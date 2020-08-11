KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has announced its new and incoming freshman and transfer students for the fall semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Brooke Bartlow of Montgomery.
• Madison Blickley of Turbotville.
• Holly Fegley of Coal Township.
• Thomas Hetherington of Lewisburg.
• Nina Willow of Milton.
