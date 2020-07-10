MILTON — The Afro-Latino culture is a rich one to be celebrated. Two Northumberland County men have launched a podcast to highlight their culture, while showcasing that they’re just “regular guys.”
Aubyn Johnson, who lives in Milton, and Chandler Figueroa, who is from Sunbury, started their AfroLatinos podcast during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson’s father, Dr. Brian Johnson, is African-American. His mother, Darlene Garcia-Johnson, is of Dominican descent. Figueroa moved to the mainland United States from the territory of Puerto Rico in 2010, when he was just 10 years old.
Figueroa is now a student at the New York Film Academy.
To date, Johnson and Figueroa have recorded six episodes of their podcast using Anchor.fm.
The two said their first podcast focused on identity, and what it means to be Afro-Latino.
“A lot of nations of the Caribbean islands, the people identify themselves as African descent,” Johnson explained. “The Caribbean was a major stopping point of the African slave trade.”
Johnson has worked as a Spanish teacher in the Shikellamy School District since 2018. Figueroa is a 2019 Shikellamy graduate.
The two became acquainted with one another as Johnson was serving as an assistant director of the school’s musical, which Figueroa appeared in.
However, they became friends after both later auditioned for a production of “West Side Story” presented by the Community Theater League in Williamsport. The two had talked for months about starting their own podcast to showcase the Afro-Latino culture.
While Johnson now teaches Spanish, he didn’t learn the language until 2010, while a student at the Milton Area High School.
“My dad doesn’t speak Spanish,” Johnson said. “My mom’s first language was Spanish... I didn’t realize that part of who I am.”
He also noted that by his appearance many people initially identify him as being black.
“There’s so much more to me than being black,” Johnson said.
Figueroa spoke only Spanish when his family moved to the mainland United States, but quickly picked up on the English language.
He and his parents — Abi and Eva Luciano — have continued to embrace their culture.
“The traditions are still there,” Figueroa said. “We do the typical family gatherings on holidays... We speak Spanish every day. Living here with straight English, we could forget Spanish.”
“A lot of times, as minorities, we almost have to just be a minority,” Johnson said. “While our cultures and our races are important, we are more than black and Hispanic.”
The podcast, the two said, is a way to show that they’re also regular people.
“We want to show our lives,” Johnson said. “We talk about things normal people talk about. We talk about music, TV, movies, everyday life.”
While they do talk about their cultures, the two also have fun with their podcast.
“We like to, in the midst of all the troubles our world is going through, laugh,” Johnson said. “We want people to be able to laugh, and smile and have fun.”
While their first podcast was recorded in April, the two have tried to make a weekly recording. However, due to the light-hearted nature of what they’re doing the men took several weeks off following the death of George Floyd.
“We didn’t feel like laughing or joking,” Johnson said.
While they do have a good time with their podcasts, they also take it seriously.
“To me, it’s like a job now,” Figueroa said. “It’s something I really enjoy doing. It’s a couple of hours to relax and talk.”
While some topics of their podcasts are planned well in advance, others are made the day the two sit down to make a recording.
Each episode includes a fun segment in which the two ask each other 15 trivia questions, primarily focusing on the entertainment world. They hope to eventually incorporate their fiancees into that segment.
The two are also planning some topics for future podcasts.
“We have talked about bringing in other guest speakers,” Johnson said, adding they hope to have a speaker to address race in the world of theater.
The two hope their podcasts serve as an inspiration to younger Afro-Latinos.
“Understanding your worth and who you are is important,” Johnson said.
While they do have rich cultures to be celebrated, he said African-Americans and Latinos are regular people who can accomplish anything.
“We all have the ability to become great,” Johnson said. “If you want it, go after it.”
The podcasts can be found by searching online for AfroLatinos or by visiting the Facebook page of the same name.
