WATSONTOWN — Multiple first responders who were working during a protest held Sunday, June 28, in Watsontown may have been exposed to COVID-19, leading police to issue an advisory for anyone in attendance to contact their physician for guidance. The Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Milton was closed Wednesday, July 1, for decontamination.
"We have been informed that multiple first responders who were working for the recent protest in Watsontown have tested positive for COVID-19," an initial release issued on the Watsontown Police Department Facebook page said. "We urge anyone who was in attendance to contact your primary health care physician for further guidance."
"We are setting up testing for all the first responders (who were) at the scene," Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite said. "Two troopers at the scene are reported as infected."
Later in the evening, the department issued an updated statement on its Facebook page.
"There is conflicting information on whether or not the troopers working the protest tested positive," the statement said. "It is confirmed that the Milton barracks of the state police have had an outbreak of COVID-19. The troopers in attendance were from the Milton barracks. All precautions will be taken regardless and all first responders will be tested."
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton issued a press release Wednesday, July 1, which said the barracks was closed for "a thorough decontamination cleaning."
"Phone calls have been routed to surrounding PSP stations as of (Tuesday, June 30)," the release said. "The station plans on reopening later (Wednesday, July 1) after decontamination. All calls for service will still be handled."
Tpr. Mark Reasner, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, referred all inquiries on the matter to Tpr. Angela Bieber, of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.
Bieber said all information to be released by Pennsylvania State Police was included in the release.
"As of (Tuesday, June 30) throughout the commonwealth there are 10 enlisted troopers and one civilian on leave due to a COVID-19 positive test," the release said.
"If Not Us, Then Who?", the group which organized the protest, posted on its Facebook page that it was informed four troopers who were at the protest tested positive for COVID-19.
"The troopers who were tested positive were holding the perimeter of the event in their vehicles with very little contact with any participant," the group posted.
It also said anyone who was at the event should take their health seriously and get tested for COVID-19 "just to be safe."
"We know the risks associated with having our events, but we want everyone to be as safe and careful as possible," the group posted. "We do not know how the troopers contracted the virus, but they were tested positive after our event."
Witherite said his department is now taking even more precautions, including doing more thorough cleanings of doors and inside the station.
"No one here currently has any symptoms," he said. "We contacted the protestors also to make sure they contact their health care providers."
In its release, Pennsylvania State Police said it "leverages advancing technology and effective resource allocation" through the use of "patrol zone" concepts, which enables troopers to remain on patrol within their assigned areas for the balance of their shifts.
"Each vehicle is equipped with a mobile office that allows troopers to complete reports, access the records management system and communicate with supervisors without the need to return to the station," the release said. "Troop F patrol zones — and the number of troopers assigned to each zone — will not be changed by the current conditions."
