Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Harassment
• 5:25 a.m. Tuesday along West First Street, Watsontown.
Loretta S. Vanness, 26, of Watsontown, allegedly struck another person in the face during a domestic dispute.
Courthouse Sentences
• John Wayne Oyster, 36, of Sunbury, 12 months’ probation and $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Terry L. Weaver II, 39, of Lewistown, 12 months in county jail to run concurrent to sentence he is serving in Mifflin County and costs of prosecution for simple assault. Weaver was given credit for 21 days served in prison.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle cash (injury)
• 7:29 a.m. April 22 along Ridge Drive, east of Charleston Drive, Cooper Township.
A 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Christian A. Epps, 33, of Danville, was traveling north when it went off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Epps was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. A passenger, Scott N. Buckley, 36, of Danville, was not belted and was not injured. Epps will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:15 p.m. Saturday along Continental Boulevard, west of Hendrickson Road, Valley Township.
A 2016 Toyota Avalon driven by John O. Wilmington, 77, of Berwick, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Wilmington was belted and was not injured.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:24 p.m. Sunday along South Susquehanna Trail, south of South Main Street, Chapman Township.
A 2013 Hundai Elantra driven by Jayliz M. Figueroa, 22, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a guiderail, then went back onto the roadway before coming to a rest, troopers said. Figueroa and passenger Jashair J. Jones, 18, of Williamsport, sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. Figueroa will be cited with driving too fast for conditions and operating vehicle while operating privilege is suspended.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:56 p.m. Monday along Route 235, south of Shack Lane, Spring Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kelsey A. Gates, 27, of McAlisterville, was traveling south in a curve when it went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch, several shrubs and a fence, then fled the scene before becoming disabled, troopers reported. Gates was belted and uninjured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Corruption of minors
• Sometime March 21 in Monroe Township.
The Snapchat account of a 12-year-old Selinsgrove girl was hacked by an unknown male who allegedly began posting nude photos. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 8:05 p.m. Sunday along East Market Street, Freeburg.
Shyanne Shomper, 23, of Halifax, allegedly shoved a 25-year-old Freeburg man during an argument.
Disturbance
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 103 Penny Alley, Monroe Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged disturbance between roommates.
Retail theft
• Between 5:35 p.m Feb. 7 and 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Richard Dreisbach, 44, of Winfield, allegedly went through the self checkout aisle and failed to ring up items on two occasions. Stolen items included Ragu pasta sauce valued at $2.74, cream cheese valued at $1.64, Wrigley’s gum valued at $1, lunch meat valued at $7.81, potato salad valued at $2.36, Lipton iced tea valued at $4.98, raspberries valued at $2.78 and Wonder bread valued at $2.08.
Retail theft
• 4:24 p.m. April 19 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Nydia Torres, 46, of Sunbury, allegedly failed to ring ham valued at $6.82 and frozen pizza valued at 93 cents while in the self checkout aisle.
Recovered vehicle
• 5:08 p.m. Monday along Nola Lane and South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township.
Troopers on patrol in the area of Mahantango boat launch discovered an unoccupied 2008 Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen out of Bloomsburg and was turned over to police in Bloomsburg.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 9:33 p.m. Wednesday along Baker and Diamond streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru was stopped for an alleged suspended license. Michelle Szuhaj, 42, of Williamsport, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was noted. Charges were filed.
Motorcycle crash
• 2:29 p.m. Saturday along Trimble Road, west of Sugar Camp Road, Gamble Township.
A 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster Low XL driven by an unnamed person was traveling east in a right curve when it went out of control, off the right side of the roadway and onto its right side, troopers noted. The driver was not injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:50 p.m. Monday along East Penn Street, east of Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Muncy girl was at a stop sign when it pulled into the path of a westbound 2001 Ford Focus driven by Paul T. Phillips, 37, of Muncy. No one was injured. The girl will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:09 p.m. Friday along Route 220, north of Beaver Lake Road, Wolf Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Windstar driven by Timbrelle M.Busch, 43, of Hughesville, was traveling north when it went out of control, left the roadway to the right and struck two utility poles and went through a fence. Busch and her three passengers were belted and no injuries were noted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:56 p.m. April 17 along Route 15, south of Green Mountain Road, Cogan House Township.
A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Evolution driven by Amadou H. Mbodji, 26, of Le Roy, N.Y., was traveling south when it went into the left lane, onto the eastbound shoulder, struck a guiderail and came to rest, police reported. The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed on a snow-covered roadway, it was noted. Mbodji was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:35 p.m. April 17 along Route 118, west of Route 42, Jordan Township.
A westbound 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Zachary J. Hoffman, 21, of Honesdale, rotated clockwise across the eastbound lane, struck an embankment, continued rotating and came to a rest, troopers reported. Hoffman was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:02 a.m. April 18 along Route 15 south, north of Exit 148, Lewis Township.
A 2012 Peterbilt driven by Robert A. Levy, 39, of Elmira Heights, N.Y., was traveling south in the right lane when it crossed into the left lane, left the roadway, and struck an embankment, troopers noted. Levy was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:15 p.m. April 18 along Dauber Road, north of Rose Mary Drive, Lycoming Township.
A 2004 Acura TSX driven by Jason D. Shink, 35, of South Williamsport, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, troopers reported, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Shink was belted and was not injured. Troopers said Shink had consumed alcohol and charges were pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Terroristic threats
• 2:35 a.m. Monday at Harvest Moon Park Lot 34, Woodward Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported domestic and arrested a 34-year-old Linden man without incident. Charges were filed. The victim was reportedly a 22-year-old Linden woman.
Harassment
• 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at 51 Nisbet Terrace, Susquehanna Township.
Troopers responded to a reported harassment and determined a 17-year-old South Williamsport boy made threatening remarks toward Holly Ann Askey, 42, of Williamsport, it was noted.
Criminal trespass
• 3 p.m. Saturday along Sylvan Dell Road, Armstrong Township.
Tammie Duke, 48, of South Williampsort, allegedly remained on the property of a 48-year-old South Williamsport woman after repeatedly being told to leave.
Extortion/blackmail
• 8:37 p.m. April 18 at 119 Park Road, Watson Township.
Someone contacted Raymond Bauman, 39, of Jersey Shore, using a fraudulent account, troopers reported. When Bauman accepted a friend request, communication ensued and the suspect was able to hack Bauman’s cell phone and retrieve a nude video, it was noted. The suspect threatened to post the video publicly unless Bauman paid $3,500. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from motor vehicle
• 3:34 p.m. Monday in the area of 240 N. Main St., Clinton Township.
A brown wallet/clutch with a gold clasp valued at $25 and $40 in cash was taken from a 1999 Chevrolet, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• Between 4:15 and 4:50 p.m. April 3 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 68-year-old Hughesville woman left her wallet in the basket of a shopping cart, where it was taken, police noted. The wallet is valued at $50 and $60 was also stolen.
Theft
• Between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. April 17 at 2457 Route 654, Susquehanna Township.
A piece of construction equipment described as a Van Mark II aluminum frame with 10-foot siding break, valued at $1,500, was stolen from Sean Mackey, 56, of Trout Run, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 6:21 a.m. Sunday at Motel 6, 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in room 202 and discovered the person had taken multiple unknown narcotics and herbal substances, police said. The male was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for medical evaluation and issues related to overdose, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 10:57 p.m. April 7 along Grove and Wyoming streets, Williamsport.
Troopers recovered a backpack. Anyone wishing to claim the lost item may call 570-368-5700.
