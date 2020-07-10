LEWISBURG — Pedestrians along Market Street recently started to take notice of the image of an African-American man in the window of a local shop.
It is cutout of the late George Floyd, done by artist Silky Shoemaker of Winfield.
The cutout stands in the window of Wilson Ross behind the glass and in front of a black background. Lettering on the background included the words Black Lives Matter and a call for advocacy by The Rev. Bishop Desmond Tutu.
The Floyd cutout was actually Shoemaker’s second done recently to draw attention to a racially motivated homicide. Shoemaker also made a cutout of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man killed while jogging in February, and placed it near a Winfield intersection where she knew people would see it.
“As a white person, I feel like it is my responsibility to speak up about systemic violence against black people,” Shoemaker said. “I had already done that. Once the George Floyd murder happened I wanted to make a piece to put in downtown Lewisburg where people would see it to both commemorate his life and to say that his life and black likes matter.”
The reaction to both cutouts has been supportive.
“I’ve gotten a few really sweet messages sent to me through Wilson Ross from customers and passers-by. It’s been supportive messages,” Shoemaker said. “Also the Ahmaud Arbery cutout out here, we’ve had youth of color stop and take pictures with it.”
Shoemaker was wary that the reaction could have been negative but that was not the case. Neighbors in Winfield have offered their support but added that “all lives matter.”
“The Black Lives Movement exists because it is trying to say all lives matter, and all lives don’t matter until black lives matter,” Shoemaker explained. “Black Lives Matter is not trying to say white lives don’t matter. It is trying to say black lives matter too.”
Bruce Weist, a temporary assistant at Wilson Ross, noted the cutout of Floyd has been a frequent photo subject for customers and passers-by.
Floyd, who died on Memorial Day in the custody of Minneapolis Police, has become a central figure for a movement decrying brutality, favoring police reform and an end to bigotry. Shoemaker has also created cutouts of figures essential to LGBT history on display in and around Frenchtown, N.J.
