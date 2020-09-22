MONTROSE — Jackie Baker, Democratic nominee to represent the 23rd District in the state senate, said her life circumstances have included facing hardship and needing help, which were among the reasons she chose to run for public office.
“I have seen and felt the impacts of our lawmakers’ failure to put Pennsylvanians first and to enact policies that help the everyday lives of our citizens,” Baker wrote. “I have seen the effects on our communities caused by their inaction (and) have listened to the members of my community whose needs feel ignored, especially in rural areas.”
Statewide and district needs which could be addressed in the senate included employment with “good paying jobs,” advancement of worker protections and finding ways to stimulate economic recovery. Baker noted reopening the economy as safely and effectively as possible was the top job and that she has been endorsed by the AFL-CIO.
Saving rural hospitals, seemingly a local issue, was also among health care issues worthy of addressing in the senate.
“Traveling up to two hours to get to a hospital is unsafe and unacceptable,” Baker wrote. “We need to put a cap on life-saving prescription medicines (prices) like insulin. We need more community services that treat mental healthcare and addiction. We need to give women access to affordable healthcare, including preventive care services like cancer screenings and family planning.”
Baker, with teaching experience, said challenges faced by schools and teachers illustrated the importance of public education spending. Clean, safe and structurally sound schools were needed by teachers who also needed resources such as the most up-to-date technology to prepare students for future employment.
Strategies between now and Election Day included calling and speaking with individuals about matters which affected them. Virtual town hall meetings were planned as well as visits to local, small businesses community groups and organizations. Baker called her campaign a grassroots effort and said she would not be beholden to large corporations or lobbyists.
