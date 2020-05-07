HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,070 new positive cases of COVID-19, and an additional 310 deaths in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of deaths related to coronavirus to 3,416.
Locally, the largest jump came in Lycoming County, where an additional nine cases were reported, bringing the county total of positive cases to 99.
One additional case was reported in Northumberland (112) and Union (40) counties. Montour (50) and Snyder (33) remained level. Columbia County is the area county with the most cases (306) and deaths (21).
The state also reported additional positive cases in nursing and personal health facilities. Lycoming County has two facilities with cases, 35 among residents, and eight among staff, with four deaths in those facilities.
Northumberland County no longer has a facility listed. Union County has a facility listed with one staffer testing positive. Twenty-four deaths have been reported in Columbia County nursing or personal health facilities.
The state has not released information about specific facilities.
