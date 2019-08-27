Students setting up LAHS food pantry

LEWISBURG — Grace Rosevear and Abby Gilger, Lewisburg Area High School students, recently told school directors about their senior graduation project.
They named it Dragon2Go and it will be a food and supplies pantry. It is not only intended for those who have been identified as in poverty, but also for students who have not been officially identified but need support.
Gilger told the board the food and hygiene pantry would be in a safe and inviting place at the high school. It will be open on Fridays and before extended breaks and be attended by volunteers, staff or teachers.
“Our goal is to ensure that each student is given the help they deserve to succeed in both the classroom and in life,” Gilger noted. “And to make strides on the elimination of financial and food insecurity.”
Rosevear recently was named a junior board member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, She said it was helpful in that it opened her eyes to certain problems, but big events also inspired Dragon2Go.
“With the government shutdown happening last winter, that was something I felt I could relate to more,” Rosevear said. “I knew more people affected by it. Then it sort of got me brainstorming about the ideas.”
Food insecurity at school is more complex than most people realize.
“We think this is a really big problem in the high school that has been overlooked,” Rosevear said. “We’re really excited to get this off the ground and hope students become aware and actually don't feel the stigma around a normal food bank.”
Rosevear said a commitment to confidentiality of students recipients was made early on. The co-founders, long-time friends, pledged to stay behind the scenes.
“We want to make sure it is available for students,” Rosevear said. “There are so many kids that are unidentified, that teachers don't know about, that staff don't know about. That's why we think this is a really good solution to it.”
Rosevear cited figures which indicated 28% of households in East Buffalo Township, 42% of households in Kelly Township and 64% of households in Lewisburg Borough were Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) or in poverty. She noted ALICE, a United Way category indicating “working poor,” was difficult to identify.
Grab-n-go snacks like granola bars, snack mix, and non- perishables will be available as well as soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and feminine hygiene products.
Local businesses will make a monthly donation, Gilger said. Rosevear noted that donors have asked that Dragon2Go match their donations within a year.
Donations and commitments have been accepted to date from Weis Markets, Country Cupboard, Pompeii Street Soap and Dunkin Donuts. There have also been donations of a mini-fridge, gift cards from the United Way and a $5,000 donation for inventory.
But carry bags were needed as well as volunteer staff. Rosevear added that a SisterFriend grant has also been applied for.
They will also seek seniors who are now juniors so Dragon2Go may be sustained from one year to the next.
Rosevear and Gilger were complimented by Principal Paula Reber, the project’s mentor, for their organization and commitment. They expect the budget to be about $7,000 for the first year.
An account has been set up for donations from the public. Checks to Lewisburg Area High School may be made out and mailed, with “Dragon2Go” in the memo line, to LAHS, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.