Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Hit and run
• Rear of 314 Main St., Watsontown.
Miguel Flores-Santos, of Reading, was charged with accidents causing damage to property after he allegedly backed a 2019 International truck into a loading dock and a garage at the rear of 314 Main St. Flores-Santos allegedly fled the scene without notifying anyone of the accident.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
• 2:22 p.m. April 25 along Black Mill Road, at Maple Lane, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Angela M. Miller, 39, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it failed to yield right of way and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus driven by Nathan M. Hixson, 18, of Sunbury. No injuries were reported. Both drivers were belted. Miller was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 8:52 p.m. Friday along Route 61 at West Valley Avenue, Shamokin Township.
A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Corey P. Wagner, 20, of Northumberland, was traveling south when it attempted a left turn against a red light and struck a northbound 2011 Volvo SC90 driven by Lisa G. Bonshock, 51, of Shamokin, troopers noted. All were belted. A passenger in the Ford, Ashley M. Naugle, 19, of Winfield, and Bonshock sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. Wagner will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:45 p.m. Thursday along Route 147, west of Boyer Hill Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2005 Saab 93 driven by Dillon W. Barnett, 25, of Penns Creek, was traveling south at an unsafe speed, troopers noted. The vehicle went out of control due to hydroplaning, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and flipped onto its driver’s side, police noted. Barnett and passengers Logan A. Beachel, 19, of McClure, and Brandon L. Barnett, 26, of Beavertown, each sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers noted. None of them were belted. Dillon will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:51 a.m. April 16 along Route 125, east of Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
A 2008 Kenworth Northwest driven by Victor H. Sanchez, 55, of Elizabeth, N.J., was traveling south at a speed above the posted limit when it failed to take a right curve, police reported. Sanchez was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
• Between 5 and 6 a.m. April 26 at 2465 Route 61, Shamokin Township.
Someone allegedly used the credit card information of Dana Stettler, 50, of Sunbury, to make two fraudulent purchases totaling $250. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft
• Between noon Feb. 28 and noon March 5 at 1617 Camp Road, Snydertown.
A Carftsman roofing hammer valued at $25, heat gun valued at $25 and green socket set valued at $50 were reportedly taken from John Simeone, 52, of Sunbury.
Bad checks
• Between March 29, 2019 and Feb. 14 along Route 147, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said Joshua Kovaschetz, 40, of Ashland, passed a back check for rent to a 76-year-old Sunbury man.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 6:39 a.m. Monday at 110 Mountain View Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers responded to a welfare check for a woman sitting alongside the roadway. Drug paraphernalia was found and Kerri Leggore, 28, of Mechanicsburg, was charged.
State Police At Milton Vehicle, scooter (injury)
• 11:36 a.m. Sunday along Mahoning Street, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 1985 Chevrolet C10 driven by Robert E. Cook, 51, of Northumberland, was traveling west when it turned in front of a 2013 Genuine Scooter driven by Matthew P. Ferry, 51, of Milton. The scooter slowed, went out of control and came to rest facing south. Ferry was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury, police said. Cook will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:36 a.m. Saturday along Route 147 north, south of Industrial Park Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Justin L. Hollar, 30, of Northumberland, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No injuries were noted.
Theft from building
• 2 a.m. April 22 at 5100 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Someone allegedly took a comforter valued at $250 from the Laundry Room of Milton.
Courthouse Sentences
• Matthew Haydt, 32, of Weissport, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Joanne E. Andruscavage, 40, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, costs of prosecution, $10,450 restitution to Harry Prezkop for fictitious reports.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 1:19 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 south, White Deer Township.
A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert J. Shipe, 42, of Sunbury, hydroplaned, went out of control, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch, troopers reported. Shipe was belted and was not injured.
Firearm found/surrendered
• 12:50 p.m. Sunday along White Deer Pike/White Deer Creek Road, West Buffalo Township.
A black Valley Arms muzzleloader was found and turned over to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Scattering rubbish
• Between April 25 and 27, Hetrick Ridge Road, Beaver Township.
Multiple white chicken carcasses were discarded at the location, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-374-8145.
Underage drinking
• 1:05 a.m. Sunday at Econo Lodge, 3249 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and discovered a 17-year-old Northumberland girl “grossly” under the influence of alcohol. She was cited.
Activity report
• April.
Total incidents, 1,484; criminal offenses reported, 74; total founded criminal offenses, 70; criminal offenses cleared, 43; criminal arrests, 40; crashes, 23; criminal arrests, 40; crashes, 23; hit-and-run crashes, 7; injured, 3; DUI arrests, 3; DUI-related crashes, 1; traffic citations, 21; warnings, 10.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 5 a.m. April 14 at 411 Turkey Path Road, Anthony Township.
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash and noted the driver fled the scene. Tyler Roy, 27, of Linden, was identified and interviewed, at which time he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. A 2010 Ford F250 Supercab was allegedly involved. Charges were filed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:08 p.m. Thursday along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2012 Mazda driven by Jacqula D. Moore, 27, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it went out of control, crossed the northbound lane, left the roadway, struck a tree and embankment, troopers noted. Moore and a child passenger were taken by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected injuries, police added. The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:44 p.m. Thursday along Middle Road, west of Quarry Road, Limestone Township.
A 2018 Dodge Challenger driven by Christopher M. Aungst, 46, of Jersey Shore, was traveling west when it hydroplaned off the right curb and struck a utility pole, troopers said. Speed played a role in the crash, it was noted. Aungst was belted and was not injured. Troopers said he received two summary traffic warnings.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:59 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 north, north of Route 184, Cogan House Township.
A 2013 Ford Fiesta driven by Bradley L. Holliday, 71, of Wellsboro, was traveling north in the right lane when it began to rotate with standing water on the roadway, troopers said. The vehicle went across the left lane of travel, down an embankment, struck a ditch and rotated onto its driver’s side. Holliday was belted and sustained a suspected injury, but was not transported.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:12 p.m. Sunday along Route 44 south, east of Lorson Road, Limestone Township.
A 1997 Subaru Legacy driven by Robert L. Pitt, 35, of Pennsdale, was traveling north in the right lane when it turned right, pulled over and noticed the vehicle was dripping oil and smoking. The vehicle continued east and began smoking again, at which time the rear axle caught fire. The vehicle became engulfed, troopers said. No one was injured.
Motorcycle vs. deer (injury)
• 12:48 p.m. Saturday along Route 220, east of Roaring Run Road, Shrewsbury Township.
A 2016 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy driven by Matthew D. Pendrak, 32, of Hughesville, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Pendrak was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury.
Fleeing and eluding
• 12:59 a.m. Saturday along Sherman and East Third streets, Williamsport.
Troopers attempted to stop a sedan for alleged violations when a pursuit was initiated and the sedan crashed into parked vehicle, troopers reported. The driver fled the scene, it was noted.
Harassment
• 9:18 p.m. Friday along Turkey Bottom Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A 27-year-old Muncy woman and 30-year-old Muncy man were cited after an investigation into an alleged domestic dispute.
Trespass
• Between 8 and 11:57 a.m. Monday along Longreach Lane, Muncy Township.
Dennis Chestnut, 53, of Muncy, allegedly went onto property belonging to a 65-year-old Pennsdale man after being told previously to stay off the property.
Drug possession
• 10:25 a.m. April 11 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
A 2006 Honda Accord was stopped for multiple alleged violations when the driver and passenger were alleged to be in possession of drugs. Both were arrested, police noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6 p.m. April 19 and 1 p.m. April 20 at 5511 Moreland Baptist Road, Jordan Township.
Someone punctured the tires on a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier belonging to Jodi Cisowski, 35, of Unityville, troopers noted. Damages were estimated at $200.
Criminal mischief
• Between April 20 and 10:40 a.m. Monday along Route 220 and Bartlow Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the property of a 70-year-old Hughesville man and broke the front window on a Case 580 Super L backhoe, causing $500 in damage, troopers noted.
Suicide attempt
• 2:23 p.m. Saturday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated an attempted suicide at Econo Lodge. The person was stable and transported to a hospital for treatment, it was noted.
Theft
• Between 3 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday along Clarence Fry Road, Fairfield Township.
Someone took three lawn ornaments, described as blue frogs,2 1/2 feet tall, playing musical instruments and valued at $10 each, from the lawn of a 62-year-old Montoursville woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.