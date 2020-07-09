MUNCY — Lane restrictions will be in place Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16, along Interstate 180, between the Lycoming Mall exit and Third Street exit in Muncy and Fairfield townships, Lycoming County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be collecting pavement samples along Interstate 180. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.
