LEWISBURG — William Cameron Engine Company staff had a time of reflection this morning.
WCEC Chief Jamie Blount said company members draped their badges in black to remember the firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 343 New York City firefighters who died as the result of the attacks that day included two paramedics and a chaplain.
The company also restricted non-essential services for a time.
Blount said all on hand used the time from 8:46 to 10:28 a.m. to watch broadcast reports of the 18th anniversary of the attacks and reflect. The time period recalled the time from the first attack to the minute the second World Trade Center tower fell.
Blount said the tribute would be mindful of all the first responders from that day, and of the men and women who have endured health troubles and sometimes died as a result of exposure to hazardous materials during cleanup of the site.
