TURBOTVILLE — In between dancing across the stage and sitting behind the wheel of realistic-looking car, the cast members of an upcoming musical production took time out to praise their parents and school staff for making the production possible.
Warrior Run Middle School students in grade six through eight will stage “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31 and 2 p.m. Feb. 1 in the high school auditorium.
The show centers around Caractacus Potts, who sets out to restore an old car with the help of his children. The family quickly discovers the car is magic, but must fight off individuals with evil intentions.
Lillian Wertz, who plays Truly Scrumptious, said her father Gerald Wertz led the way in building the car prop that will appear on stage. She assisted with its construction.
“We worked on it over Christmas break,” she said. “He continued to work on it a really, really long time... All of our parents have been really involved.
“It’s a cool feeling to know your parents support you.”
Dohnavyn Warren, who plays Baron Bomburst, said he’s thankful for the community support the production is receiving.
“It’s weird to think how many people are putting effort into this,” he said.
In addition to the work by the parents, Madeline Stoudt, who plays Baroness Bomburst, credited production director Joleine Bergmueller with the work she is putting into the show.
“Mrs. Bergmueller means so much to all of us,” she said. “She’s very supportive. She wants us to do so well.”
“I’m so glad to have her as our director,” Warren added. “She comes in with a smile every day. She’s so supportive of us.”
Bergmueller credits the students and parents with the work they are putting into the show.
“Every year, it’s a great group of kids,” she said. “This year, they have meshed really well... They have done a lot of the choreography.”
Bergmueller is thankful for the parents who have been helping to prepare for the show.
“I have a core group of parents who are volunteering,” she said. “They have been great this year.”
Rehearsals for the musical started in November, and have been occurring six days per week since the beginning of the year.
“It’s a fun show,” Bergmueller said. “It has an element of magic, it has comedy... It’s something the whole family will enjoy.”
Judah Kennel, who plays Caractacus Potts, agreed that those who take in the show will enjoy it.
“This musical is really fun and upbeat,” he said. “Mostly, it’s all fun and the songs are happy.”
The students are also enjoying stepping into their roles.
“I love playing my part because it’s an extreme version of myself,” said Julia Musgrave, who plays Child Catcher. “I get to act creepy.”
Aurora Cieslukowski plays Natasha the Spy while her friend Gabrielle Staman plays Goran the Spy. The two are enjoying having scenes together.
“Our parts are intermingled,” Cieslukowski said. “We are both spies. We play off of each other really well.”
“We are friends,” Staman added. “It’s easier because we know each other so well.”
Alena Shaffer, who plays Toymaker, is also enjoying the role she has been cast in.
“The best part about playing the Toymaker is I get to be a hero,” she said. “The Child Catcher has kidnapped the children. We make an elaborate plan to save the children... It’s fun to play the hero.”
The cast features: Judah Kennel as Caractacus Potts, Lillian Wertz as Truly Scrumptious, Daniel Jones as Jeremy Potts, Madelyn Brosius as Jemima Potts, Dohnavyn Warren as Baron Bomburst, Madeline Stoudt as Baroness Bomburst, Aurora Cieslukowski as Natasha the Spy, Gabrielle Staman as Goran the Spy, Quentin Frank as Grandpa, Alena Shaffer as Toymaker, Julia Musgrave as Child Catcher, Brayden Warner as Mr. Coggins, Christopher Jones as Junkman/Lord Scrumptious, Elle Bowers as Miss Phillips, Jane Petrin as Violet, Braego Cieslukowski as Sid, Meghan Rovenolt as Turkey Farmer, Katie Zaktansky as Tanya, Rory Dunnick as Marta, Madalynn Crisman as Greta, Sara Gehrum as Lisel, Kelsey Hoffman as Chef, Alivia Ritenour as Chef, Hannah Diehl as Fair Announcer.
Appearing as children, townspeople, candy factory workers and soldiers are: Chole Burden, Katelyn Emery, Hayden Fisher, Liberty Martin, Ella Printzenhoff, Jessica Wagner, Eva Chmielewski, Jessica Frey, Maddie Lewis, Ben Musgrave, Summer Rovenolt and Helen Wertz.
In addition to Bermueller, members of the staff and crew include Jacob Craig, Hannah Craig and Josh Backowitz.
