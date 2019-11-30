Bargain store to open Monday

MILTON — A new bargain store will be opening its doors to the community on Monday.
The HandUP Dollar Bargain Basement’s grand opening celebration will take place Monday at the new store’s location, next to the HandUP Foundation’s Recycling Center at the corner of Mahoning and Willow streets.
Doug Diven, HandUP Foundation founder, said the new store is an extension of the foundation’s existing thrift store.
“We’ve always prided ourselves in the fact that our store put out the best-quality clothing,” he said. “People wanted not just the good stuff. They wanted the dollar bin.”
The store will feature clothing items, with some imperfections, for $1 each. Other items available for purchase at the store will include books and household items.
Several regulars who shop at the thrift store have had a chance to preview the items available in the bargain store.
Fran Ferris was recently looking through the items in the new store.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I love it. I’m a frequent shopper (in the thrift store). They know me by name.”
Monday’s grand opening celebration will feature refreshments. Discount coupons will also be hidden inside the clothing bins.
The new store will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Those are the same hours of operation as the foundation’s thrift store.
