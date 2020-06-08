LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) staffers were busy in the last two weeks getting parts of the Lewisburg Community Park ready for summer use.
This summer, said Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, the idea would be to keep the spirit of the season alive while ensuring safety among participants. The 10-week BVRA Summer Day Camp, for example, would be modified.
“We are traditionally an outdoor camp,” said Brough. “We’ve cut our enrollment in half this year.”
Brough said the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would be followed. A maximum attendance of no more than 16 will be the rule at the BVRA Summer Day Camp to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. The number was about half of what the camp usually attracts.
Shannon Howe, BVRA nature program director, said parent drop-off and pick-up of children would also be different. She said there will be screening every day on arrival.
“That is a way for us to document how are campers are feeling and how we can support parents and the environment we are creating,” Howe said. “We have a non-contact thermometer that we will be using every day and documenting that.”
Howe said they have proper personal protective equipment and will be doing lots of cleaning. Parts of the grounds will be cleaned five times per day. Staff will also clean high-traffic areas before campers arrive and after they leave.
“We want children to feel safe, even though there are a lot of unknowns right now,” Howe said. “We have signage everywhere to remind them of the proper hand washing technique.”
Though children will not need to wear face masks, Brough said parents will be asked to provide them in case there are situations where they may need them. The staff will wear masks at all times other than during breaks where protocol could be maintained.
Not all campers will be attending for the full 10 weeks, Brough said. In instances where a family has gone to a shore destination or other point for a week, she said families have said they would isolate their children away from camp for two weeks before returning.
Brough added that field trips were also curtailed as some destinations were not keen on having guests. Conditions for transit were also in doubt because of social distancing requirements.
However, the limitation will allow for all of the park to be used for exploration and other activities. The ice rink area, play garden, the creek and the fields to the west of North 15th Street. It was noted that there was a trail to the west of those fields.
The staff noted that after months of sheltering at home, it may be the first time in awhile that children will be around other children. Games were planned which will let kids enjoy interaction while also having proper social distancing.
“Enjoying the Summer in Your Own Backyard” will be the theme of the camp. Different themes will be also talked about each week, including Kindness, Space, Before Our Time (dinosaurs) and an “Olympics.”
“We are going to try and incorporate things we didn’t normally do in our summer camp,” Brough said. “It will be exciting for returning children. They’ll get to learn new skills.”
Brough noted the opening of the Community Pool would be delayed due to a problem with pipes which feed water to the pool. The BVRA website www.bvrec.org has updated pool information and information about signing up for Summer Day Camp.
