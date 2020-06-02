WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology students — representing three majors from the School of Engineering Technologies — passed exams dedicated to SolidWorks, a prominent 3D CAD software tool. The tests require candidates to meet several hands-on challenges, representing various aspects of the software.
Nine students became certified SolidWorks associates and four others earned SolidWorks professional certification.
"We always encourage students to seek CAD certifications," said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering and industrial design technology. "Obtaining the certifications reflects the skills and dedication that employers want to see. Without a doubt, the certifications help students stand out in the job market upon graduation."
Students passing the certified SolidWorks professional exam were: Dustin Buchanan, Shinglehouse; Riley C. Cotner, Muncy; Leander M. Shaffer, Lewisburg; and Mark A. Turek, Red Lion. All four students are majoring in engineering design technology.
Industrial design students who passed the SolidWorks associate exam were: Dylan R. Baley, Corning, New York; Graham E. Burnett, Pompton Lakes, New Jersey; Jeremy R. Draper-Bell, Bath, New York; Alexander G. Geyer, Montoursville; Andrew J. Goth, Emmaus; and Cameron P. Reese Jr., Collegeville.
Manufacturing engineering technology students Kevin M. Hoffman, Manasquan, New Jersey, and Gavin M. Orr, Columbia Cross Roads, also passed the exam, as did mechatronics student Levi E. Pomeroy, Dillsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.