HARRISBURG (AP) — A state commission that creates sentencing policy for Pennsylvania’s criminal courts is approving a new risk-assessment formula to help judges determine which defendants aren’t likely to be violent reoffenders, but critics say it’s based on discriminatory data and could expand prison ranks.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing voted 7-2 recently to approve the formula. The vote comes nine years after lawmakers ordered it to help curb Pennsylvania’s then-rising prison population by using alternative forms of punishment for offenders who aren’t threats to public safety.
One criticism is that the formula considers a defendant’s criminal history, which critics say discriminates against minorities who are disproportionately policed.
The commission suggests the formula could lead to increased use of sentencing alternatives and more limited use of probation.
It’s to start in 2020.
Animal welfare workers seize 55 dogs, puppies from home
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Animal welfare authorities say 55 dogs and puppies were rescued from a Pennsylvania home after they received a call about unsanitary conditions there.
The officers removed 22 cane corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 border collies, three Pomeranian-husky mixes and a Doberman pinscher from the property in Lancaster County, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals officials say many of the rescued dogs were suffering from upper respiratory infections.
All the puppies will be quarantined at the PSPCA in Philadelphia for at least two weeks as they recover.
Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, says “it is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal.”
She said the proprietor marketed animals on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments.
Game agency frees bull elk from tangle of Pennsylvania fence
BENEZETTE — A bull elk is back in the wilds of Elk County after a team from the Pennsylvania Game Commission freed it from a tangle of fence.
The agency said it received multiple calls last week that reported the animal had been caught up in more than 20 feet of woven wire fencing near the town of Benezette.
The elk had wrapped the fencing around both antlers and became stuck beside a tree.
Game wardens worked with an elk biologist aide to sedate and free the bull, which was exhausted but in excellent health.
He was fitted with a GPS collar.
Coroner: Inmate’s mysterious death was from natural causes
A 21-year-old inmate in Pennsylvania whose death under mysterious circumstances sparked weeks of protest succumbed to natural causes, the coroner said recently.
Ty’rique Riley had swelling in his brain and blood vessels, clots in his lungs and a failing kidney, ailments that likely progressed over days or weeks, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said at a news conference.
The coroner said that he doesn’t know what caused the fatal inflammation, but that it could have been a virus, cocaine or both, adding that cocaine was found in Riley’s system. Toxicology testing did not indicate how much cocaine was in Riley’s body or when he took it.
Authorities have said Riley struggled with guards at Dauphin County Prison and became unresponsive after he was placed in a restraint chair, a device used to immobilize inmates at risk of hurting themselves or others. He was taken to a hospital June 26 and died there July 1.
Photos taken at the funeral home and released by Riley’s family showed his battered body.
But Hetrick said the bruising had nothing to do with his death.
The illness that killed him “could very well be viral, or it could be drug induced, but either way, his cause of death is natural, and has nothing to do with any bruising that was on his body,” the coroner said. “We did not see any trauma on his body that would have caused him to die.”
The family’s attorney, Riley Ross III, said the coroner’s report will be reviewed by an independent expert, adding the family isn’t satisfied with the results of the investigation. He also questioned why it took eight days for the prison to take Riley to the hospital, given his symptoms.
“We are in the early stages of this, and we look forward to fighting for the family to get answers,” Ross said.
Riley had no criminal record before police showed up at his door June 18. In court documents, police said he struck his father in the chest, neck and back with a large sledgehammer in an “unprovoked attack” at their home around 4:45 a.m.
The family has disputed that account.
His father, Thomas Matthews, said his son had heard noises outside, thought an intruder was lurking and grabbed a sledgehammer. Thomas, who had been sleeping, said he told Riley to put it away and go back to bed. Riley refused. Thomas said he tried to get the sledgehammer away from his son, took a hard fall and then had trouble with his pacemaker. That prompted Riley’s mother to call 911.
Hetrick said Riley’s odd behavior on the night of his arrest and at the prison was likely caused by the swelling in his brain.
“He was seeing reality differently than you and I would see it,” the coroner said. “It altered his behavior.”
Riley’s death sparked weekly protests outside the lockup, which houses about 1,000 inmates in the Pennsylvania capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.