagliaro, Lauren C. Pagliaro to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., property in East Buffalo Township, $284,900.
• Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Kathaleen M. Fedorjaka, property in East Buffalo Township, $284,900.
• Stephanie A. Koch to Matthew D. Kreider, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Heith A. Wertman, Erin M. Fedinez, Erin M. Wertman, to Gaetano Balsamo, property in Gregg Township, $57,500.
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC, Westley Aaron Smith member to Donna J. Thomas, property in White Deer Township, $167,400.
• Michael L. Geiswite, Katie M. Geiswite to Michael L. Geisweite, Katie M. Geiswite, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Christopher R. Reiland, Kathleen A. Reiland to Phyllis Dyer, Willard I. Dyer III. Gwendolyn Dyer Moyer, property in Union Township, $1.
• Charles W. Kiehl to Mervin H. Martin, Annetta Martin, roperty in Limestone Township, $7,000.
• Hoshi LLC, Barbara J. Sauter member, Eileen Ina Mcardle to Frank J., Simmonds III, Geraldine M. Simmonds, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Orville L. Spangler, Steven J. Eaton, Mary E. Eaton to Arthur C. Jasmine, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Anthony M. DiCriscio, Antionette S. DeCriscio to Catlin M. McCullion, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• George F. Chamberlain, Christy L. Chamberlain to Anthony M. DiCriscio, Antionette S. DiCriscio, property in Kelly Township, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police at Montoursville DUI
• 2:16 a.m. Oct. 20 along Elizabeth Street and Brandon Place, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta for alleged summary violations. Further investigation revealed John W., 42, of Williamsport, was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 11:49 p.m. Monday along Susquehanna Street and Vine Avenue, Williamsport.
Richard Poillon, 21, of Pequea, was determined to be under the influence following a traffic stop, troopers reported. Charges are pending blood tests.
DUI
• 1:07 a.m. Saturday along Maynard and West Third streets, Williamsport.
Following a traffic stop for alleged violations, Erick Kennedy, 32, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence, troopers said. Charges are pending blood tests.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:50 a.m. Nov. 8 along Interstate 180, mile marker 15, Muncy Township.
A 1997 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Brandi Dillon Liddic, 31, of Williamsport, lost control on an overpass, traveled off the shoulder and overturned. Dillon Liddic, troopers said, was not belted. She sustained a suspected minor injury and was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:47 a.m. Nov. 8 along Cold Water Town Road, Bastress Township.
A 2013 Lexus RX450H driven by Iwao K. Tanaka, 41, of Jersey Shore, failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the roadway and hit a tree. Tanaka, who was belted and not injured, was cited by troopers with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:43 p.m. Nov. 8 along Route 15, Jackson Township.
A 2014 Subaru Forester driven by Heath Edelman, 45, of Lititz, struck a deer. Troopers said Edelman was belted and not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:11 p.m. Nov. 8 along Route 15, Armstrong Township.
A 2007 Honda Ridgeline driven by Sean Jamison, 45, of Montgomery, struck a deer. Troopers said Jamison was belted and not injured.
Disorderly conduct
• 4:10 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 100 block of South Main Street, Muncy.
Penny Wettlaufer, 52, of Muncy, was charged after troopers said she was found in the middle of the street and under the influence of drugs.
