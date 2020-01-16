MILTON — Classmates are remembering Brett Misavage as a personable individual who carried a sense of professionalism from his high school days into a career as an educator.
Misavage, a 1986 graduate of the Milton Area High School and former Shikellamy School District superintendent, passed away Jan. 7 in South Carolina. He was 51.
Misavage served as Shikellamy superintendent from December 2016 through June 2019. Prior to that, he was the principal of Chief Shikellamy Elementary School years.
Carl Albertson, Walter Patynski and Ellen Stauffer were members of Milton’s Class of 1986 and were friends with Misavage. The three said members of their class have remained close over the years.
“The connection between, not just Brett and I but the Class of ‘86, it began at a very young age,” Albertson said.
“Brett has been one of my dearest friends since Tiny Tot Pre-School,” Stauffer said. “When I think of Brett, I think of a kind, genuine man, a man I am blessed to be able to call my friend.”
“Not only me and Brett, but a group of us, really our entire class... we were very tight knit,” Patynski said. “Brett was obviously part of a tight group that I was part of... We all participated in athletics, in numerous sports.”
According to Patynski, Misavage played baseball, football and basketball.
“Brett was the quarterback on the football team,” Patynski said.
He was also pitcher on the baseball team and on the basketball team’s starting lineup.
“It was kind of like a leadership position on those teams,” Patynski said. “He did the right thing and led by example.”
In 1985, Stauffer said her now husband Tom was playing baseball for Mifflinburg when his team went up against Misavage and the Milton team.
“Brett was pitching a no-hitter late into the game,” Stauffer recalled. “A Mifflinburg batter came to the plate and earned a base hit. As that player was standing on first base, Brett left the mound and walked over to first base to congratulate him. That player was Tom Stauffer.”
Albertson said Misavage carried his leadership traits from high school into his career as an educator.
“Many people looked up to him,” Albertson said. “He never felt like he was better than everyone else... I think he saw the value of inclusion, including everybody, regardless of their interests or passions.
“That definitely drove him, I’m sure, toward education and administration,” Albertson continued. “He cared about everybody... He was one of those genuinely nice people who cared.”
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan had professional contact with Misavage while he was a superintendent in Shikellamy.
“Originally a Miltonian, Brett’s kind ways made those who knew him lucky,” Keegan said. “He will be remembered for being a man of good character. He was caring, committed, humble and treated others with respect and dignity.
“As we raise kindness in our society, he was a man who made a difference in the lives he touched, a role model to emulate.”
A friendship which started in childhood continued into college and adulthood between Patynski and Misavage.
“Brett and I went to Penn State together,” Patynski said. “He played on the baseball team there and I was friends with most on the baseball team... We roomed there for a few years together, until he ended up going to James Madison (University).”
He said Misavage had long aspired to attend Penn State.
“We always had a thing for Penn State, growing up,” Patynski said. “It was always his dream to go there. He got a scholarship and ended up pitching for them.”
The two continued their close friendship over the years.
“Brett was always the guy who enjoyed having a good time, being rather light-hearted and having fun,” Patynski recalled. “When it was time to be serious and get to work, he was ready to do that... He embodied that in his professional career as he continued on, as a teacher and administrator. He cared for everybody and liked to have fun.”
Albertson noted that their group of friends were close both in sports and in their spare time.
“He was competitive, in anything,” Albertson said, of Misavage. “As much time as I spent with him, we would play pool, we would play ping pong.
“The camaraderie that you get from athletics, that kept us close,” he continued. “We had a lot of fun.”
When Misavage first moved back to Central Pennsylvania after teaching in Virginia, Patynski said he, Misavage and Albertson were neighbors.
“I live in Danville,” Patynski said. “When he moved back, he built a house 100 yards away from me.”
He stressed that Misavage lived by the ideals which he displayed.
“People that knew him... would agree he had a great outlook on life,” Patynski said. “He appreciated every day. He appreciated others. You live by those golden rules, you treat others as you want to be treated. He tried to treat everybody equal.”
A memorial service for Misavage has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Shikellamy High School.
