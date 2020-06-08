Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:32 p.m. May 20 along Route 44 and Whitmoyer Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Ford Fusion for alleged offenses and allege Bobby Colon, 42, of Shamokin, was in possession of drug paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance. Colon was charged.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:57 p.m. Friday along Turbot Avenue, south of Michael Lane, Delaware Township.
A 2018 Toyota Sienna driven by William M. Michael, 77, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it went off the west shoulder in a right curve and struck a pair of utility poles, troopers reported. Michael was extricated by emergency personnel and transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unknown injury. He was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:23 p.m. Friday along I-180 east at mile marker 1, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 11:39 p.m. Wednesday at 9280 Route 405, Delaware Township.
Tiffany Poeth, 33, of Sunbury, and Angela Stock, 34, of Watsontown, allegedly engaged in a physical altercation. Both were charged.
Drug possession
• 3:01 a.m. Thursday at 9280 Route 405, Delaware Township.
Michael Raup, 32, of Allenwood, was taken into custody on an active warrant and found in possession of methamphetamine and LSD, troopers reported. He was jailed in Northumberland County.
Burglary
• Between May 23 and 9:12 a.m. May 24 along Everitt Lane, Turbot Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person. Through an investigation, Terrance B. Biccum, 52, of Mount Carmel, was found in possession of multiple firearms, jewelry and multiple other items, it was noted. Biccum allegedly burglarized a residence at 185 Everitt Lane, and was jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $75,000 bail, police said.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
• 12:24 p.m. June 1 along Route 225, east of Hepner Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A 2015 Isuzu driven by William G. Reagan, 26, of New Cumberland, was traveling north when it left the east side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, went out of control, across both travel lanes and struck a guiderail, troopers noted. Reagan was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Cynthia M. Wagner, Michael P. Wagner, Charlotte G. Warner, Arnold E. Warner Jr. and Cindy L. Warner to Caroline J. Warner, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Snyder Union Northumberland Habitat for Humanity to Ashley Hunter and Kimberly Hunter, property in Milton, $152,000.
• Westbranch Real Estate Development LP and Wesbranch Development LLC to Rolling Ridge Phase III Association Inc., property in Milton, $1.
• Patricia J. Buckley to James Nickelson and Melissa Nickelson, property in Milton, $1.
• Julie B. Tetreault and Steven D. Tetreault to SST Real Estate LLC, property in Turbotville, $250,000.
• Alan K. Romig and Susan L. Romig to Romig Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Alan K. Romig, Susan L. Romig and Barbara J. Wise trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Ronald L. Cochran and Doris E. Cochran to Ronald L. Cochran and Doris E. Cochran, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Frances E. Kepler Family Protection Trust, Lewis B. Kepler Jr. trustee and Amy Kepler Waldrun trustee and individually to Amy Kepler Waldron and John L. Waldron, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• John R. Sensenig and Jean L. Sensenig to Brendon L. Burkholder and Amber N. Burkholder, property in Delaware Township, $500,000.
• Paul S. Dubendorf, Christine L. Dubendorf and Christine L. Zimmerman to Paul S. Dubendorf and Christine L. Dubendorf, property in Delaware Township, $1.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Amanda Jo Wright, 27, of Mifflinburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony criminal use of a communications facility. Felony counts of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver were dismissed.
• Shannon M. Parrish III, 33, of Milton, received one year probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin E. Reed, 50, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Steven E. Hollenbach Jr., 44, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI high rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Amy A. Orner, 31, of Milton, received nine months to three years confinement for a guilty plea to felony robbery inflict threat of immediate bodily injury. Five felony counts of burglary and related conspiracy charges were dismissed.
Plea Court
• Justin L. Krouse, 41, of Mifflinburg, entered a no contest plea to first offense DUI, highest rate of alcohol.
• Stanley W. Griffin Jr., 24, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 2:22 p.m. Thursday along Westbranch Highway, north of the county line, Union Township.
A 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary R. Morell, 29, of Lewisburg, was traveling north when it struck a cement median barrier, troopers noted. Morell was belted and was not injured. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers added.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:17 p.m. Saturday along Church Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Zhejiang CFMOTO Power CF500AU driven by a 9-year-old Mifflinburg boy attempted to cross Church Road westbound and struck a southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Steven E. Ward, 57, of Mifflinburg. The boy and his passenger were wearing helmets and the passenger, a 10-year-old Tremont boy sustained a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
• 9:43 p.m. Wednesday along Westbranch Highway, south of Kelly Square, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Rav4 driven by Donna M. Gray, 85, of New Columbia, was traveling north when it struck a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Timothy J. Spradley Jr., 19, of Milton. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Gray will be cited with one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.
Strangulation
• 5:50 p.m. May 27 along White Deer Avenue, Gregg Township.
A 26-year-old Mifflinburg man allegedly shoved, hit and choked a 22-year-old Allenwood woman.
Retail theft
• 1:50 p.m May 14 at Sunoco, 16862 Route 15, Gregg Township.
Someone entered the store and took two items, troopers said.
Theft
• 11:58 a.m. June 2 at RiverWoods, 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Kelly Township.
Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $20 from Barbara Burgess, 78, of Lewisburg.
Theft
• 10:04 a.m. May 29 along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township.
Various plumbing-related items valued at $250 were stolen from a 54-year-old Selinsgrove man at Sunoco, Columbia Road, police reported.
Retail theft
• 1:57 p.m. Thursday at Lewisburg Antiques, 105 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Someone entered the store and stole 12 Peace dollars valued at $22 each, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• 7:21 a.m. June 2 at 126 White Deer Ave., White Deer Township.
Someone slashed two tires on a vehicle belonging to Zayne Hicks, 21, of White Deer, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• 4 a.m. Sunday along Route 304, Union Township.
The front windshield of a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to a 59-year-old Mifflinburg man was broken. Damages were estimated at $200. The victim refused to prosecute, troopers noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 6:40 a.m. Saturday along Route 54 at County Line Road, Limestone Township.
A 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Rebecca Rios, 42, of Turbotville, was traveling south when it attempted to turn onto Route 54 and was struck by an eastbound 1930 Ford Street Rod driven by Benjamin J. Keiffer, 32, of Watsontown, it was reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Rios will be issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
